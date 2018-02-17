FreeBSD's New Code of Conduct (freebsd.org) 171
FreeBSD has a new code of conduct, which is making several people angry. From the blog post: This code of conduct applies to all spaces used by the FreeBSD Project, including our mailing lists, IRC channels, and social media, both online and off. Anyone who is found to violate this code of conduct may be sanctioned or expelled from FreeBSD Project controlled spaces at the discretion of the FreeBSD Code of Conduct Committee. Participants are responsible for knowing and abiding by these rules. Harassment includes but is not limited to: Comments that reinforce systemic oppression related to gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, mental illness, neurodiversity, physical appearance, body size, age, race, or religion. Unwelcome comments regarding a person's lifestyle choices and practices, including those related to food, health, parenting, drugs, and employment. Deliberate misgendering. Deliberate use of "dead" or rejected names. Gratuitous or off-topic sexual images or behaviour in spaces where they're not appropriate.
Physical contact and simulated physical contact (e.g., textual descriptions like "hug" or "backrub") without consent or after a request to stop. Threats of violence. Incitement of violence towards any individual, including encouraging a person to commit suicide or to engage in self-harm. Deliberate intimidation. Stalking or following. Harassing photography or recording, including logging online activity for harassment purposes. Sustained disruption of discussion. Unwelcome sexual attention. Pattern of inappropriate social contact, such as requesting/assuming inappropriate levels of intimacy with others. Continued one-on-one communication after requests to cease. Deliberate "outing" of any private aspect of a person's identity without their consent except as necessary to protect vulnerable people from intentional abuse. Publication of non-harassing private communication without consent. Publication of non-harassing private communication with consent but in a way that intentionally misrepresents the communication (e.g., removes context that changes the meaning). Knowingly making harmful false claims about a person.
Physical contact and simulated physical contact (e.g., textual descriptions like "hug" or "backrub") without consent or after a request to stop. Threats of violence. Incitement of violence towards any individual, including encouraging a person to commit suicide or to engage in self-harm. Deliberate intimidation. Stalking or following. Harassing photography or recording, including logging online activity for harassment purposes. Sustained disruption of discussion. Unwelcome sexual attention. Pattern of inappropriate social contact, such as requesting/assuming inappropriate levels of intimacy with others. Continued one-on-one communication after requests to cease. Deliberate "outing" of any private aspect of a person's identity without their consent except as necessary to protect vulnerable people from intentional abuse. Publication of non-harassing private communication without consent. Publication of non-harassing private communication with consent but in a way that intentionally misrepresents the communication (e.g., removes context that changes the meaning). Knowingly making harmful false claims about a person.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh I dunno. A few people were very anti Damore and used the ingenious strategy of "I have an excellent argument as to why his memo was unacceptable but I've posted it in the past, people didn't accept it so I refuse to rehash it".
It's the Fermat's Margin Note strategy for winning - or at least not losing - slashdot arguments.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You just don't realize that we are laughing at people like you. You, Trump and Damore need to go into the dustbin.
If
/. adopted the BSD code of conduct, your comment would be in violation at a minimum of "Unwelcome comments regarding a person's lifestyle choices and practices".
I don't have anything to do with FreeBSD... (Score:5, Insightful)
... but if I did, I would quit. This is over the top. It feels more like a blanket list of vague infractions to have on hand so that they can rid of anyone they feel like.
Re:I don't have anything to do with FreeBSD... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
... but if I did, I would quit. This is over the top. It feels more like a blanket list of vague infractions to have on hand so that they can rid of anyone they feel like.
Getting rid of anyone they feel like is essentially what at-will employment summarizes, which already exists in some form or another across the entire US.
Re: (Score:2)
Your comment was off topic from the discussion, and not accurate with regard to employment law. You should probably become more familiar with terms like at-will employment before you post so you don't remain ignorant.
Off-topic? Here, let me clarify any ignorance:
"At-will employment is a term used in U.S. labor law for contractual relationships in which an employee can be dismissed by an employer for any reason, and without warning."
