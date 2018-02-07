Reddit Bans 'Deepfakes' AI Porn Communities (theverge.com) 48
Reddit has banned the r/deepfakes subreddit that's devoted to making AI-powered porn using celebrities' faces, classifying it as a form of "involuntary pornography." Reddit follows several other platforms that have already banned deepfakes pornography, including Pornhub, which said yesterday that deepfakes imagery counted as nonconsensual pornography. The Verge reports: In a post today, Reddit announced an update to its rules on posting sexual imagery of a person without their consent. The new rule extends a ban on posting photos or video of people who are nude or engaged in sexual acts without the subject's permission, saying that this includes "depictions that have been faked" -- including the sophisticated face-swapped videos that have become especially popular on Reddit over the past month. "Do not post images or video of another person for the specific purpose of faking explicit content or soliciting 'lookalike' pornography."
This doesn't affect all AI-based face swapping enthusiasts on Reddit. The subreddit for FakeApp, a program that allows anyone to swap faces in videos, is still online. So is r/SFWdeepfakes, which is devoted to non-pornographic use of the technology. At least one small, specific subreddit devoted to simulated porn for an individual actor also seems to have slipped under the radar. But along with the central deepfakes hub, the main subreddit for posting not-safe-for-work deepfakes has gotten shut down, and so has the community r/YouTubefakes. The subreddit r/CelebFakes, which focused on non-AI-powered photoshopped pornographic images, was initially left online, but removed shortly after the announcement. The site will rely on "first-party reports" to shut down future deepfakes material.
Usenet (Score:2)
Doesn't look so bad anymore eh?
Re: Usenet (Score:1)
They moved to Voat already.
All this is doing is activating the Stressand effect.
Fake Trump tapes incoming soon. Already saw him subbed onto Merkel...
Thank goodness (Score:2)
For a minute there, I thought people were thinking about the children!
Carry on, then o/
Re: (Score:2)
I learned that photographs weren't to be believed in back in photography class in high school. What problem do we think we are fixing when we ban discussions of image manipulation techniques? Reddit shouldn't take advice from Pornhub.
Re: (Score:1)
Subbed, as in substituted, or...ahem....subbed?
Setting a bad precedent (Score:4, Interesting)
I expect that 20 to 30 years from now we will be able to sit down at our home entertainment system and have any kind of movie or show we'd like to see custom created for us on the fly with whatever characters and storyline that it senses we want. It will monitor our reactions and do things like always surprising us at the exact moment we least expect it because it knew we had relaxed. It will be in AR or VR and nearly indistinguishable from real life.
Having to make characters that don't look like any one of the billions of people on this planet would really kill the value of these systems. People need to get over it. Imagination augmentation should be no more controlled than imagination itself.
I guess alien porn will become a leading industry - at least until the aliens complain.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Except now you can see that the technology to do it is not revolutionary, but merely evolutionary.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Precedent on this was set decades ago (Score:2)
If someone using this app got the celebrity's written permission before pasting their face onto a porn star's (and permission of the original movie copyright holder), I'm sure Reddit wouldn't have a problem with it. But likely all of this is being done and distributed
Who Owns You (Score:1)
This really gets to a basic question of who owns the rights to your likeness, your face, your identity and so on. If no one owns their appearance, then these so called deep fakes are free speech and can't be blacklisted. However, if each person owns their likeness and has a say on what can be done with it, then it is truly a form of identity theft and should be not only banned by Redit, but treated as a crime.
On the flip side, now when a celebrity sex tape or some other revealing personal content gets dro
Re: (Score:2)
>This really gets to a basic question of who owns the rights to your likeness, your face, your identity and so on.
I'm sure some will start using 'parody/fair use' as a shield... and eventually someone will actually do so in a way that legally qualifies.
Re: (Score:2)
SCOTUS ruled on the porn parody thing years ago. There is even a movie about it called The People vs Larry Flynt. There are conditions that have to be met for it to be a parody.
Re: (Score:2)
I once read a wonderful short story written in a future where the MPAA had won all of their battles, celebrities owned their likeness, and laws had been passed making it criminal to replicate them. The punch line was that there was no exception for dopplegangers. If I remember correctly, a violator had to either be confined to prison or have cosmetic surgery to alter their appearance so that they no longer looked like the celebrity (or themself).
Maybe someone here can supply the title. It was a nice explora
Re: (Score:2)
The Man in the Iron Mask wasn't exactly short...
A Ban will not stop it... (Score:2)
I realize that it will be banned on some sites, but just like a few popular memes, a simple google search will find deep fakes of Nick Cage and more all over the internet.
I think that at some point, we're going to have to come to terms with the technology and to deal with things that are far more important than border walls and stupid dictators.
Re: (Score:2)
I was reading the story about PornHub (Score:2)