Kaspersky Lab Sues Over Second Federal Ban (axios.com) 22
Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab has filed a lawsuit targeting the second of two federal bans on its wares. The latest suit goes after language in a defense law explicitly blocking the purchase of Kaspersky products. An earlier suit targets a Homeland Security directive doing the same. From a report: The bigger picture: With the White House reluctant to institute additional sanctions on Russia, White House Cyber Czar Rob Joyce pointed to Kaspersky as an example of the Trump administration taking Russia seriously. While Kaspersky isn't alleged to be involved in the election hacks of 2016, it's hard not to see the actions against the firm in the context of deteriorated relations with Moscow, as part of a growing spat between the two countries.
I am not a Trump supporter. However this is common across nearly all countries even the US previously.
We will need more proof then just "Trust Us" we are trying to protect you. In the mist of a lot of findings of Hacking from the Russian government, melding with the elections, often with electronic means. With being a part of the government that like to keep companies on a tight leash.
What I wonder is why the selective treatment of one single company. If you think Russia is spying on you, block everything coming from there. It's not like Kaspersky is the only Russian security company (far from it) or the only Russian IT company (even further) or even that there isn't a LOT of OSS coming from that general area.
Take a look down Github. Sometimes it feels like every other library for compression or security has a Russian name next to it.
What's so special about Kaspersky?
Ok, please name the other Russian security companies whose products phone-home even if for legitimate purposes. Especially ones with as much market penetration as Kaspersky.
Kaspersky the man might well not intend to cooperate with nefarious interests of his government, but Kaspersky the man might not be able to stop said government from covertly penetrating Kaspersky the company either through actual hacking techniques or through social-engineering of company employees.
They don't... I think, but with the US government being outspoken about the matter, it has leaked into other organizations and companies specifically choosing to avoid their software.
They are, to the best of my knowledge, not trying to sue them for boycotting their software (which they should be allowed to do anyways), they are actually suing them for defamation.
And willful defamation is actually against the law.
I've worked with some companies associated with the power generation industry and already heard one story about 100% of hard drives being swapped out to eliminate Kaspersky in one organization.
Until Trump gets congress to monkey with the law, truth (and even belief of what the truth is) is a defense against libel and slander.
So good luck with that.
I'm shocked that this government action gets any negative airtime on Slashdot.. After all, folks come out of the woodwork here to support the right of the states to enforce Net Neutrality rules on ISP's doing business with them. How's this all that different? It's a head scratcher for sure..
The US government as a company belongs to you. Well, not totally, but at least you're kinda like a shareholder. And as such, you're entitled to them using the funds you provide them with well. Them simply declaring that they will only buy from this provider or never buy from that provider requires oversight, or it becomes a cesspool of bribery and corruption.
What about discovery on the other side? Shouldn't the government have to show their proof that Kaspersky software is compromised? So far the government has accused Kaspersky of a lot of things, but has never once shown even a shred of proof. Isn't it just as likely that the government should fold during the discovery?
I bet if another country took similar action against a US company, that the US would retaliate with sanctions, and it could easily escalate to a full trade war. The US seems to think that everything they do must be virtuous, while everything a company from Russia does must be evil.
How about instead we look at actual evidence? or is that just too hard a concept for the "land of the free, home of the brave"?
If you don't let us get a backdoor into your products, you won't work in this country again.