In other words (and to quote the parent), they can get rid of anyone they feel like.
In many ways, this Code of Conduct revision is essentially irrelevant because of current employment laws, and the over-the-top theme exists mainly to satisfy the pitchfork-wielding SJW crowd who is hell-be
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah but several projects have had members kicked on accusations alone. A Code of Conduct is just an excuse for social justice activists to impose their will on a project. There was even a case of someone getting kicked from a project for using an eggplant emoji...
Re: I don't have anything to do with FreeBSD... (Score:4, Insightful)
That's not the point anymore - people who have done nothing wrong have had their careers destroyed by others who use this kind of thing to either promote themselves, their idiotic hate-filled ideology, or generally just like bullying people around under the pretence of progressivism.
the best example was Sir Tim Hunt, who made a pretty ordinary and self-deprecating joke to kick off his lecture, and some SJW (who outright lied to get her job, incidentally, check the controversy over the statements on her CV) sets off a twitter hatemob to attack him.
Re: (Score:1, Interesting)
Yup. Many of the listed infractions will consist of little more than hurt feelings, which anyone can claim and no one can refute. That code becomes a weapon for SJWs to wield against anyone they decide deserves to be hurt. I would be terrified to interact with anyone in a community with such draconian feminist policies.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I thought aren't these already implied forms of human conduct and interaction, in other words; nothing new?
But apparently there are reasons to write it out for those that are lacking the required sensitivities for polite conduct.
Re: (Score:3)
It's impossible to create any practical rule governing human behaviour that enumerates every specific bad action. Just look at the law of any country, none of them are very specific.
Re: (Score:2)
... but if I did, I would quit. This is over the top. It feels more like a blanket list of vague infractions to have on hand so that they can rid of anyone they feel like.
sounds like this 'rubbed you' the wrong way.
Re: (Score:2)
So you're just banned for that flagrant comment that goes against the new policy.
So that's you done for implied sexual microaggression!! Won't be anyone left soon.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, by the text of the Code of Conduct, most SJWs will be immediately banned. Because if the words say X, they mean X, right? Right??
Re: (Score:1)
Sshhhhh. It's so kharam to say that!
Sounds like they need a hug (Score:5, Interesting)
Someone at FreeBSD needs a hug.
On the Linux mailing list, "deliberate intimidation" is graded like a gymnastic routine, 1-10 points. Linus has the most points so far.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Whoa, whoa, whoa... need to get that consent first.
Re: (Score:1)
What would Theo's score be?
Re: (Score:1)
Someone at FreeBSD needs a hug.
You said "hug" without my consent! According to the new code of conduct, you are guilty of simulated physical contact!! #MeToo
I wonder if this will cause a fork? (Score:5, Funny)
I kind of want to see what happens if FreeBSD forks into Conservative and Liberal branches. I want to see which side attracts more developers, and which distribution gets more downloads!
Re:I wonder if this will cause a fork? (Score:5, Informative)
Conservative and Liberal are insufficient tags nowadays.
If you identify yourself as a liberal, you probably nowadays think of conservative as meaning (perhaps not self-acknowledge) white supremacy and Trumpism.
If you identify yourself as a conservative, you probably nowadays think of liberal as meaning in favor of the kind of identity politics that leads to speech codes and censorship that begins to be reminiscent of Mao's cultural revolution.
The thing is, there are people who would at least have traditionally identified themselves with both labels who aren't either of this, but still actually possess the ability to reason. Sadly, the current climate is allowing the white supremists to come out of the woodwork and go mainstream, and that in turn is convincing people who should otherwise know better to endorse the extremes of identity politics censorship.
At the moment, the national liberal party in the US (the Democratic party) hasn't been caught up in the craziness of the left (i.e. overarching speech policies that consider saying "*hugs*" a form of agression), whereas the Republican party has at least partially been caught up in the craziness of the right (i.e. not recoiling from Trump). If anything, this makes the extremes of identity politics all the more insidious and dangerous. There need to be ways for people to stand up and point to the excesses of that without having to be identified with, or feel that perhaps they even must share a lot of values with, the jingoistic Trumpists of the world.
