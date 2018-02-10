Maine Dairy Company Settles Lawsuit Over Oxford Comma (bostonmagazine.com) 47
Daniel Victor reports via The New York Times: Ending a case that electrified punctuation pedants, grammar goons and comma connoisseurs, Oakhurst Dairy settled an overtime dispute with its drivers that hinged entirely on the lack of an Oxford comma in state law. The dairy company in Portland, Me., agreed to pay $5 million to the drivers (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source), according to court documents filed on Thursday. The relatively small-scale dispute gained international notoriety last year when the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit ruled that the missing comma created enough uncertainty to side with the drivers, granting those who love the Oxford comma a chance to run a victory lap across the internet. But the resolution means there will be no ruling from the land's highest courts on whether the Oxford comma -- the often-skipped second comma in a series like "A, B, and C" -- is an unnecessary nuisance or a sacred defender of clarity, as its fans and detractors endlessly debate.
The case began in 2014, when three truck drivers sued the dairy for what they said was four years' worth of overtime pay they had been denied. Maine law requires time-and-a-half pay for each hour worked after 40 hours, but it carved out exemptions for: The canning, processing, preserving, freezing, drying, marketing, storing, packing for shipment or distribution of: agricultural produce; meat and fish products; and perishable foods. What followed the last comma in the first sentence was the crux of the matter: "packing for shipment or distribution of." The court ruled that it was not clear whether the law exempted the distribution of the three categories that followed, or if it exempted packing for the shipment or distribution of them. Had there been a comma after "shipment," the meaning would have been clear.
Ending a case that electrified punctuation pedants, grammar goons and comma connoisseurs,
You're just trolling us now, right?
No, there are two classes of people. Punctuation pendants is the first class. Grammar goons and comma connoisseurs is the second class.
Should there be a comma in picking cotton?
Not so much as there should be a a hyphen in cotton picking.
Punctuation and grammar are important for communication clarity. Know your shit, not, know you're shit.
As far as I'm concerned, a list of three entries or more should work as a list without words like or or and, especially when list-entries might comprise disparate items that are not normally associated but may have a few things that are more commonly grouped together. A list like, "automobiles, quasars, dogs and cats," is ambiguous because even though dogs and cats are not the exact same thing, they're a lot closer than either of the other entries and are often referenced together in other contexts.
If you try to read the sentence as ending with "... storing, packing for (shipment or distribution) of", where is the conjunction that ties together the activities being enumerated?
Daniel, Victor, reports, via, The, New, York, Times:,
Daniel, Victor, reports, via, The, New, York, Times:,

Ending, a, case, that, electrified, punctuation, pedants, grammar, goons, and, comma, connoisseurs, Oakhurst, Dairy, settled, an, overtime, dispute, with, its, drivers, that, hinged, entirely, on, the, lack, of, an, Oxford, comma, in, state, law., The, dairy, company, in, Portland, Me., agreed, to, pay, $5, million, to, the, drivers, (Warning:, source, may, be, paywalled;, alternative, source), according, to, court, documents, filed, on, Thursday., The,
The ambiguity is whether those two words are both qualifying the packing action or distinctly enumerating shipment as distinct from the packing.
With a comma, the latter would be the case. As it stands, it contains one of two errors, either a missing comma before the conjunction or a missing conjunction before the word 'packing'. Technically, one cannot assume which error was the error that was made, though omitting the comma seems a more likely sort of mistake. The tendency to use complex sentence construction in laws adds to the potential for confusion
The tendency to use complex sentence construction in laws adds to the potential for confusion
Exactly. I'm no lawyer but I've had the misfortune of needing to look at parts of the US Code... it often is insanely convoluted compared to laws of some other nations. The other day I learned that the US has the highest number of lawyers per capita, and I wasn't at all surprised by that factoid. Laws by lawyers for lawyers.
Laws by lawyers for lawyers.
They can spell "job security".
Why would certain activities be exempted from OT? (Score:1)
That's some crooked industry lobbyist shit right there to exclude specific tasks from overtime compensation.
In other news, England and the U.S. go back to war following the discovery that the treaty that ended the War of 1812 contained a quotation mark followed by a period instead of the other way around. President Trump was quick to respond. "This perceived insult to the American quotation mark protocol will not stand!" British Prime Minister Teresa May also issued a response. "If war is necessary to defend our quotations, then so be it".
For those who could use a reminder, here's a quick description of the Oxford comma debate, with a couple examples.
