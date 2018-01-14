How Millions of Iranians Are Evading Internet Censors (msn.com) 34
schwit1 quotes the Wall Street Journal: Authorities in Tehran have ratcheted up their policing of the internet in the past week and a half, part of an attempt to stamp out the most far-reaching protests in Iran since 2009. But the crackdown is driving millions of Iranians to tech tools that can help them evade censors, according to activists and developers of the tools. Some of the tools were attracting three or four times more unique users a day than they were before the internet crackdown, potentially weakening government efforts to control access to information online. "By the time they wake up, the government will have lost control of the internet," said Mehdi Yahyanejad, executive director of NetFreedom Pioneers, a California-based technology nonprofit that largely focuses on Iran and develops educational and freedom of information tools.
Wired calls it "the biggest protest movement in Iran since the 2009 Green Movement uprising," criticing tech companies which "continue to deny services to Iranians that could be crucial to free and open communications."
Give that country nuclear weapons! (Score:2, Informative)
Thanks, Obama!
And look the other way at Hezbollah drug trafficking and money laundering in the US while you're at it - can't piss off the crazy mullahs!
The secret backstory of how Obama let Hezbollah off the hook [politico.com]
An ambitious U.S. task force targeting Hezbollah's billion-dollar criminal enterprise ran headlong into the White House's desire for a nuclear deal with Iran.
Re: (Score:2)
Goddam mods are up-voting a dig at Obama?
Take the fucking political bias (any at all) out or I'm going dark.
No wonder we have so many goddam AC.
Re: (Score:2)
If you want to look for crazy mullahs, you're looking at the wrong muslim state. Yes, the Iran is vocal and you get to hear a lot about their rhetoric, but if you're looking for funding for Islamist schools, Islamist mosques and yes, Islamist terrorists, you should be looking for the only country on this planet that still doesn't have a name and is basically called "The land of family Saud".
Funny how our politicians never seem to have any kind of problem with this particular country and how they even used w
Kids (Score:3)
How can they protect the Iranian children if they keep challenging attempts to do so?
Really? (Score:2)
So, millions of Iranians are evading internet blocks and such. In a place where you can go to jail (or be executed) for doing so....
And we're telling the Iranian government how it's being done???
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure it's no secret HOW it's being done.
STFU (Score:2, Insightful)
> . "By the time they wake up, the government will have lost control of the internet," said Mehdi Yahyanejad, executive director of NetFreedom Pioneers, a California-based technology nonprofit that largely focuses on Iran and develops educational and freedom of information tools.
Not if you keep blabbing about it, dumb ass.
Conversely, don't. (Score:3)
It's free to use and free of ads and malware - I assume that "Psiphon" isn't, since they mention how much government crackdowns help their marketing.
Re: (Score:2)
What harm? Fuckers don't have the internet. Read TFA.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
But that sculpture would have been too costly if made here.
Indeed. It sure is nice to have millions of disposable Asians living and working in an ecological hellhole — conveniently placed far away from the environment on the opposite side of the planet — to save you money. Especially since it means you don't have to contribute to the livelihood of any unskilled deplorables in your own country while collecting your baubles. Win win.
Until the wires are cut (Score:1)
Take over all telecommunication providers in the country and simply stop outside network access of any kind. Get caught trying to work around it, death penalty.
Re: (Score:1)
Take over all telecommunication providers in the country and simply stop outside network access of any kind. Get caught trying to work around it, death penalty.
If the Iranian government cracks down hard enough, millions of people who are relatively peaceful right now just might decide they've had enough of being butchered.
Does the name Custer right a bell, by chance?
Re: (Score:2)
If the Iranian government cracks down hard enough, millions of people who are relatively peaceful right now just might decide they've had enough of being butchered.
Does the name Custer right a bell, by chance?
Custer? Why even move out of Iran, that is basically a one-line summary of what happened there in 1979 [wikipedia.org].
Hey Wired - it's the law. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Then its 2, 3, 4 hops from that account.
Voice prints, advanced facial recognition will get many protesters.
The western embassies, NGO's and other pro democracy groups pushing for protests need the "internet" to get the protesters protesting for the optics of the 24h news cycle.
No internet and no coordination. But all the protesters are been tracked on the internet
An interesting problem. How to build national protests but not hav
Re: (Score:2)
Right, because there's absolutely no way could any actual Iranians might want to protest their government's actions.
Re: (Score:2)
Small groups of motivated protesters are too easy to contain. So outside funding, planning and support has to help guide national moments.
Colour revolution https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] have been well studied by most nations police and security services over
Uneven judgement of situations (Score:2)
Tunisia is currently experiencing a popular uprising (again) and violent repression of protesters (again) based on similar economic motivations to Iran but you don't hear the hawks in Washington calling for regime change there. Why is that?
Re: (Score:2)
For starters, Tunisia isn't an authoritarian theocracy hell-bent on exporting its system to its neighbours and on building nukes to facilitate that goal.
Re: (Score:2)
For endings, the subject is Iran.
Re: (Score:2)
How much oil does Tunisia export?