Re: (Score:2)
the national liberal party in the US (the Democratic party) hasn't been caught up in the craziness of the left
"My job is to shut other white people down when they want to interrupt" - a candidate to lead the Democratic Party. But hey no problem, the deputy director openly supports violent antifa and has been caught red-handed endorsing anti-Semites like Louis Farrakhan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Many times, I've had to ask myself: Has our world gone completely mad? Consider the people who called
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, this would make sense. In fact it's kind of the whole point.
As a private association, the FreeBSD developers are free to adopt whatever code of conduct they want. They could even adopt a developer dress code if they wanted to, and they wouldn't be oppressing anyone because if you didn't want to wear a straw boater hat and a bow tie you could take your contributed code -- an everyone else's code -- and start your own developer group.
In fact the only way to reconcile the freedom of a developer grou
Re: (Score:2)
... you could take your contributed code -- an everyone else's code -- and start your own developer group.
Are you sure that couldn't be construed as "harassment" or something else mean?
Re: (Score:2)
define "developers", after Rust's patch that systematically rewrote the docs to de-genderise the text, I think you might see thousands of commits, all of which are pointless, on one of the forks.
Last sentence in the policy. (Score:4, Insightful)
This Code of Conduct is based on the example policy from the Geek Feminism wiki.
I am all for equal rights, but feminism is something else entirely.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I understand that the feminist movement has already started defining the former bunch as "third wave feminists" - ie what we call feminazis or fascists who just want to promote their own anti-men, pro-privilege biases.
https://www.britannica.com/top... [britannica.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Feminism is the implementation of egalitarianism.
Re: Last sentence in the policy. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
No. The original use of the word describes equal rights for women. By using it to describe anything else you allow two groups to control your thoughts: the man hating movement and the women hating movement. Don't let them do that.
Re: (Score:1)
This Code of Conduct is based on the example policy from the Geek Feminism wiki.
After that laundry list of no-no's, they absolutely must change the name of the project to FeministBSD.
Re:Why would it make people angry (Score:4, Insightful)
I have a much shorter code of conduct:
Don't be an asshole. If you are behaving as an asshole you are given one chance of behaving like a mature adult, if you don't you can leave.
Re: (Score:2)
(((non consensual sodomy)))
Re: (Score:2)
https://www.quora.com/How-do-y... [quora.com]
Good for them (Score:4, Informative)
Free software is all about community. I don't see anything in that list that I would *want* in my community. What's so controversial about having a policy that says you need to not be jerks to each other? This is behavior that would not be tolerated in a workplace or just about anywhere else.
Re:Good for them (Score:5, Insightful)
Consider this: one person says that they are disappointed that something in the code won't be accepted because it conflicts with something else that needs to be there. A second person says, "*hugs*" as an expression of sympathy in response. That second person is now on warning for violating community standards.
Is THAT something you want in your community?
This policy goes way beyond "don't be a jerk". This is the problem with speech restrictions like this. People point to "don't be a racist" and ask what's so bad about that. Yes, being racist is bad, and expressing it is a good reason for a community to ask you to step away! But that's not the only thing in here-- especially when you realize that terms like "reinforce systematic oppression" are easily interpreted to squelch very broad ranges of speech.
Avoiding offense is a two-way street. It's not just those who speak having to avoid saying outrageous and offensive things. It's also those who listen having enough resilience to not need strict speech codes to avoid being offended, and to be able to put in context what others say to understand that there's no offense there.
Re: (Score:3)
One of the most successful online communities I was ever part of had one single code of conduct: Don't be a dick.
The community enforced that. And if there wasn't consensus, the founder decided.
It wasn't perfect, but what it did was drive discussion on whether conduct someone was engaging in was dickish, or if the complainer was being a whiny dick. It forced discussion on where people's boundaries on "being a dick" were, and it helped people identify when their boundaries were way out of the norm compared to
Re: (Score:2)
The problem with that is that it scales about as well as "don't be evil" did for google. It only works in small communities where the initial set of members is likely to be fairly like-minded, and you can easily keep out the few new people who happen to be dicks. So far I have (sadly) seen this in pretty much any community scaling up. If you look carefully, you can even see some of them in this very community.
