Crime Piracy

Sweden Considers Six Years in Jail For Online Pirates (torrentfreak.com) 69

Posted by msmash from the consequences dept.
Sweden's Minister for Justice has received recommendations as to how the country should punish online pirates. From a report: Helene Fritzon received a proposal which would create crimes of gross infringement under both copyright and trademark law, leading to sentences of up to six years in prison. The changes would also ensure that non-physical property, such as domain names, can be seized.

  • And how much.... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Sebby ( 238625 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @08:07PM (#56149732)
    .... for those that falsely claim copyright infringement on stuff that they don’t own copyright on to begin with?

  • Better idea (Score:5, Insightful)

    by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @08:11PM (#56149750)
    Why not just make them do community service instead? I don't think it's really in the interest of the taxpayers to spend tens of thousands of dollars (or Swedish Krona I suppose) to lock up non-violent individuals who are committing what would be best regarded as civil offenses.
    • I think they should make the punishment proportional to that for existing crimes. For example leaking private data for your entire population, including sensitive law-enforcement and military data, was penalised by the offender being docked six months pay. So on that scale copyright infringement should attract a fine of 10 Ãre. That's fair.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        Did you not read the article and I quote "Today there is organized online piracy that has major consequences for the whole community", now for that crime, I mean major consequences for the whole community, perhaps the pirates are raiding towns and mass raping women as well, I mean to say they are claiming it has major consequences for the whole community. What other crimes have major consequences for the whole community, seriously 'MAJOR CONSEQUENCES FOR THE WHOLE COMMUNITY' you just have to capitalise that

    • Send in a non-violent offender, get back a hardened criminal six years later.

  • What a s*hole country (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    In neighboring Norway you can get less time in prison for first degree murder.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by aliquis ( 678370 )

      Here to:
      https://yro.slashdot.org/comme... [slashdot.org]

      Afghan man got 1 year and 10 months for knife murder.

      Because he "was 15" when he killed.

      The idiots who believed he was 15 I guess we should have a capital punishment for to save our people from their stupid genes and ideas.

  • Than consuming content from the big distributors... They wont be missing much in jail. :P

  • Why do I think this is mostly aimed at stopping the Pirate party. Life in prison in Sweden is 10 year, And proposed for piracy is 6? That sounds pretty political.

    Also, It's not like Sweden would use politics, for let's say, to go after a person so they could try to extradite him to the US for leaking documents. /s

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by aliquis ( 678370 )

      Life-time in prison in Sweden is a prison sentence until further notice.

      After 10 years in prison for a life-sentence you can ask to have them set a time for your punishment. _IF_ they decide on a time sentence instead if can become no shorter than 18 years. It's common practise in Sweden to let people get out conditionally after 2/3 of the time. On average people get a "24" year sentence in jail which mean that given the 2/3 sentence before conditionally release that they will stay in prison on average for

  • Meanwhile Afghan men can murder for less than 2 yr (Score:5, Interesting)

    by aliquis ( 678370 ) <dospam@gmail.com> on Sunday February 18, 2018 @08:23PM (#56149794) Homepage

    Mean-while Afghan men can murder people in Sweden and get a punishment of less than 2 years of prison.

    That's because among the adults of Afghans hardly anyone got the right of asylum so they lie and claim they are children. And while applying for asylum it's kinda ok to lie and the Migration office may believe them.

    But then when they actually do kill someone else then it become up to the court to show that they are adults and good luck with that since you don't even know who the fuck they are in the first place.

    And since Sweden don't have the same sentences for actual youth (and even less for people below 15 years old) as for adults they get a very low punishment.

    https://petterssonsblogg.se/20... [petterssonsblogg.se]
    "16" years now, supposedly "15" then.

    So less than two years for knife murder.
    Up to six years for breaking copyright.

    Make sense. The idiots in charge and those who want to keep all the afghans for instance claim we must have rule of law as far as immigration and peopleÂs behavior in response to criminality goes. But it's of course only valid when it benefit the invaders and destroy the life of Swedes. But the system definitely isn't fair or just and we don't have equality against the law in Sweden because the immigrants can do whatever the fuck they want since they can just claim to not be responsibility because they are children whereas actual Swedes can't even if they behaved like the filth coming here which by itself would be very unlikely. So far.

    • I agree. The system in Sweden is idiotic. It needs to quickly close this loophole, and especially since it takes several weeks to get the medical results back on determining one's age, Sweden needs to promptly fly back anyone who lied about their age directly to their home country (to at least make an example of them).

      That being said, I'm not sure if this blog you linked to is true. And if true, I'm not too concerned about Ahmad only doing two years. He only killed another guy who had previously raped him (

  • Worse than rape? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I was trying to find Swedish sentencing guidelines for rape. The maximum seems to be either 4 years or 10 years, with actual time served possibly as low as 16 months. I may be wrong, but it seems this recommendation for this non-physical crime makes it worse than rape in the eyes of the law.

    • Re: Worse than rape? (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Rape isn't a crime unless it's legitimate rape, which doesn't result in pregnancy because the body has ways of shutting that down so why prosecute innocent victims for a few minutes of action which the alleged victim was more in control of the situation and older than their chronological age.

      • Re: Worse than rape? (Score:2, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        It isn't rape if the victim doesn't say no, uncrosses their legs, or if there are more than 6 males present. Based on judge rulings and previous non convictions.

        That teenager who did over 10 African men? Asking for it, obviously.

        The girl who had her face smashed in after she went to the police? How dare she deny a black male his right

  • Sweden is generally pretty lenient on crime. Unless you do something which offends, Muslims, LGBT, or the honer of a woman. Such as not getting written permission everytime you want sex. Or not having a corporate board with a certain percentage of females no matter how unqualified they are. Then they'll come down on you like a ton of bricks.

  • Maybe we should punish the heads of corporations for minor civil violations like they seem to want to the proletariat.

    • Maybe we should punish the heads of corporations for minor civil violations like they seem to want to the proletariat .

      And nobody believes slashdot is affected by Russian trolls!

  • Seems harsh considering ... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @08:49PM (#56149898)
    The punishment for actual piracy [oceansbeyondpiracy.org], studying the prosecution of Somali pirates:

    ... the sentences imposed on pirates for similar crimes range from four years to life in prison. The average sentence globally is 16 years ...

  • Helene Fritzon received a proposal which would create crimes of gross infringement under both copyright and trademark law, leading to sentences of up to six years in prison.

    You can get a lot of political contributions from copyright holders; hardly any from murderers.

    ~Loyal

  • Considering life sentence in Sweden is 10 years, seems kind of disproportionate.

  • Another nation the net needs to route around.
    Prison time and the risk of extradition? Who wants to risk Sweden digitally?

