Kansas 'Swat' Perpetrator Charged; Faces 11 More Years in Prison

Jail time looms for 25-year-old Tyler Barriss, whose fake call to Kansas police led to a fatal shooting:
- Barriss "was in a Wichita jail on Saturday," Reuters reported, and even his first court appearance Friday was a video appearance from jail.
- Barriss was charged with involuntary manslaughter, and if convicted "could face up to 11 years and three months in prison." He was also charged with making a false alarm, which is considered a felony. The District Attorney adds that others have also been identified as "potential suspects" in the case, but they're still deciding whether to charge them.
- Barriss' bond has been set at $500,000.
- Friday Barriss gave his first interview to a local news outlet -- from jail. "Of course, you know, I feel a little of remorse for what happened," he tells KWCH. "I never intended for anyone to get shot and killed. I don't think during any attempted swatting anyone's intentions are for someone to get shot and killed..."
Asked about the call, Barriss acknowledged that "It hasn't just affected my life, it's affected someone's family too. Someone lost their life. I understand the magnitude of what happened. It's not just affecting me because I'm sitting in jail. I know who it has affected. I understand all of that."
- Barriss has also been charged in Calgary with public mischief, fraud and mischief for another false phone call, police said, though it's unlikely he'll ever be arrested unless he enters the country. Just six days before the fatal shooting, Barriss had made a nearly identical call to police officers in Canada, this time supplying the address of a well-known video gamer who livestreams on Twitch, and according to one eyewitness more than 20 police cars surrounded her apartment building for at least half an hour.
You called in a situation that led to the police sending in armed, trigger happy troops. These guys are under immense pressure, expecting to have to deal with hostages, armed kidnappers, and whatever else. What the hell did you think would happen - the police would knock on the door politely, walk in calmly, and sit down for some milk and cookies?
You didn't think. You just went and pulled the trigger, not caring about the potential consequences, acting like it was all a game.
Sure, the Kansas police bear a part of the burden - the training of their SWAT teams (and other SWAT teams around the country) is far too militaristic, and they call them out far too quickly (although in fairness, that's not always obvious until after the event.) But the bulk of the burden of this "incident" (for lack of a better term.. maybe "debacle"?) falls squarely upon the guy who made the false report, and the culture that considers SWATting to be a "harmless prank".
Maybe this will be a wake up call, and SWATting will cease to be a thing. But somehow, I doubt it.
It's still obviously much more the police's fault than his. They straight up murdered someone without even giving him time to react. A judgement was made based on incomplete information and a person was executed. Police being willing to murder someone over mere suspicions is the real issue. This idiot prankster should be punished but the murder of this man is a symptom of the way police are trained/operate. Now, they are trying to displace responsibility and clean their hands. In the end, the prankster didn
"Prankster"? That doesn't even begin to describe the act of getting armed police to think a life-or-death situation is going on, and that the perpetrators are your target. Even the best police occasionally make mistakes, and anyone who sets someone else up to be at the receiving end of a situation where deadly force is authorized has a reasonable chance of getting his target killed. The caller was the murderer and the police were his weapon, just as if he had hired a hit man.
What did I think? Police should act with caution. (Score:3)
The caller was the murderer and the police were his weapon, just as if he had hired a hit man.
If police are just a weapon, then we should get rid of them. Police should be thinking professionals who protect the public, not shoot the public because someone on the phone told them to. They should know what swatting is, act accordingly. At least that is how I think I should be spending my tax dollars.
If police are just a weapon, then we should get rid of them.
But... second amendment!
Seriously, nobody said the police are just a weapon. Where I live, we had two car attacks last year resulting in seven deaths, but nobody would claim that a car is just a weapon.
"Prankster"? That doesn't even begin to describe the act of getting armed police to think a life-or-death situation is going on, and that the perpetrators are your target. Even the best police occasionally make mistakes, and anyone who sets someone else up to be at the receiving end of a situation where deadly force is authorized has a reasonable chance of getting his target killed.
Speaking of being rather dismissive, an "occasional mistake" ended a mans life. I hope that the hype surrounding the concept of swatting doesn't bury the fact that a family deserves some answers for that fuck-up. Society has grown tired of finding the "occasional" happening perhaps more than necessary.
The caller was the murderer and the police were his weapon, just as if he had hired a hit man.
