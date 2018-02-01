Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Windows Defender Will Soon Start Removing Applications With Coercive Messaging: Cleaners and Optimizers Put on Notice (cso.com.au) 62

Posted by msmash from the your-time-is-up dept.
Microsoft is stepping up its efforts to protect Windows users from programs that use fear to convince people to buy or upgrade products. From a report: The Redmond company is taking aim at all software that use scary messaging to convince people to upgrade to a paid product that purportedly fixes a problem detected by a free version. Specifically it is targeting registry cleaners and optimizers, which Microsoft previously didn't endorse but also didn't blacklist them as unwanted programs or malware. That's changing on March 1. "We find this practice problematic because it can pressure customers into making unnecessary purchase decisions," said Barak Shein, a member of the Windows Defender security research team. From March 1 Microsoft's Windows Defender and other security products will "classify programs that display coercive messages as unwanted software, which will be detected and removed," Shein said.

  • Will it remove Windows 10? (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, 2018 @02:03PM (#56049027)
    Let's start with that and see where it takes us.
    • That is the question.
      The OS does the same thing as these pieces of software.

      • It will be absolutely hilarious if someone offended by this takes legal action that results in some sort of anti-competition ruling against Microsoft for penalising other coercive messaging software but not its own.

  • Not enough (Score:5, Insightful)

    by duke_cheetah2003 ( 862933 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @02:06PM (#56049045) Homepage

    If it were me, I'd configure Windows Defender to flag all third party malware/virus remove trash as malware themselves. Snakeoil all of it. Outright theft and preying on the weak minded with fear.

  • Will it stop APK (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Will Windows Defender protect me from APK and his spamming? Does it protect me from his hosts file manipulations?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If you don't cleanse your hosts file with essential oils and tide pods then you need APK's optimizations.

  • Bundled Avast on my Win10? (Score:3)

    by Train0987 ( 1059246 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @02:14PM (#56049099)

    The Win10 that came on my HP laptop was bundled with Avast that throws the same scary "You may be infected! Upgrade Today!" messages. I jumped through hoops to remove it completely and then sometime last week it came back all on its own after a forced Windows Update.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You can thank HP for that, not Microsoft. Next time buy Asus or Acer (maybe even Fujitsu, Microsoft or even MSI), and remove all the useless "branding" software and tools.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by ryanmc1 ( 682957 )
      I always wipe and reinstall with a clean version of Windows when I get a new computer. No exceptions. The drivers are easily found online and I make a backup disk or backup USB of the drivers incase something happens. This has made things much more enjoyable with the laptops I buy. With Windows 10 this is super easy because Microsoft provides a software package that will create an installer for you, and because Win10 registers itself online with your hardware specs you don't even need a key. It really is e
  • This will not end well.

  • "And you should upgrade to Windows 11 right away to continue getting security updates after Windows 10 becomes unsupported!"

    Now this is a stress test of the new feature!

  • They feel they should be the only ones spreading FUD ( fear uncertainty doubt ), to say nothing of the patent trolls they support.

  • Wouldn't stop bitching about uTorrent.

    • Wouldn't stop bitching about uTorrent.

      uTorrent is pretty garbage these days anyways, ever since the original creator sold it. I switched to Deluge long ago

  • "We find this practice problematic because it can pressure customers into making unnecessary purchase decisions,"

    The irony of this statement in this article combined with the article just above it about Office 2019 not running on anything but Windows 10 (thus forcing an OS upgrade if you upgrade Office) is killing me. How about this for a purchasing decision: I still have a CD with Office 97 on it; one of the last Offices to require activation and keys and phoning home to momma.

    However, after the last round of Norton putting up unclosable "Hey, how about installing me on all your other computers?" message windows, ev

    • If it doesn't give you the option of closing the window can't you kill the process with the process manager or whatever Microsoft calls it (I've been away from Windows for a long time I've forgotten)? That's what I used to do when the situation came up but that was on XP so things have probably changed.

      As for Office, you don't have to upgrade right away. You only have to upgrade when the people you work with upgrade and can never remember to save in an earlier version because Microsoft tends to make a new

      • If it doesn't give you the option of closing the window can't you kill the process with the process manager or whatever Microsoft calls it

        Which process? Why should I have to do that in the first place? And when I tell it to never come back, it comes back.

        As for Office, you don't have to upgrade right away.

        And you don't have to buy the things that nagware nags you about. It seems that Microsoft is being hypocritical here, doesn't it?

  • With all the bullshit Microsoft pulled to both manipulate and coerce users into upgrading to their rented-spyware-posing-as-an-OS, this is really rich. OTOH I kinda get it, from the organized-crime / extortionist view that says "get offa my turf, punk!"

  • It would be great if it got rid of those annoying Microsoft ads that come up. Or if you are one of those unlucky people with home edition the mandatory upgrades that force your computer to close, even if you don't want to install it.

    But hey i'm acting like I own my computer, I forgot I am really leasing it from the OS.

