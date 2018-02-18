Sweden Considers Six Years in Jail For Online Pirates (torrentfreak.com) 69
Sweden's Minister for Justice has received recommendations as to how the country should punish online pirates. From a report: Helene Fritzon received a proposal which would create crimes of gross infringement under both copyright and trademark law, leading to sentences of up to six years in prison. The changes would also ensure that non-physical property, such as domain names, can be seized.
And how much.... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Hi! I'm happy to see that you're finally (re?)joining the internet, AC! It's been a busy few decades, and a lot has changed since you left!
One of the things that has changed is the creation of automated copyright claims, which have a known tendency to result in false (and occasionally outright absurd) claims, and IP trolling has risen!
We've had, since you left, people making copyright claims on original material, degrading what could possibly be counted as fair use, and recorded cases of people making cop
Better idea (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Did you not read the article and I quote "Today there is organized online piracy that has major consequences for the whole community", now for that crime, I mean major consequences for the whole community, perhaps the pirates are raiding towns and mass raping women as well, I mean to say they are claiming it has major consequences for the whole community. What other crimes have major consequences for the whole community, seriously 'MAJOR CONSEQUENCES FOR THE WHOLE COMMUNITY' you just have to capitalise that
cue war on drugs (Score:2)
Send in a non-violent offender, get back a hardened criminal six years later.
What a s*hole country (Score:1)
In neighboring Norway you can get less time in prison for first degree murder.
Re: (Score:2)
Here to:
https://yro.slashdot.org/comme... [slashdot.org]
Afghan man got 1 year and 10 months for knife murder.
Because he "was 15" when he killed.
The idiots who believed he was 15 I guess we should have a capital punishment for to save our people from their stupid genes and ideas.
Nothing better to do with their time (Score:1)
Pirate Party (Score:2)
Why do I think this is mostly aimed at stopping the Pirate party. Life in prison in Sweden is 10 year, And proposed for piracy is 6? That sounds pretty political.
Also, It's not like Sweden would use politics, for let's say, to go after a person so they could try to extradite him to the US for leaking documents.
/s
Re: (Score:1)
Life-time in prison in Sweden is a prison sentence until further notice.
After 10 years in prison for a life-sentence you can ask to have them set a time for your punishment. _IF_ they decide on a time sentence instead if can become no shorter than 18 years. It's common practise in Sweden to let people get out conditionally after 2/3 of the time. On average people get a "24" year sentence in jail which mean that given the 2/3 sentence before conditionally release that they will stay in prison on average for
Re:Pirate Party (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Morons like you were very noisy when Reagan was president. It took over a decade before Reagan was 'rehabilitated' by the left and their morons stopped screeching about him.
Same thing over again, this time with Trump.
Meanwhile Afghan men can murder for less than 2 yr (Score:5, Interesting)
Mean-while Afghan men can murder people in Sweden and get a punishment of less than 2 years of prison.
That's because among the adults of Afghans hardly anyone got the right of asylum so they lie and claim they are children. And while applying for asylum it's kinda ok to lie and the Migration office may believe them.
But then when they actually do kill someone else then it become up to the court to show that they are adults and good luck with that since you don't even know who the fuck they are in the first place.
And since Sweden don't have the same sentences for actual youth (and even less for people below 15 years old) as for adults they get a very low punishment.
https://petterssonsblogg.se/20... [petterssonsblogg.se]
"16" years now, supposedly "15" then.
So less than two years for knife murder.
Up to six years for breaking copyright.
Make sense. The idiots in charge and those who want to keep all the afghans for instance claim we must have rule of law as far as immigration and peopleÂs behavior in response to criminality goes. But it's of course only valid when it benefit the invaders and destroy the life of Swedes. But the system definitely isn't fair or just and we don't have equality against the law in Sweden because the immigrants can do whatever the fuck they want since they can just claim to not be responsibility because they are children whereas actual Swedes can't even if they behaved like the filth coming here which by itself would be very unlikely. So far.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree. The system in Sweden is idiotic. It needs to quickly close this loophole, and especially since it takes several weeks to get the medical results back on determining one's age, Sweden needs to promptly fly back anyone who lied about their age directly to their home country (to at least make an example of them).
That being said, I'm not sure if this blog you linked to is true. And if true, I'm not too concerned about Ahmad only doing two years. He only killed another guy who had previously raped him (
Worse than rape? (Score:1)
I was trying to find Swedish sentencing guidelines for rape. The maximum seems to be either 4 years or 10 years, with actual time served possibly as low as 16 months. I may be wrong, but it seems this recommendation for this non-physical crime makes it worse than rape in the eyes of the law.
Re: Worse than rape? (Score:1)
Rape isn't a crime unless it's legitimate rape, which doesn't result in pregnancy because the body has ways of shutting that down so why prosecute innocent victims for a few minutes of action which the alleged victim was more in control of the situation and older than their chronological age.
Re: Worse than rape? (Score:2, Informative)
It isn't rape if the victim doesn't say no, uncrosses their legs, or if there are more than 6 males present. Based on judge rulings and previous non convictions.
That teenager who did over 10 African men? Asking for it, obviously.
The girl who had her face smashed in after she went to the police? How dare she deny a black male his right
Re: Counterintuitive (Score:1)
At least you get off easy for any other crime... (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
How about millions of dollars?
People used to complain a guy who stole a loaf of bread got a longer sentence than a white collar thief of $10 million.
Well how about a white collar thief who unlocked a door and let $10 million get looted, deliberately, and again and again?
Prison for record and film executives (Score:2)
Maybe we should punish the heads of corporations for minor civil violations like they seem to want to the proletariat.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe we should punish the heads of corporations for minor civil violations like they seem to want to the proletariat
.
And nobody believes slashdot is affected by Russian trolls!
Seems harsh considering ... (Score:4, Interesting)
... the sentences imposed on pirates for similar crimes range from four years to life in prison. The average sentence globally is 16 years
...
It makes a lot of sense... (Score:2)
Helene Fritzon received a proposal which would create crimes of gross infringement under both copyright and trademark law, leading to sentences of up to six years in prison.
You can get a lot of political contributions from copyright holders; hardly any from murderers.
~Loyal
More than 50% of a life sentence? (Score:2)
Considering life sentence in Sweden is 10 years, seems kind of disproportionate.
Re: (Score:2)
Banditry or highway robbery on the information superhighway?
Thats top on the list of corruption on earth. Depending of the legal school that will replace Swedish law.
Sweden (Score:2)
Prison time and the risk of extradition? Who wants to risk Sweden digitally?