Re: (Score:2)
The community enforced that. And if there wasn't consensus, the founder decided.
That can kinda work for smaller, less culturally diverse communities where people aren't really working on some shared project together, e.g. a forum. But FreeBSD needs developers from all over the world and as we have seen with other open source projects, failure to state what is not acceptable and failure to take action against people being dicks can damage them hugely.
If you're forced to consider every statement for intent, and determine if it rises to the level of a community defined understanding of "being a dick", it significantly limits the ability to complain about all but the most egregious conduct.
Precisely why this code of conduct just flat out says "don't do X", not "if they intended X". There has to be a bit of leeway for genuine
Re: (Score:2)
I, for one, will not be joining your purely hypothetical community. However, the real one remains A-OK.
I've considered your hyperbolic nonsense and decided that it is not persuasive. Please identify any examples that even approach the level of your example, or else restrict yourself to intellectually honest criticism.
The trouble is drawing the line (Score:2)
I don't think it's unreasonable to want to write down what that line is either. If you don't then everybody says it's arbitrary when the community comes down on someone u
Re: (Score:2)
What's so controversial about having a policy that says you need to not be jerks to each other?
It is more than the policy. It is one thing to say "here are some guidelines, some dos and dont's, now everybody act like a grown up" and another thing entirely to form a goon squad (the "committee") to act as enforcers. My hope is that this will not devolve to the point of what is going in the Rust community (just look at some of the comments posted here everytime a rust-related story pops up) and does not end up as an end unto itself.
Personally, I would favor a code of conduct that jus
Re: (Score:2)
You must be new to the Internet.
Re: (Score:1)
Because literally any form of communication in the 'spaces', no matter how innocuous, could be found to be a violation due to the lack of any definition of the terms used.
What does 'reinforce systemic oppression' mean? Who decided it? Is it posted anywhere? The same for 'neurodiversity'. And I can't seem to find the membership of the FreeBSD Code of Conduct Committee, so is there actually a diverse representation of the FreeBSD community or is it a kangaroo court that is more interested in pushing an agenda
Re: (Score:2)
"reinforce systemic oppression" means "go against the groupthink of the lefty idiots want to impose."
I still have no idea what neurodiversity means, unless it refers to the mentally ill who believe they are in the wrong gendered body.
Oh no, I just reinforced systemic oppression of trans people, whoops!
Re: (Score:2)
If you don't like that some writes *hug*...
How about my pet peeve, people that (_text_) sign their posts/emails/messages when their identity is already stated in the headers often cryptographically signed?
I think if one shouldn't write*hug* then one shouldn't do something as idiotic as that - it's insulting and bandwidth wasting with no reason!
Most CoC's (Score:1)
Most sites just condense this down to-
1) Don't be a jerk.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, it doesnt say much for the progress of FreeBSD development when they are focusing on the welfare of a handful a transgendered software developers instead of... you know... the actual operating system they are developing.
What I want to know is why an Operating System development mailing list would talk about such subjects? There has to be better forums for that. If I was writing a Code Of Conduct, I think that I would be telling people not to post politically charged content that has nothing to do with
Dead names? (Score:2)
What in the hell is a "dead name"?
There's this book... (Score:2)
What in the hell is a "dead name"?
With all due respect, turn in your geek card.
There's this book, the canonical list, whose title literally translates to "The Book of Dead Names", and every geek and nerd I've ever met has heard of it. Many own a copy.
I thought everybody knew that.
Ia f'tagn!
Re:There's this book... (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
With respect to the policy overall, it's like an angsty high-school kid
Re: (Score:2)
If someone legally changes their name, their old name (typically their birth name) is considered their "dead name".
IE: a man sex changes into a woman, and changes their name from John Doe to Jane Doe, "John" is considered their dead name.
