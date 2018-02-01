Windows Defender Will Soon Start Removing Applications With Coercive Messaging: Cleaners and Optimizers Put on Notice (cso.com.au) 62
Microsoft is stepping up its efforts to protect Windows users from programs that use fear to convince people to buy or upgrade products. From a report: The Redmond company is taking aim at all software that use scary messaging to convince people to upgrade to a paid product that purportedly fixes a problem detected by a free version. Specifically it is targeting registry cleaners and optimizers, which Microsoft previously didn't endorse but also didn't blacklist them as unwanted programs or malware. That's changing on March 1. "We find this practice problematic because it can pressure customers into making unnecessary purchase decisions," said Barak Shein, a member of the Windows Defender security research team. From March 1 Microsoft's Windows Defender and other security products will "classify programs that display coercive messages as unwanted software, which will be detected and removed," Shein said.
Yeah, you're not the target audience and are probably not going to be installing shady registry cleaners and system optimization utilities anyway. Are you also saying we as a society shouldn't try and shut down sketchy con-artist retailers because you're not stupid enough to fall for what they're selling and should be able to waste your money if you want to? Sometimes there are larger social issues at work than just you. You can always turn off Windows Defender if you don't like what it's doing...or run another OS if you prefer.
And policing security patches on MUH PC isn't their job either.
You don't have to run safety updates, and you don't have to use Windows Defender.
Stop shooting strawmen only you built, and stop being a whiny bitch.
You can always turn off Windows Defender if you don't like what it's doing
For now.
The windows update bullshit shows where they'd like to go with this. Start small, get users accustomed to the 'user experience improvements', then continually encroach.
But basically, MS wants to control your computer, and turn it into a conveyance for advertising, or into a platform for gathering data-- er.. sorry, telemetry about you and your computing habits.
Because one Google was not enough for this world.
The OS does the same thing as these pieces of software.
It will be absolutely hilarious if someone offended by this takes legal action that results in some sort of anti-competition ruling against Microsoft for penalising other coercive messaging software but not its own.
" was on W10 but the updates kept removing the USB device drivers for observatory equipment and replacing it with a 'newer' generic that knew nothing about the gear."
Is your IT staff so incompetent as to not know that you use the "have disk" driver update option and point specifically to the
.inf file to force usage of drivers other than generics, since this has kinda been the standard since XP?
Right-click start button>Device Manager>Imaging Devices>right-click your observatory equipment (since you
If it were me, I'd configure Windows Defender to flag all third party malware/virus remove trash as malware themselves. Snakeoil all of it. Outright theft and preying on the weak minded with fear.
Eh, that's mostly bullshit, you're lumping all A/V or 3rd party security products with the worst offenders.
They're all garbage. Even Windows Defender. But at least Windows Defender doesn't try to milk you for $$$.
The best security protect available is simply training users how to identify bullshit when it comes and how to react to it.
In my 25+ years of using computers, I have first-hand experienced ONLY ONE virus. ONE. In 25 years. The only thing I've ever seen a malware/virus scanner ever report as a problem is keygens and an IRC script, which were not really threats. That one virus did not come from a website, download, or anything like that. Some 'friend' sent me a file over an instant message program and that file was infected.
I'm with you on the "general" need for A/V *IF AND ONLY IF* you have best-practice safe browsing and avoid obvious pitfalls - however that's NOT ALL WINDOWS USERS!
Which is why I am one of those exceptionally evil people who believe you should have a license, training and certification to be allowed near ANY computer device. We require it for amateur radio, driving a car, practicing medicine, law, etc. Should need a license to use a computer too, so you know what the fuck you're doing. It's at a point where irresponsible usage of a computer HARMS OTHERS.
If you don't cleanse your hosts file with essential oils and tide pods then you need APK's optimizations.
The Win10 that came on my HP laptop was bundled with Avast that throws the same scary "You may be infected! Upgrade Today!" messages. I jumped through hoops to remove it completely and then sometime last week it came back all on its own after a forced Windows Update.
You can thank HP for that, not Microsoft. Next time buy Asus or Acer (maybe even Fujitsu, Microsoft or even MSI), and remove all the useless "branding" software and tools.
"And you should upgrade to Windows 11 right away to continue getting security updates after Windows 10 becomes unsupported!"
Now this is a stress test of the new feature!
Wouldn't stop bitching about uTorrent.
Wouldn't stop bitching about uTorrent.
uTorrent is pretty garbage these days anyways, ever since the original creator sold it. I switched to Deluge long ago
"We find this practice problematic because it can pressure customers into making unnecessary purchase decisions,"
The irony of this statement in this article combined with the article just above it about Office 2019 not running on anything but Windows 10 (thus forcing an OS upgrade if you upgrade Office) is killing me. How about this for a purchasing decision: I still have a CD with Office 97 on it; one of the last Offices to require activation and keys and phoning home to momma.
However, after the last round of Norton putting up unclosable "Hey, how about installing me on all your other computers?" message windows, ev
If it doesn't give you the option of closing the window can't you kill the process with the process manager or whatever Microsoft calls it (I've been away from Windows for a long time I've forgotten)? That's what I used to do when the situation came up but that was on XP so things have probably changed.
As for Office, you don't have to upgrade right away. You only have to upgrade when the people you work with upgrade and can never remember to save in an earlier version because Microsoft tends to make a new
If it doesn't give you the option of closing the window can't you kill the process with the process manager or whatever Microsoft calls it
Which process? Why should I have to do that in the first place? And when I tell it to never come back, it comes back.
As for Office, you don't have to upgrade right away.
And you don't have to buy the things that nagware nags you about. It seems that Microsoft is being hypocritical here, doesn't it?
With all the bullshit Microsoft pulled to both manipulate and coerce users into upgrading to their rented-spyware-posing-as-an-OS, this is really rich. OTOH I kinda get it, from the organized-crime / extortionist view that says "get offa my turf, punk!"
It would be great if it got rid of those annoying Microsoft ads that come up. Or if you are one of those unlucky people with home edition the mandatory upgrades that force your computer to close, even if you don't want to install it.
But hey i'm acting like I own my computer, I forgot I am really leasing it from the OS.