OK, enough with the ignorance already. Every US military leader would not take kindly to being labeled a mass murderer, and they certainly have engaged vast armies of "weapons" authorized to use deadly forc
OK, enough with the ignorance already. Every US military leader would not take kindly to being labeled a mass murderer,
...but most of them absolutely are, because they were not fighting a war to protect people, but to protect profits [usatoday.com] . Who gives a fuck how they feel about being called what they are? Ignorance is no excuse, either. It's your responsibility to do your homework before killing people.
Also intent matters, which is exactly why he's being charged with involuntary manslaughter and not murder.
That's wrong, though. His intent was to get someone killed. He should be charged with first-degree murder [wikipedia.org], since it was "willful and premeditated with malice aforethought." Or with being an accessory or accomplice to same, as I ha
Should all swatters be charged with attempted murder even when nobody was injured or killed?
Should all swatters be charged with attempted murder even when nobody was injured or killed?
Yes. That was an easy one! If it's not appropriate, then let them bargain their way down to whatever is.
Comparing it to hiring a hitman is actually the best analogy I've seen in all this mess.
If you hire a hitman, you are guilty of the murder. So is the hitman. You are BOTH guilty. In the same vein, both the *spits* prankster AND the officer who fired the killing shot are guilty.
For murder there must be intent or premeditation.. I doubt the policeman knew he was sent to kill an innocent man. Manslaughter would be a more appropriate charge for him.
Well, if you point a gun at someone, then pull the trigger, that is premeditation. So the issue is not murder or manslaughter, I would have thought. The policeman would claim to be operating in the course of protecting someones life (including his own).
All the discussions here seem to be whose fault it was. Clearly, the caller has some responsibility, and also the police. But, at the same time, there has to be the issue of the gun obsessed violent society. Always easy to pass the blame on to other people.
Well, if you point a gun at someone, then pull the trigger, that is premeditation.
Unless the SWAT officer left the station "OH BOY I GET TO KILL SOMEONE TODAY!!!!" it's not premeditation. They are trained to be quick with the trigger because if they aren't, they may be the ones dead. Add adrenaline and stress to the mix and the trigger finger may get a little too quick, which is what happened here.
... But, at the same time, there has to be the issue of the gun obsessed violent society.
That and the fact that the local police are becoming more militarized. I get it, Chicago may need a SWAT team or two, but podunkville police with a town population of 10k doesn't need an ar
Comparing it to hiring a hitman is actually the best analogy I've seen in all this mess.
If you hire a hitman, you are guilty of the murder. So is the hitman. You are BOTH guilty. In the same vein, both the *spits* prankster AND the officer who fired the killing shot are guilty.
No, this is not a good analogy. Swatting was recognized as a prank before this incident. And intent matters. With the amount of people texting while driving, there's gonna be a lot of murderers out there if we start changing the mentality towards the definition of murder.
It would also be one hell of a which hunt to get rid of all the celebrity murderers [ranker.com] too.
No, this is not a good analogy. Swatting was recognized as a prank before this incident. And intent matters.
Anyone who has ever thought of swatting as a prank is an idiot who should be removed from the gene pool.
Intent matters you say? The intent of swatting is to send an armed force to someone's house, believing they may have to kill someone. Swatting needs to be stomped down on hard. Ruin some lives. Make an example of them. Make others think "Hmm, maybe I should just stick to posting shit on 4chan."
There are nearly a million police officers in the US. How many of these sort of mistakes do you hear about every day? The number of officers making mistakes is a tiny fraction of 1%, and most of those officers making mistakes don't do it often. Yes there are bad apples out there, but the overwhelming majority of officers are not. And I would not say it is "the norm". If you say that, then you'd have to say that Americans killing/raping/robbing other Americans is "the norm" too. It's not. It's a fairly rare
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately, the "overwhelming majority" is overwhelmingly likely to cover up for the bad apples.
In answer to your question, We hear about police shooting unarmed civilians at a rate of more than one per week. In 2015, US police shot 94 unarmed civilians. In 2016, the number was 51 and in 2017, it was 68
Re: (Score:2)
Muslims are not paid (by taxpayers) to protect us (the taxpayers).
Re: (Score:2)
It's still obviously much more the police's fault than his.
Hogwash. The responsibility for this man's death lies solely with the criminal who made the call. It's called proximate cause [wikipedia.org].
