Bitcoin Government The Almighty Buck The Courts United States

US Regulators To Subpoena Crypto Exchange Bitfinex, Tether

Posted by msmash
U.S. regulators are scrutinizing one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges as questions mount over a digital token linked to its backers, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. From the report: The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission sent subpoenas last week to virtual-currency venue Bitfinex and Tether, a company that issues a widely traded coin and claims it's pegged to the dollar, according to a person familiar with the matter. The firms share the same chief executive officer. Tether's coins have become a popular substitute for dollars on cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide, with about $2.3 billion of the tokens outstanding as of Tuesday. While Tether has said all of its coins are backed by U.S. dollars held in reserve, the company has yet to provide conclusive evidence of its holdings to the public or have its accounts audited. Skeptics have questioned whether the money is really there.

US Regulators To Subpoena Crypto Exchange Bitfinex, Tether

  • “Crypto” is not a synonym for “C (Score:3)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @01:21PM (#56034411)

    We’ve been talking about crypto here for longer than cryptocurrencies have been a thing.

    People submitting stories to Slashdot should know better.

    • Language evolves, and faster in niche groups. In the 'popular geek stuff' group, 'crypto' now refers to blockchain-based electronic economic token systems and not encryption and such.

      Which is regrettable, because only one of those things should be of any importance to us, and it isn't the one that is currently called 'crypto'.

      • Re:“Crypto” is not a synonym for & (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Cryptocurrency is a very poor name for the "technology" of blockchains and coins. It is neither crypto nor currency. It is a digital trading system based on hashing proof of work. The actual ledger is completely open and verifiable, and has no cryptography in it. It has some degree of steganography in the form of hash checking to verify the prior block.

        Using words for what they mean is important, and is being lost in this age of lies and misinformation.

        • >Using words for what they mean is important

          I agree... but at a certain point you have to accept that you've lost the battle and the word now has a new meaning, and that further resistance means YOU are no longer using the word properly.

          Ultimately, the goal is effective communication, and if your definition doesn't match that of the majority, you're going to have a problem communicating.

          • But we (geeks) still commonly use "crypto" as shorthand for cryptography, such as in the phrases "public key crypto" or "symmetric crypto" or "elliptic curve crypto".

            The title on this Slashdot submission is, to the best of my knowledge, actually the first time I've seen someone write "crypto" when they are referring to "cryptocurrency"... because people generally spell out "cryptocurrency".

            This isn't "hackers" versus "crackers"... this is just bad/lazy writing.

            • I as well will apreciate the time when we all say: uug! hug! ogg! ogg huug, uug! And everyone knows what we are talking about.

        • It is a digital trading system based on hashing proof of work.

          Not all coins are based on that.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Kremmy ( 793693 )
      Update your firmware.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Holi ( 250190 )
      Since we are able to understand usage based on context I don't see the issue.

    • English words can mean more than one thing; I can post (mail) a post (stick) to a post (location).

      Perhaps you should switch to Spanish.

  • They would be idiots not to keep it all - even low quality investments would beat inflation by several tens of millions of dollars a year.

  • "Subpoena" a foreign company? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Can someone explain how the US can effectively subpoena a company based in Hong Kong? Bloomberg seems to be spreading the FUD today.

  • Bitfinex isn't a US company (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Good luck with that subpoena.

