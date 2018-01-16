France Says 'Au Revoir' to the Word 'Smartphone' (smithsonianmag.com) 203
Hoping to prevent English tech vocabulary from entering the French language, officials have suggested 'mobile multifunction' as an alternative. An anonymous reader shares a report: The official journal of the French Republic, the Journal officiel, has suggested "internet clandestin" instead of dark net. It's dubbed a casual gamer "joueur occasionnel" for messieurs and "joueuse occasionnelle" for mesdames. To replace hashtag, it's selected "mot-diese." Now, as the Local reports, the latest word to get the official boot in France is smartphone. It's time to say bonjour to the "le mobile multifonction." The recommendation was put forth by the Commission d'enrichissement de la langue francaise, which works in conjunction with the Academie Francaise to preserve the French language. This isn't the first time that the commission has tried to encourage French citizens to switch over to a Franco-friendly word for "smartphone." Previous suggestions included "ordiphone" (from "ordinateur," the French word for computer) and "terminal de poche" (or pocket terminal). These, it seems, did not quite stick.
Which becomes an even funnier comment when even extended ASCII code page 437 isn't fully supported on Slashdot.
I remember when they tried to push back against "cheeseburger", McDonalds in Québec had to write "hambourgeois au fromage". It didn't stick for long. It's called "hamburger au fromage" in the correct form now, but we still call it a freakin' cheeseburger.
Quebec is a joke. Focusing energy on trivialities while we can't even get trains to run when it gets a bit chilly.
Did you go into a Burger King?
Are they still calling it PFK?
(KFC to the rest of us)
I don't know why France gets so much credit for linguistic preservation. Seriously, it's 2018 and they're just now getting around to formalizing a French word for smartphone? And like usual, I imagine few people will use the new word.
When telephones came out, Icelandic quickly adopted the word "sími", resurrecting an old word for "thread". Cell phones came out, and they became "farsímar". Smartphones came out, and they quickly became "snjallsímar". I mean, it doesn't happen immediately.
I don't know about you, but I will be calling them number prophetess from now on.
Le Telephon-Photographique (Score:2)
The French already have a word for this device, dating back to novelist Jules Verne -- see https://entertainment.theonion... [theonion.com]
This is France we're talking about. Women there only discovered razors about 10 years ago.
Finland too.. (Score:2)
smartphones were translated to the translation of smartphone from the day 1.
pda's never got popular so they were just pda's though.
now smartphones are just phones anyways in common language use, so it's kind of moot point. there's a slang word for mobile phones that got accepted to pretty much official use though, since "travel phone" translation is a long word(matkapuhelin), so nobody wanted to really use that one in everyday talk - instead a wired phone has been dubbed as the wirephone(lankapuhelin) to no
Pomme Frites
www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/pommes-frites-recipe0-1940170
Because they never were French.
I've never used the name French Toast either, we've always called it eggy bread, which is I believe the common English way to refer to it. In France I think they call it golden bread.
It seems by pushing for independent 'different' names France is just begging for verbal irrelevance. French used to be an important language diplomatically, but it is now sliding into disuse much like Latin is used for roman cath
I've never used the name French Toast either, we've always called it eggy bread, which is I believe the common English way to refer to it. In France I think they call it golden bread.
The French word for French Toast is pain perdu -- literally "lost bread" -- so-called because the custom is to make it with day-old bread. In fact, at restaurants where it is popular, people may come early because the restaurant has to use fresh bread if they run out of day-old.
Thanks... (Score:2)
I love learning something new every day. My favorite is with slightly old sourdough bread. We call that French bread here. I especially like cutting out a circle and frying an egg in the hole.
Enjoy your currywurst and dorner.
Never let a German get away with criticizing American street food.
Just say 'currywurst'...Oscar Myer grade brats, served with Ketchup and Madras curry. Absolutely awful. Also Dorner, a gyro, that the Germans claim a Turk invented about 20 years ago. Much better than Currywurst though.
A good cheeseburger is much much better. Currywurst is in a league with McDonalds burgers.
