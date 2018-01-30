US Regulators To Subpoena Crypto Exchange Bitfinex, Tether (bloomberg.com) 47
U.S. regulators are scrutinizing one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges as questions mount over a digital token linked to its backers, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. From the report: The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission sent subpoenas last week to virtual-currency venue Bitfinex and Tether, a company that issues a widely traded coin and claims it's pegged to the dollar, according to a person familiar with the matter. The firms share the same chief executive officer. Tether's coins have become a popular substitute for dollars on cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide, with about $2.3 billion of the tokens outstanding as of Tuesday. While Tether has said all of its coins are backed by U.S. dollars held in reserve, the company has yet to provide conclusive evidence of its holdings to the public or have its accounts audited. Skeptics have questioned whether the money is really there.
We’ve been talking about crypto here for longer than cryptocurrencies have been a thing.
People submitting stories to Slashdot should know better.
It isn't the fault of a submitter when a shitty summary ends up on the Slashdot front page. There's only one set of people (or cron jobs?) responsible, and they're called the "editors".
What did cron jobs ever do to you to deserve that comparison?
Language evolves, and faster in niche groups. In the 'popular geek stuff' group, 'crypto' now refers to blockchain-based electronic economic token systems and not encryption and such.
Which is regrettable, because only one of those things should be of any importance to us, and it isn't the one that is currently called 'crypto'.
Cryptocurrency is a very poor name for the "technology" of blockchains and coins. It is neither crypto nor currency. It is a digital trading system based on hashing proof of work. The actual ledger is completely open and verifiable, and has no cryptography in it. It has some degree of steganography in the form of hash checking to verify the prior block.
Using words for what they mean is important, and is being lost in this age of lies and misinformation.
>Using words for what they mean is important
I agree... but at a certain point you have to accept that you've lost the battle and the word now has a new meaning, and that further resistance means YOU are no longer using the word properly.
Ultimately, the goal is effective communication, and if your definition doesn't match that of the majority, you're going to have a problem communicating.
But we (geeks) still commonly use "crypto" as shorthand for cryptography, such as in the phrases "public key crypto" or "symmetric crypto" or "elliptic curve crypto".
The title on this Slashdot submission is, to the best of my knowledge, actually the first time I've seen someone write "crypto" when they are referring to "cryptocurrency"... because people generally spell out "cryptocurrency".
This isn't "hackers" versus "crackers"... this is just bad/lazy writing.
I as well will apreciate the time when we all say: uug! hug! ogg! ogg huug, uug! And everyone knows what we are talking about.
Not all coins are based on that.
English words can mean more than one thing; I can post (mail) a post (stick) to a post (location).
Perhaps you should switch to Spanish.
So the only reason Tether trades near $1 is because the exchange says so? There must be some mechanism for keeping it pegged to $1 or traders would start messing with it price.
It trades on Bitfinex and other gentleman agreement exchanges for the price. The other exchanges are the ones that help prop it up and actually let it eventually cash out (either by getting something else, or shear stupidity).
They are the sole miners, so any coin they sell they get 1 buck and they can spend that buck again to buy it back (minus litecoin transaction fees).
So in theory they can simply adjust the stock to match supply and demand
,,, right down to just buying all the coins back.
They are printing tether
... but people are buying it at 1$, or the price would be collapsing. It's a zero sum game, all those dollars to buy new tethers go into their pockets.
Even if the CEO has been on a non stop cocaine fueled bender buying prostitutes and supercars he's unlikely to have blown through 2.3 Billion dollars. There's only two ways they have substantially less. Either it got stolen/embezzled or they traded with it and made losses.
Do you believe it?
Not on your life... They could prove their assertion, but choose not to. I choose not to trust them until they do.
I'm certainly not going to bet they are telling the truth, until they prove they are.
I actively disbelieve them. Lack of transparency is an indicator of fraud or incompetence in finance. Active opacity is only an indicator of fraud.
"USA government holds 1 US dollar bill for each US dollar."
Would you believe that?
I'm pretty sure the shop around my corner where I buy my flour to bake my pancakes from, has an extra pound of flour for every pound I buy to bacck my baking. And if I really need some flour I can trade in my flour for some flour from the bbaccking to bake more pancakes!
Can someone explain how the US can effectively subpoena a company based in Hong Kong? Bloomberg seems to be spreading the FUD today.
Bitfinex isn't a US company (Score:1)