But for his phone call, the police would never have gone to the residence and interacted with the man.
This murder lies solely with the criminal whose panties got in an uproar and who thought he'd be tricky and get back at the guy. Congratulations, he played himself.
It's called proximate cause
Only in a Civil case.
The responsibility for this man's death lies solely with the criminal who made the call.
Obviously not..... there's something wrong here, that a random person anywhere in the world can make a caller-id spoofed VoIP call to a police department anywhere in the US: impersonate the addressee/target, conjure up a pretend emergency, and incite sufficient panic that the police go on a shooting spree and kill people.
How about: The simplified proximate CAUSE o
It's still obviously much more the police's fault than his. They straight up murdered someone without even giving him time to react. A judgement was made based on incomplete information and a person was executed. Police being willing to murder someone over mere suspicions is the real issue. This idiot prankster should be punished but the murder of this man is a symptom of the way police are trained/operate. Now, they are trying to displace responsibility and clean their hands. In the end, the prankster didn't pull the trigger and there is no reasonable world in which one should expect to be killed by police over a prank phone call.
Absolutely agree. Putting the spotlight 100% on the prankster is creating the perfect storm in which to simply bury the actions of SWAT behind the hype of a swatting story. I sure as hell hope not, as the family DESERVES a fair investigation of ALL parties involved. The prankster certainly had a part in this and earned his punishment, but he wasn't the one who pulled the trigger and ended an innocent mans life.
The prankster certainly had a part in this and earned his punishment, but he wasn't the one who pulled the trigger and ended an innocent mans life.
Culpability isn't a limited resource. The swatter is 100% responsible for calling a heavily armed force in and pretending a live-and-death situation, thus being fully responsible for an outcome that will occasionally occur in this situation. If you pull the trigger on someone with a single bullet somewhere in six chambers and the gun does kill him, of course you are not just 16% responsible for his death.
That does not change that the policeman is 100% responsible for not being up to the requirements of this situation. There must be consequences for both, but the fault of the respective other does not lessen each of the involved person's blame in any manner.
Your argument about culpability tends to fall flat when we have a legal system that has added aiding, abetting, and accessory as methods of differentiation that also tend to influence punishment. Another example of how hollow that can be is looking at the lack of charges against a bartender who aided the patron who ends up taking a life after driving drunk.
It's still obviously much more the police's fault than his.
You're a fucking idiot. This brainless psychopath sat at home and decided to have fun by sending the police into a situation where the expected a dangerous armed person holding hostages. Without him doing this, the police would have stayed at their police station and nothing would have happened.
In the end, the prankster didn't pull the trigger and there is no reasonable world in which one should expect to be killed by police over a prank phone call.
Exactly. That's why the police/man who pulled the trigger ought to get Life imprisonment, and the person who did the SWAT'ing should get 20 years.
He didn't make a 'prank call', stop calling it that. Read what he said to the emergency operators. He was convincing enough to get them to think this was a time critical situation. That they hadn't gotten time to ask around.
If someone call in a bomb threat and say that the bomb will detonate in 45 minutes and gives enough information so that everyone involved takes the threat is serious enough, you are not going to want the responders to take a few hours to get a second or third source to verify the threat.
Please quit making excuses for those psychos, okay? Now when the guy walks out onto his porch and he is a fat guy wearing nothing but shorts and you are with 20 other guys, you are ALL wearing enough body armor to pass a Robocop look alike contest, are armed to the teeth with both lethal AND non lethal weaponry AND have bullet proof shields that can take a 12 gauge shot dead on and despite all that you feel so threatened by a fat guy in a pair of shorts you feel you have NO other option but lethal force? Your cowardly ass doesn't need to be doing that damned job!
I mean for fucks sake people the biggest gun one could possibly hide in those shorts still wouldn't have even scratched the paint on all that armor, yet despite outnumbering the guy 20 to 1, having armor and bulletproof shields AND enough firepower to rival most third world army battalions they STILL can't simply repeat a command or use a fucking taser or bean bag round? Really? Give me a fucking break! THIS, this right here, is what happens when you give a bunch of poorly trained yahoos army surplus hardware and if you can't keep your collective shit together despite having such a lopsided advantage and use one of the mountains of non lethal options at your dispoal? Then someone needs to call a spade a spade and tell these dumbasses to go into another kind of work, because they suck at their jobs worse than a porn star on a Bang bros set!