Sex change isn't necessary, of course. A man could change his name from John Doe to Jack Smith, and "John Doe" would still be considered their dead name.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Big long list (Score:1)
Another exhausting but non exhaustive list of banned behaviours.
I don't disagree with any of it, I don't think, I couldn't make it to the end. But what I don't understand is why they can't keep things simple:
"All spaces used by the FreeBSD Project, including our mailing lists, IRC channels, and social media, both online and off, are dedicated to making the best operating system, built by a strong community.
As such any comments in those spaces that are not relevant to the project specifically, or programming
We recently had something like this where I work (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You're going for irony there, aren't you?
I've also worked at places in the past where I sincerely wish this sort of thing had been applied.
About time (Score:2)
This is neither equity nor equality (Score:2)
This is a controlled experiment (Score:2)
FreeBSD obviously feels that this code of conduct, together with the associated concepts of diversity, inclusion and acceptance, will promote the quality, usefulness and innovation of their software.
Let's take the opportunity to run an experiment. In five years, will FreeBSD be strong, admired and above all, be downloaded and used, compared to its less enlightened peers? Which paradigm will prevail?
I propose that we revisit this topic yearly, to assess.
Righties don't do anything (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I can't tell if this is meant as humor/sarcasm, or is presented as an honest opinion.
Just in case it's not humor, and I didn't miss the point: ever heard of the 1%? On the oversimple left-right political axis, guess where most of them fall?
Ever heard of neoliberalism? Even though it's associated with the Democratic party, ultimately it's an extension of Reagan-style economics, and towards the political/economic right (even in the USA).
People towards the right are in control of the vast amount of the USA.
Re: (Score:2)
Whataboutism is a propaganda technique first used by the Soviet Union, in its dealings with the Western world.[1] When Cold War criticisms were levelled at the Soviet Union, the response would be "What about..." followed by the naming of an event in the Western world.[2][3] It represents a case of tu quoque (appeal to hypocrisy),[4] a logical fallacy that attempts to discredit the opponent's position by asserting the opponent's failure to act consistently in accordance with that position, without directly r
toxic documents (Score:2)
codes of conduct are known for being extremely toxic. if you're someone reading this who doesn't understand that, look at the keywords: is there *anything* positive in them? just look at the word type, and substitute "positive" or "negative" instead of the actual word. then count the two types up, and ask yourself the question, "what kind of person do you think this would attract?"
it would attract two types of people wouldn't it: one that is absolutely terrified of making mistakes - of being the kind of
Re: (Score:2)
wish I could mod you up for that, but the people setting these policies aren't interested in what you describe - they just want a new stick to beat their opponents with.
Why only spaces? (Score:4, Funny)
This code of conduct applies to all spaces
And what about tabs, f*cking pieces of steaming sh*t? How can you dare to ignore my blank space and indentation identity? What are you, animals? LOL.
Neil Gaiman (Score:2)
New Fork incoming? (Score:2)
Fascism (Score:1)
I love how those old school stereotypes about religions, nationalities and what not, used to be a thing to joke about, but now you can get shot if you do this.
Fuck this shit.
I have been making bad and good jokes here about public faces, but last month I did a pro trump - antihilary joke and I got a message that I have 2 foes.
Why now? (Score:2)
I'm just curious what prompted this change. I RTFA but doesn't state the reason this has only recently been put in place after years of not existing. Does anyone know?
Codes of conduct are bad but sometimes necessary (Score:1)
Codes of conduct are like other rules or laws that govern interpersonal behavior:
There mere existence is a sign of past failure - usually a failure in communications but not always.
I'm too ignorant to speak about FreeBSD, but I can see situations where "all else has failed" and I would actually be spearheading the effort to impose such rules as the "last, best" alternative to an organization dissolving or becoming irrelevant. On the other hand - again, I'm not speaking about FreeBSD - "blowing it up and st
Systemic oppression (Score:2)
That's really the worst part. What it means is "since white males are not considered systemically oppressed, the harassment rule doesn't apply to them and you can harass them as much as you want".