Not to get too cheeky mate, but STOP trying to take over the world and we'll all go home. Germany doesn't have the best track record in that manner.
Wait, Germany isn't Western culture? Well okay, maybe not anymore with all the Muslims.
Le chain des tetes de bloche (Score:2)
C'est le meilleur choix
All french everywhere (Score:5, Interesting)
I used to think, being a Canadian, that it was just the Quebec francophones with the hyperactive inferiority complex which manifested like that. In Quebec they are anal about signage to the point of there being ordinances outlining the maximum size of English print on your store front in order to preserve their language (which I won't actually insult France enough to call French and will just call "Quebecois"). They were so adamant about it they had to use a special constitutional opt-out Canadian provinces have called the notwithstanding clause to make it legal notwithstanding a person's right to freedom of expression.
Now I realize this is just endemic to all French everywhere.
Re:All french everywhere (Score:4, Funny)
But it does make for an amusing plot-point when the cop stops the truck with the spraypainted expressions on it to cite the dual-language law and help them spraypaint the truck with french translations...
The Francophone version of the graffiti scene from "Monty Python's Life of Brian"?
"People called Romanes, they go to the house?"
Not quite. The Belgians and Swiss can't even count properly.
Re:All french everywhere (Score:5, Insightful)
septante, huitante (octante), nonante - sounds perfectly logical.
Swiss can't even count properly.
No, the Swiss only pretend not to be able to count when you ask them how much Nazi money is still deposited.
I used to think, being a Canadian, that it was just the Quebec francophones with the hyperactive inferiority complex which manifested like that.
I was going to ask how Academie Francaise is different from Real Academia EspaÃ±ola.
In Quebec they are anal about signage to the point of there being ordinances outlining the maximum size of English print on your store front in order to preserve their language (which I won't actually insult France enough to call French and will just call "Quebecois"). They were so adamant about it they had to use a special constitutional opt-out Canadian provinces have called the notwithstanding clause to make it legal notwithstanding a person's right to freedom of expression.
Except I cannot think of any place where Spanish is spoken that they get this pedantic about it, except maybe in academic circles.
Living languages evolve, thanks to the Académy French has stopped doing so.
They are attempting to kill the new organic words and replace them with hyphenated frogish made up words.
The issue is hardly unique to French. Most languages have a language regulator [wikipedia.org] defining official usage of the language, with English being a notable exception. Language academies worldwide have tended to try to fight back to tide of anglicism in their languages by providing similar lists of local linguistic equivalent words. I've seen similar lists for Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, and even Latin.
Portuguese, Spanish, Italian and other languages also have suggested equivalent words to "smartphone" but you'd
English doesn't have a regulator because, "The problem with defending the purity of the English language is that English is about as pure as a cribhouse whore. We don't just borrow words; on occasion, English has pursued other languages down alleyways to beat them unconscious and riffle their pockets for new vocabulary."
English borrowed a huge amount of vocabulary from French over the past thousand years. We are now giving some of it back.
Re: (Score:3)
As a french, I always thought Quebecois are much better than french when it comes to find good translations. "pourriel" is great french for SPAM for example, and it fits in single word. There are many examples like that. Obviously, when translating movie title "trainspotting" into "ferrovipathes", some might think it goes beyond reasonable limits
:P "mobile multifunction" is a really poor wording anyway ; nobody would and will use that.
"mobile multifunction" is a really poor wording anyway ; nobody would and will use that.
It is not worse than "voiture automobile" (car) that was shortened to "voiture" once the other types of cars became marginal.
I have no doubt that "mobile multifunction" will just be called "mobile" as it has been the case since long enough to be an adopted and understood short-name. Also because as non-smart mobile phones or dumb phones are becoming marginals, maybe we will just choose a more generic short-name like "téléphone" (phone).
According to my French significant other, the Quebecois are much worse than the French regarding this.
And, unlike Quebec, I don't think there are any legal restrictions in France on the use of English on signs etc.
everyone takes it personally when it comes to their language, no matter how many speakers it has at all. The catalan region in spain is actually worse and nobody in the planet outside them speaks their language.
wouldn't it be great if all people were able to communicate with each other?