Re: (Score:2)
because they suck at their jobs worse than a porn star on a Bang bros set!
In other words they suck worse than a professional expert on sucking? That wasn't a very successful insult... suck more perhaps.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And don't forget a modern SWAT unit has rubber bullets, bean bag rounds, tasers, flash bangs, they have tools up the ass that don't kill yet despite having more armor than a fricking knight AND shields that will take anything.he.could.possibly.be.carrying. their first reaction is to shoot the guy in the face?
They are either trigger happy killers or they are cowards, neither should be in law enforcement. I mean he has a pair of shorts, they have 20 to 1 numbers AND top to bottom armor...and they couldn't find anything less than a shot to the face a reasonable response? Really? The fact that anybody is sticking up for these clowns makes me want to puke, I don't care if the guy who called it in said he was Hannibal the cannibal there is NO EXCUSE for going lethal force in this situation, none!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Swatting is just plain retarded, I don't understand how can someone find it a 'funny prank'. Everything has limits and you don't joke about life threatening situations or stuff that can cause harm to others. During my studies I managed to spend a couple summers in the U.S. and I had a great time with fellow students, but I never understood some of their pranks (albeit by far not as dangerous as swatting) - it just wasn't funny for me. To me as an outsider it seems more like a cultural thing - there are just
Re: (Score:2)
Where is the fun? I mean, if you burn down a house you at least get to watch it burn, but when you SWAT someone, you rarely get the chance to be there to see them beat the guy down.
Even if you ignore legality and all, it's not even FUN.
the police would knock on the door politely, walk in calmly, and sit down for some milk and cookies?
Well yes, that's how hostage situations are diffused in much of the rest of the world. The fact that swatting is a thing just shows how fucked up your police are in the first place.
He didn't pull a trigger. He killed no one. The cops did.
It shouldn't be possible for cops to slaughter you in the middle of the night because they were trained to be cowards. They are completely off their mission.
Re: (Score:1)
He didn't pull a trigger. He killed no one. The cops did.
It shouldn't be possible for cops to slaughter you in the middle of the night because they were trained to be cowards. They are completely off their mission.
No, they aren't "completely off their mission" but messed up their mission. It's still the swatter's fault that they were expecting to deal with an armed killer situation.
Now if the swatter had called for a pizza delivery service and the pizza delivery guy drove over someone in the driveway: that would have been different in that this consequence was not among the foreseeable ones. But if you call for a team of armed shooters giving them a life-and-death description to work with, someone getting killed is
Oh no. I agree, undertrained, underpaid and trigger-happy american police forces played a big role in this.
But this guy swatted multiple persons in multiple states! Even if our police is far less trigger happy, I am quite shure that you could get someone killed if you repeat the swatting often enough.
This guy played russian roulette with other peoples lives countless times.
- He should have been stopped long ago.
- Police should be able to detect spoofed or suppressed caller IDs.
- Police should de-escalate a hostage situation, not fire shots into unarmed people.
But this was murder: Not only did he know that the US police forces are badly trained and militarized, so he was able to see the danger he was putting his victims into. He did it repeatedly so even by european standards I would argue that eventually, he will get someone killed or badly injured.
He knew that but did not care - he even went to jail for swatting and continued. He knew of the danger. He did nothing to defuse the situation, he did everything to let the danger appear imminent. Now he got someone killed.
He is a murderer. No police failure could change that.
But this guy swatted multiple persons in multiple states! Even if our police is far less trigger happy, I am quite shure that you could get someone killed if you repeat the swatting often enough.
Get someone killed? Yes. Kill someone? No.
He is a murderer. No police failure could change that.
No, he is not a murderer. He is an accomplice or accessory to murder. The cop who killed the victim is a murderer.
This is not how it works. His call was the conditio sine qua non the shooting would not have happened. He knew of the danger his criminal actions posed to other peoples lifes, he simply did not care.
He did it for thrills and for money.
He killed this guy by proxy, but he still killed that guy.
By that reasoning, the cop wasn't the murderer either. The guy was killed by a bullet that wasn't even attached to the gun he was holding at the time.
This is the point I keep going back and forth on. But no, your post has clinched it for me. The cop is the murderer. Because the whole point of sending a cop and not a cruise missile or a manhack or a doberman is that he's supposed to be capable of not firing the gun.