In a sentence with a list, you can use a comma before the last item or not:
The flag is red, white and blue.
The flag is red, white, and blue.
Some people say it reads better without the "extra" comma. They also point out that not having the comma can sometimes lead to ambiguity, because it looks like an appositive:
The highlights of his global tour include encounters with Nelson Mandela, an 800-year-old demigod and a dildo collector.
Nelson Mandela is a demigod and dildo collector?! Adding a comma clarifies that "dildo collector" is a separate item:
The highlights of his global tour include encounters with Nelson Mandela, an 800-year-old demigod, and a dildo collector.
On the other hand, using the comma can create ambiguity:
To my mother, Ayn Rand, and God.
Your mother is Ayn Rand? Better without the comma:
To my mother, Ayn Rand and God.
Some sentences are indeed more clear without the comma, some are more clear with the comma. Should you use it? Not when it makes the sentence unclear, I say. When adding the comma makes it sound like your mom is Ayn Rand, don't add the comma. When leaving the comma out makes Mandela a dildo collector, don't leave it out. Write for clarity, using the comma where it's needed, I say.
The party included the strippers, Bill Clinton and Al Franken.
The party included the strippers, Bill Clinton, and Al Franken.
The first form sounds like Bill and Al are the strippers. The Oxford comma makes this sentence more clear. Use the second form to indicate they party with strippers in this case.
The party included the serial sexual harassers, Bill Clinton, and Al Franken.
Never an Oxford comma when it IS supposed to be an appositive.
The highlights of his global tour include encounters with Nelson Mandela (an 800-year-old demigod) and a dildo collector.
Much clearer, with or without a comma before 'and'
To my mother, Ayn Rand and God.
Your mother Ayn Rand is God?
And your examples make it abundantly clear that in law you should turn lists into actual lists not run-on sentences.
"The acitivites
a) canning
b) processing
c) preserving
d) freezing
e) drying
f) marketing
g) storing
h) packaging for shipment
i) distribution
of the product groups
a) agricultural produce
b) meat and fish products
c) perishable foods
are exempt."
Granted, it eats up a lot of vertical space. But it's dead simple for anyone to read and leaves no ambiguity that you really mean an x*y matrix of exceptions. Because even with the Oxford comma there's still doubt in my mind that you can interpret it as general exceptions for activities a)-g) and "packaging for shipment and distribution of agricultural produce; meat and fish products; and perishable foods;" For example a sentence like "buses, trucks and cars over 3500kg" is that "buses, trucks and (cars over 3500kg)" or "(buses, trucks and cars) over 3500kg". It doesn't get clearer by an Oxford comma.
The party included the strippers, Bill Clinton and Al Franken.
The party included the strippers, Bill Clinton, and Al Franken.
The first form sounds like Bill and Al are the strippers.
No it does not. If you wanted to say that, the first comma would be ommited: "The party included the strippers Bill Clinton and Al Franken." or you would write a colon: "The party included the strippers: Bill Clinton and Al Franken."
The Oxford comma makes this sentence more clear. Use the second form to indicate they party with
This is as close you can get to the seriousness of "Nazi" in this expression.
Wait, so truckers that deliver cheese weren't supposed to get overtime? I hope the people who penned that law died of dysentery.
Wait, so truckers that deliver cheese weren't supposed to get overtime? I hope the people who penned that law died of dysentery.
Until I developed diabetes, I drove a truck for a while and truck drivers are, by and large, exempt from the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act. If the drivers in the law suit did not get a favorable ruling on this technicality, they could have had a valid appeal if the deliveries were not interstate. The Federal Fair Labor Standards exemption for truck drivers only exists for interstate commerce.
While I'm all for the drivers and don't think there should be any exemptions except maybe over a short time when the law was adopted.... But it's pretty clear to me what the intent was. They wouldn't have been mentioned if they weren't meant to be exempted.
In cases like this I think it would be reasonable for the court to send it back to the legislature for a vote of conferment as well as to clarify the wording. They wouldn't get their overtime but it might get the legislature to remove all those people as
There is also the fact that the Maine Legislature [maine.gov] explicitly tells people to leave out the Oxford comma. Part III, Chapter 4, Section 2, part A: "Although authorities on punctuation may differ, when drafting Maine law or rules, don't use a comma between the penultimate and the last item of a series. Do not write: 'Trailers, semitrailers, and pole trailers' Do write: 'Trailers, semitrailers and pole trailers'".
That is followed with a warning to be careful "if an item in the series is modified" (as is the