Except that the people in Catalonia generally don't get offended if you speak Spanish to them. They do tend to be very appreciative if you make the effort to speak Catlun though.
So by your logic, new words aren't allowed in any language unless they keep the original word from the inventor's language? (I am supposing here the smartphone was invented in English first, but that might not even be the case).
And by the way, current Quebec French Language Charter no longer uses the notwithstanding clause. Did you miss the past decades?
We're talking about the French being protective in this article, not the Québecois.
Not the French people but their crusty old language institutions. The people themselves realize that French for French's sake is total bollocks.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
That's a lie. English classes are mandatory in all french schools in Québec. Moreover anglophones in Québec have full access to english education from kindergarten to university. There's nothing equivalent for the French in the other provinces. Maybe they mandate french as second language in the other provinces, but I assure you that by having contacts with english canadian tourists that these programs are utter failures.
And by the way, we don't give a fuck about the signage in Winnipeg or Moose J
Except in the case of Quebec and Canada, French is mandated in all English-primary provinces, but English doesn't enjoy the same privilege in Quebec.
Wrong on so many levels it's not even funny.
Quebec is the only single-language province (NB doesn't count as it is a bilingual province) which is constitutionally mandated (read: forced by the other provinces) to publish all its laws in English and French, and with both versions having equal precedence. All the judiciary system in Quebec must therefore be bilingual.
All 8 English-only speaking provinces are free to choose the language of their laws.
Quebec is also forced to have a English schooling system in
Stupid French... (Score:5, Funny)
Re:Stupid French... (Score:5, Funny)
There was an attempt by some amateur, but it was just a homage to cliché.
Re: (Score:3)
Touché
Wait, what do they call smartphones where you live? I occasionally hear the term cell phone, but smartphone still predominates where I live.
Around here, we just call it a "phone". We may use the terms "cell" or "land line" if the term "phone" is ambiguous in the situation. I seldom hear anyone use "smartphone" in conversation.
wordy (Score:5, Insightful)
i don't speak French but even I can figure out that's a big mealy mouthful... hard for six or seven syllables to come up with two... couldn't they even compromise with a more streamlined "multifonc" ?
Re:wordy (Score:5, Insightful)
This isn't the first time they've had this sort of problem. What is funny though, is that we're almost to the point where there's no reason to use "smartphone" anymore since nearly all mobile phones are this type. It's like there's no need to refer to your new TV as a flatscreen TV, because all new TVs are flatscreen TVs. If they'd made this ruling about a decade ago it would make sense, but now, not so much.
Also..... the Phone/VOICE function is not used that often these days. Perhaps they should just start calling them "Pocket tablets"
Re: (Score:2)
Also..... the Phone/VOICE function is not used that often these days.
So what are they used for? They have much fewer keys than the talk-only phones of yore, so obviously they are not used for typing text.
It's like there's no need to refer to your new TV as a flatscreen TV, because all new TVs are flatscreen TVs.
Except that the hot new thing is the curved screen. [amazon.com]
i don't speak French but even I can figure out that's a big mealy mouthful... hard for six or seven syllables to come up with two...
First rule of speaking French: get bored and trail off halfway through each word. No one says six or seven syllables. In practice, you'll get two on a regular basis and three if it's your waiter sneering at your bad accent.
Yeah, that's how you know it's a proper French word.
I'm not entirely kidding. In my experience French expressions tend to average around 1.5 times longer than the English equivalent.
'cellular telephone' is mainly a north american thing?
Hence the continental French are incorporating the term 'mobile'. But "le mobile multifonction" is so intentionally vague one might have thought they were talking about a swiss army knife!
It's hard to feel sorry for the French language (Score:2)
I believe it's the only language which has a government-supported commission to decide what new words are needed. The result, as with any other bureaucratic organization is that the language is a lot less flexible than English, and adapts much more slowly to changes.
IMO, that lack of flexibility is the reason that English has become humanity's lingua franca.
