Crooks Created 28 Fake Ad Agencies To Disguise Massive Malvertising Campaign (bleepingcomputer.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bleeping Computer: A group of cyber-criminals created 28 fake ad agencies and bought over 1 billion ad views in 2017, which they used to deliver malicious ads that redirected unsuspecting users to tech support scams or sneaky pages peddling malware-laden software updates or software installers. The entire operation -- codenamed Zirconium -- appears to have started in February 2017, when the group started creating the fake ad agencies which later bought ad views from larger ad platforms. These fake ad agencies each had individual websites and even LinkedIn profiles for their fake CEOs. Their sole purpose was to interface with larger advertising platforms, appearing as legitimate businesses. Ad security company Confiant, the one who discovered this entire operation, says ads bought by this group reached 62% of ad-monetized websites on a weekly basis. All in all, Confiant believes that about 2.5 million users who've encountered Zirconium's malicious ads were redirected to a malicious site, with 95% of the victims being based in the U.S.
100% these sites are to lazy to get their own advertising and audit the adverts properly....
Yep. It's noscript for me - and I won't turn it off or whitelist your website/s until the adverstising industry implements some security to validate what it's sending to pester me.
Perhaps a, oh what would you call it? A "certificate"?
Another reason (Score:2)
You sure that wasn't just the DNC and RNC? (Score:2)
Sounds like SOP in national political campaigning.
A fake ad agency? That placed ads? (Score:5, Interesting)
It seems to me the ad agency was very real and they were doing what ad agencies do. I worked for an ad agency briefly. It was a fascinating experience but those people are experts at twisted thinking. Serving you malware is just a part of these very real ad agencies business plan.
Ad agencies are supposed to influence you - or at least convince businesses that if they pay you they can influence your customers.
“The consumer isn't a moron. She is your wife.”
David Ogilvy, Confessions of an Advertising Man
That sounds terribly sexist, but I'm pretty sure Mad Men don't give a shit. They just have to imprint their brand in your head. And then beat the consumer with it so it becomes unthinkable that they might even consider a different brand.
Coca Cola - it's simply the Rolls Royce of fizzy drinks! Wait, what? Shut up and buy it.
And they wonder why (Score:2)
Why would anyone use an adblocker? Ads are innocuous. They are needed to deliver content.
And malware.
Why would anyone use an adblocker?
Morale: Stay away from ads... (Score:2)
At this time, an ad-blocker must be considered a mandatory security precaution.
Spread the word (Score:2)
Tell everyone you know to use an adblocker. Show them how if necessary, train your fellows how to not click on ads and be aware of the status bar when hovering over links.
Tell people to pay attention to address bar, be aware of where you are, and navigate away from questionable sites. Pay attention to security warnings if they happen, teach people to not be afraid to ask someone smarter to help if a security warning comes up.
I installed adblockers on my parents' computers. They've never complained about websites not working, or about all the ads they're missing.
Related to fake Firefox updates via Yahoo? (Score:2)