Re: (Score:2)
He didn't pull a trigger. He killed no one. The cops did.
Although I think you are a fucking idiot for thinking like that, let's assume you are right and this case was the cop's fault.
Can we then agree that any slashdot reader in the future who has read that the cops are mindless killers, and who makes a swatting call, is now fully aware that he or she is sending mindless killers to a person's home, and is therefore guilty of premeditated murder?
Re: (Score:2)
He didn't pull a trigger. He killed no one.
Sounds like Felony Murder to me. Here's the classic example for those who have forgotten:
My buddy and I decide to rob a bank. We have no weapons of any sort, we're going to fake it. I stay in the getaway card outside. My buddy goes in, tells the clerk to give him the money. The guy standing in line next to him panics, has a heart attack, and dies. The getaway driver (that would be me) is guilty of Felony Murder.
Good reply. Other issues. (Score:3)
There are other issues. Putting someone in prison for years: 1) Damages that person mentally and increases the mental disturbance they have when they enter prison. 2) Costs taxpayers HUGE a
There are other issues. Putting someone in prison for years: 1) Damages that person mentally and increases the mental disturbance they have when they enter prison. 2) Costs taxpayers HUGE amounts of money.
Fully agree. Can we send a swatting team to this home then to save on cost?
Norway is rehabilitative, not destructive, to those who commit crimes. Michael Moore's film, Where to Invade Next [imdb.com] explored the system in Norway, and prompted articles like this one: Why Norway's prison system is so successful [businessinsider.com]. Quote from that article: "... when criminals in Norway leave prison, they stay out. It has one of the lowest recidivism rates in the world at 20%. The US has one of the highest: 76.6% of prisoners are re-arrested within five years."
At one time, The US was not so bad at the rehab concept. Folsom Prison is an example.Back in the day, they had a low recidivism rate, then the "get tough on crime" crowd took over, and now it is an overcrowded shithole with a nice high recidivism rate.
It is obvious that the get tough on crime ideal has worked about as well as the War on Drugs.
So you end up wondering why so many people still believe in an obviously failed paradigm.
Here's why - a fair percentage of the American people have deathlust.
Maximum penalty for that one - classify swatting as attempted homicide or homicide depending on the outcome.
That would cut down the numbers quite fast. And no repeat offenders.
But the bulk of the burden of this "incident" (for lack of a better term.. maybe "debacle"?) falls squarely upon the guy who made the false report,
Bull. Fucking. Shit. The bulk of the burden falls directly upon the cop who pulled the trigger. A lesser share of it goes to the piece of shit who called the cops. An even lesser share of it goes to the piece of shit who gave someone else's address when asked for his own. The cops were locked and loaded, the guy who called the cops pulled the trigger, but the guy who gave someone else's address to someone who wanted to have him killed pointed the gun.
But you can never, ever take the ultimate responsibility
What did I think would happen? Luckily the summary offers an answer:
more than 20 police cars surrounded her apartment building for at least half an hour
Oh look. Identical fucking situation but instead of murdering some poor sod on his own doorstep the police used some fucking intelligence instead.
Sorry, no, that's not what I think would happen. I think the US police would go in gung-ho and murder some poor cunt because that's how fucking stupid they are.
The Police should bear ALL of the responsibility for the killing. They did it. The charged man should bear ALL of the responsibility for the false report. He did it.
See? Simple, factual, sane and correct.
There should be plenty of room in the penalties available for false reports to satisfy the public need for punishment. The confusion that charging him with manslaughter creates will just make noise so the police can avoid their responsibility.
The public in general will listen to that noise so they can avoid
What the hell did you think would happen - the police would knock on the door politely, walk in calmly, and sit down for some milk and cookies?
Umm... yes, that's how you deal with hostage situations in most other parts of this planet. You knock at the door, you tell them to surrender and that there's someone here willing and able to talk to them if they want to so they could find a way out of the mess.
Remember, you're standing behind a bulletproof shield while saying that. Unless the guy inside has a bazooka, you can still afterwards go in and gun everything down in sight should he actually be dumb enough to open fire. Because then you also have E
I think there is plenty of fault to go around to all parties in this -- the police and the SWATter. The actions of the police, at least the officer who fired and perhaps others, rise to the level of manslaughter. Calling in the police under the pretext the SWATter used should be a felony, and any deaths that resulted from that should be considered felony murder. The police higher up in the administration, and the department as a whole, should be civilly liable in a wrongful death claim. In other words, the
Psychopath (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Nah, they're quite normal. He didn't expect to get caught. Now that he's been caught, he's saying anything he thinks might get him out of trouble. It's isn't a mental illness, it's just mental immaturity.