Re: (Score:3)
you are wrong. Spanish has the same (Academia Real) and I am sure many other languages have a central authority
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re:It's hard to feel sorry for the French language (Score:4, Funny)
I think the main reason why english became so popular world-wide is because it's one of the easiest language to learn.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Surely this must be sarcastic. Especially with the grammar error.
I have studied a handful of languages and taught English. English is a train wreck to learn.
It is extremely flexible and expressive but the grammar rules and spelling are the linguistic equivalent of the worst spaghetti code.
I'd argue for Spanish. Pronounciation, spelling, and grammar are extremely regular, with only a few irregular verbs.
Re: (Score:2)
I have studied a handful of languages and taught English. English is a train wreck to learn.
It is extremely flexible and expressive but the grammar rules and spelling are the linguistic equivalent of the worst spaghetti code.
And let's not even mention pronunciation. [idallen.com]
Re:It's hard to feel sorry for the French language (Score:5, Insightful)
Close, very close.
The short answer is: trade.
The slightly longer answer: Trade, due to the fact that there has been large amounts of English speakers since the spread that happened shortly after modern English first was a pidgin language ( again because of trade ). Trade - and wealth in general - drives the cultural and military conquests 95% of the time.
Imagine two countries separated by a decent amount of traveling time. They want to trade, but don't speak the others language. It's likely, especially these days, that both have people trained in speaking English for trade with English speaking countries. Boom, instant trade language between the two countries. Now they can trade as much as they want without having to hire yet another translator / learn another new language.
Also in the news (Score:5, Insightful)
French IT specialist complained about not being able to find jobs abroad. International companies we asked cited "a lack of knowledge of fundamental IT terms they even know in third world countries" as a reason.
Ya know, it makes me wonder what an alternate world would look like where a system of measurements that was just as good as metric, but wasn't metric, was the dominant one for trade and commerce between nations. Would the French still be insisting on using metric, despite the rest of the world standardizing on the other system? With them being as proud of the French language as they are, I can't help but think that they would.
They mostly adopted it because they invented it, I'd say.
metric system is so much better than imperial system.
Regardless of whether I agree or disagree, that’s irrelevant. I made a point of making my hypothetical system “as good as metric”. Both Metric and Imperial loyalists will claim that their system is better (side note: the US doesn’t actually use Imperial and hasn’t in over a century, if memory serves), so clearly I wasn’t talking about Imperial being the other system.
You know, 10 years ago people knew how to spot a joke and did actually mod it funny...
May I suggest simply "téléphone" (Score:1)
When will the rest of the world do this? (Score:2)
These devices haven't been "phones" for a long time. The "Phone" is but one app on my mobile computer. I like how in The Expanse they just call them "hand terminals." Mobile device or mobile computer works just as well. Let's just remove "phone" from the vocabulary, please?
ah, the French !! (Score:2)
Aren't they cute tho? I think French people are adorable with their sweet language and yummy foods and fetching fashions too! Everyone should own a French person. Or two in Utah.
But really, there is an aura around France and French things that doesn't exist elsewhere (Brasil is close). It makes economic sense to protect, preserve, promote that aura just as it makes sense for Germany and the US to put some things behind them. If they want a 'pure' language, they're welcome to try and many people do appreciat
"American phone" (Score:2, Funny)
They can get back at us for "French Fries".
Funny conversation with a colleague from Quebec (Score:5, Interesting)
The true reason is that it is used as a means to control the population by a group considering themselves elite. They pander to the uneducated and the disenfranchised.
Language is just one aspect of a culture and no matter what it will change. The French spoken today is not the French spoken 50 years ago. Further back you go more evident the change. The French spoken in Quebec is different from that spoken in France. There are regions in Quebec where the French spoken is very different form the rest of the p
You forget the period from 1760 to 1960 or so. That's about 200 years where French culture was actively destroyed in North America.
It included French schools bans, Acadian deportation, assimilation (successes and attempts), and much more. That's about half of the French history on the continent, so it had consequences.
Why not just call it what it is... (Score:3)
They're dictating how people should talk? (Score:2)
I thought that was just supposed to emerge naturally by what people agreed upon. Colloquialisms become official language.
The most common word for the object by a long, long way is "portable".
