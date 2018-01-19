China's Smartphone Maker OnePlus Says Up To 40,000 Customers Were Affected by Credit Card Security Breach (theverge.com) 8
sqorbit writes: OnePlus, a manufacturer of an inexpensive smartphone meant to compete with the iPhone, states that data from 40,000 customers credit card information was stolen while purchasing phones from its website. Even as the company has just confirmed the breach, it says the the script stealing information had been running since November. It is not clear whether this was a remote attack or the attack happened from within the company. Credit purchases on the OnePlus site have been suspended and will remain that way while an investigation takes place. [...] Earlier this week, OnePlus had temporarily shut down credit card payments on its website following reports that customers' payment details were stolen after they bought goods through its online store. The company says it's disabling credit card payments "as a precaution," but will still be accepting purchases through PayPal. The investigation began after a poll posted by users on OnePlus' forums found that many customers had experienced the same problem.
That's unbelievable... (Score:2)
"Up to" (Score:2)
Claim : "Enjoy up to 50% off"
Reality : You'll get 7% off
Claim : "Download speeds of up to 150Mb"
Reality : You'll rarely get above 17Mb
Claim : "Up to 40,000 of our customers details may have been breached"
Reality : All 40,000 details were leaked.