And yes, I meant that literally - he is acting like a small child. Excuses, begging, fake apologies... It's disgusting to see that in a grown man.
His earlier response shows he's a psychopath, so there' no doubt that he's only feeling remorseful "for the cameras", so to speak.
He said basically "I understand that I'm not the only one who suffered. The family of the victim is also suffering".
That's a psychopath for you. And when people say they are sorry for the family of the victim, they should first and foremost feel sorry for the victim, who is now lying in a coffin six foot deep.
Good for him! It makes you worry about the ones smart enough to avoid getting caught although.
SWAT teams should better confirm their targets anyway...
And the police (Score:2, Informative)
As a European the sole focus on the author of the call is really stunning. Itâ(TM)s like itâ(TM)s only his fault and not in any way the fault of your police who tend to shoot way too many innocent people. EU has twice the number of inhabitant as the US and how many EU citizen get killed by the Police? For Germany it is 15x less. why? because in Europe police officer know that there will be consequences for killing an innocent citizen. In US most of the police officer just go away with it.
Also as a European, I do fully understand that if a heavily armed team like a SWAT team is sent in, they will be expecting a certain situation. Now, the question is, why were they and not a nomal police unit sent in on the basis of one call? (I'm not saying there wasn't a reason, just thinking out loud.) I agree that the US and other places have issues with police using excessive force but in this case their actions were the result of a multitude of contributory factors. Highly armed response units like thi
Re: (Score:2)
Which had nothing to do with armored cops being trained to kill civilians freely.
Re: (Score:2)
I can understand the heavily armed response, I just don't understand why heavily armed police aren't also highly trained.
Highly armed response units like this are trained to shoot because generally that's what they need to do.
No. Normally they need to be present in case a situation escalates, but most of their deployments end peacefully or without shots being fired. They should be trained to shoot only when necessary.
On this occasion it pretty fucking clearly wasn't necessary.
Ridiculous! Did you know that the amount of people regularly carrying loaded guns in the US is larger than that in the EU?
In order to be able to carry a gun on your person ready to use in the EU you have to show that you have a reason for that (under severe threat of deadly violence), you have to be in a position where you have no reason to have constant police protection and you have to be sane, very experienced with handling weapons etc. Very few people will ever get that permission - and rightly so IMO.
T
for maliciously reporting a fake crime with the intent of fucking that person up by cop proxy.. and then getting someone killed as a result of those actions...
and he's a repeat offender..
what.. the.. fuck.
Ok, so this douchebag will get what's coming to him. We're still missing at least one person, though: The cop who shot an innocent, unarmed person. You know, the guy who did the actual killing.
> The cop who shot an innocent, unarmed person.
And the whole chain of command. It's the superior's dammed job to create and maintain an environment where this doesn't happen, and putting limb and life at top priority.
DA said they're still determining if they're going to charge the cop or not, so that's not decided yet. But the caller was an easier decision, I guess.
I'm still wondering about the guy who gave the caller a wrong address -- did he know the victim? did he know if was a real address? why did he pick that one?
DA said they're still determining if they're going to charge the cop or not, so that's not decided yet. But the caller was an easier decision, I guess.
Person A kills person B. No obvious extenuating circumstances, seeing as Person B wasn't armed, was not threatening Person A, in fact wasn't even near Person A. This should not be a difficult decision - and _would_not_be_ if the guy weren't a cop. The only real question is what to charge him with.
I'm still wondering about the guy who gave the caller a wrong a
what about the officer? (Score:2)
I personally feel sorry for him - he has killed someone by mistake, and has to live with this for the rest of his life.
Share, hell. He is the sole killer.
SWAT teams consists of humans - humans make mistakes. Yes even fatal ones.
The shooting itself _should_ be criticized, the training should get better etc. but in the end they were sent in expecting a situation where a moments hesitation to shoot to kill could have killed a lot of people!
Reflect upon that for a second.
"a little of remorse" (Score:3, Insightful)
Which is eleven years according to the summary, for involuntary manslaughter. It's not murder without intent. He's a dumb-ass, not a murderer.