Even when it's smart.
Deja vu - Courriel (Score:2)
I wonder how successful it will be this time. At least courriel had the benefit of not increasing the syllable count.
https://www.wired.com/2003/07/... [wired.com]
casual gamer (Score:2)
Certainly that would be translated as "crasseux occasionnel".
Crisis averted (Score:2)
Now, as the Local reports, the latest word to get the official boot in France is smartphone. It's time to say bonjour to the "le mobile multifonction."
Oh phew, that'll keep those pesky English words out...HEY WAIT A MINUTE
Dark net != internet clandestin (Score:2)
The "dark net", in its original definition, was a part of the internet that was unobservable, because it existed behind passwords, or because it was simply not indexed in search engines. The phrase "internet clandestin" immediately tags a big "illegal!" tag on the whole thing.
Also, "internet" is kind of a funny choice. How about "réseau reliant les ordinateurs à l'échelle mondiale"?
Dead Language (Score:3)
When I was in college, my English professor insisted that the official bodies which have vise-like control over the French language will inadvertently make it a dead language by the end of this century.
The Gaul of them (Score:2)
Not french enough (Score:2)
Ordinary (Score:2)
Ordiphone, noun: Just a regular, ordinary phone.
Obl. (Score:2)
Other languages: **stares**
French: **stares back**
French:
French:
Other languages: *shutting eyes*
French:
Other languages: *hands over face*
French:
It's just the way they roll (Score:2)
The French are like that. In case you haven't noticed, they have a few other unusual habits. To many cultures, so do we (speaking as a native English North American). They also don't give a damn who they offend, or why.
They are sensitive to English (mostly) words, that they would probably say are "polluting" their language.
It's not something anyone who isn't a native French speaker needs to concern themselves with; so any comment in an English speaking forum, really, is irrelevant.
They have this history wit
Too late, as usual (Score:2)
Spoken French diverging from written (Score:2)
The Academie is one of the reasons that written French is diverging from spoken French.
I'm not sure that is a good thing either..
Schools also largely have to stick to a fairly conservative language curriculum.
Learning French is a many step process, with written forms that are essentially never spoken, and spoken forms that may be written, but largely aren't.
Yet for all this, I'm not sure what they hold on to by doing it? The French are French. They should have no fear of ever not being.
Re: (Score:3)
Don't underestimate the link between language and culture.
The French are probably doing the right thing here. (granted removing the invaders is probably a bigger concern; but one that takes a bit more political capital to make happen.)
Can you imagine the blacklash if Trump told people what words to use?
No need to imagine; I just don't observe any.
Re:Does this actually work? (Score:4, Funny)
You mean like when we say things like despite the constant negative press covfefe, Trump is still popular?
I have decades of experience speaking with the French on a daily basis and in that time I've never heard anyone use a single one of the AF's prescribed words. But hey, let 'em keep on prescribing if it makes them feel useful. Thank you to the French people for demonstrating in the best possible way that language exists to be descriptive, not prescriptive.
The Académie française ridiculed themselves big time with "mot diese". Not only is it a double "abus de langage" (the # symbol is not a musical sharp and a tag is not a word), but the word hash is already basically French, from "hachure", which means
.., um ... a crosshatch pattern.
Re: (Score:2)
The Académie française ridiculed themselves big time with "mot diese". Not only is it a double "abus de langage" (the # symbol is not a musical sharp and a tag is not a word), but the word hash is already basically French, from "hachure", which means
.., um ... a crosshatch pattern.
I beg to differ. "mot dièse" (literally "word sharp") has an elegance that is lacking in "hashtag" or "hachure".
And # (as sharp) is kind of useful when you want to talk about Chopin's legendary Prelude no. 8 in F# minor.
Re:Does this actually work? Part deux (Score:2)
As for casual gamer, "joueur ponctuel" conveys the precise meaning without taking a whole line up.
Remove the soul and you'll sell millions of those boxes.
Re: (Score:3)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I'm pretty sure the Apollo mission computers did a lot more computing than ordinating in the days when computers were computers.
Calculateur is French for a computer that computes.