Re: (Score:2)
IF you look at his past and posts I think Murder would have been more appropriate charge, it seems obvious his intent was to get someone hurt or killed, though I guess for prosecutors manslaughter will be the easier to prove and at least keeps him off the streets for a few more years.
Personally I wouldn't be opposed to murder charges with the possibility of death penalty (let a jury decide his fate). It's one thing for a stupid 15yo kid to do this their first time (though they still should be punished).
"Barriss, 25, was already well known to local law enforcement. Glendale Police Sgt. Daniel Suttles said he was behind at least two dozen fake bomb threats in the area in recent years, including incidents that prompted the evacuations of television stations and an elementary school."
"In M
Feed the Gulag!
To add another source for the attempted swat in Calgary.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada... [www.cbc.ca]
One has to wonder what would happen if he wound up facing a crown prosecutor in Calgary. I'm just curious how many charges he would be hit with under the Criminal Code of Canada.
I believe he would be busted if he tried doing either land air or sea to get into this country.
why isn't the SWAT team in jail as well? they killed an unarmed man for no reason.
Re: (Score:2)
why isn't the SWAT team in jail as well? they killed an unarmed man for no reason.
They didn't kill an unarmed man for no reason. They killed an unarmed man because a psychopath convinced them to expect an armed murderer holding hostages.
Assume that an armed person enters a house, kills one inhabitant, holds the rest hostage, and a neighbour calls the police with exactly the same message as this psychopath. A SWAT team will arrive, and the situation will be dangerous for the killer. However, the killer has the advantage (compared to the innocent victim in this case) that he can expect
but it'd also be nice if our cops weren't so eager to fucking kill people at the drop of a hat.
I never intended for anyone to get shot and killed.
Just to waste tax dollars (sending the police nowhere).
And to waste police time, potentially diverting them from an actual emergency where some unintended victim might die.
Charge the police!!!! (Score:2)
He called the police and described a situation that would likely require deadly force. The poor person answering the door not knowing this could have reached behind himself to scratch his back, but the picture painted to the police led them to believe a gun may be imminently presented.
While he didnâ(TM)t pull the trigger, and likely the officer did too soon, none of that would have happened without that initial call.
It would be like tossing your car keys to a friend you know is drunk. He gets into an a
That's an absurd excuse. When numerous armed law enforcement officers show up and have been told there's a dangerous suspect, it's easy to envision that a person might get shot. A prank call is Bart Simpson calling Moe's Tavern and asking for Seymour Butts. This goes well beyond a prank call, especially because he's done it multiple times. Once hes sentenced in the US, I'd like to see him extradited to Canada to face justice there, as well. He might well serve more than 11 years in prison, and I have no pro
If you rob a 7-11 at gun point, and the clerk pulls a gun in self defense and accidently shoots a bystander, not only might you get charged with murder the clerk might not be.
If someone dies as a result of a crime you committed, you can be charged with murder.
In this case, the 'prank' was to commit a felony by intentionally reporting a false alarm. For the express purpose of having an armed force dispatched into a private residence, and to maximize their tension by leading them to believe they were likely going into an extremely volatile situation with an armed murderer.
"He didn't pull the trigger."
So fucking what? What's next? You'll be telling me that mafia bosses who send thugs to intimidate people aren't responsible for any injuries or deaths that result...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Say I was legally carrying a gun at that 7-11, and the clerk said "help this robber is going to shoot me!". If he was actually holding a gun on the clerk at that point and I shot him, I wouldn't get charged. If I summarily executed him without bothering to even look and it turned out he was not in fact holding a gun on anyone, I'd be locked up for decades. That's more along the lines of what happened here.
What if it was a replica gun that couldn't actually shoot anyone? What if he was wearing a ski mask and pointing something at the clerk but your view was obstructed? What if you by some strange mistake you had wandered into a film recording or training exercise? The threat doesn't have to be real, if:
1. It would seem real to a reasonable person
2. You acted in good faith to save the clerk's life
3. The response appeared necessary both in terms of force and urgency
then I'd acquit you no matter what the real tr
Re: Too harsh IMHO. (Score:2)
How many more murders will these trigger-happy law enforcers commit while this dumb kid rots in a torture camp?
Re: (Score:2)
He tried multiple times. That is a way to increase the odds.
Re: (Score:2)