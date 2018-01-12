Studios Sue Dragon Box in Latest Crackdown on Streaming Devices (variety.com) 48
An anonymous reader shares a report: Netflix and Amazon joined with the major studios on Wednesday in a lawsuit against Dragon Box, as the studios continue their crackdown on streaming devices. The suit accuses Dragon Box of facilitating piracy by making it easy for customers to access illegal streams of movies and TV shows. Some of the films available are still in theaters, including Disney's "Coco," the suit alleges. Dragon Box has advertised the product as a means to avoid paying for authorized subscription services, the complaint alleges, quoting marketing material that encourages users to "Get rid of your premium channels ... [and] Stop paying for Netflix and Hulu." The same studios filed a similar complaint in October against TickBox, another device that enables users to watch streaming content. Both TickBox and Dragon Box make use of Kodi add-ons, a third-party software application.
pigeons (Score:1)
Pigeons can transfer terabytes of information short distances way faster than any network so far
Other animals, bazookas, and even potato-guns are probably faster.
What is the TB-meter-per-second and maximum effective distance of a trebuchet-launched container filled with high-density SSD devices?
I'd pay to download movies using pigeons as a transmission medium; if the price is right.
Kodi can be installed on Windows so by your logic Windows facilitates piracy.
"Kodi can be installed on Windows"
Thanks for the tip, I'm off to do it right now.
I guess those assholes shouldn't have sued and made people attentive.
Cool story bro. As someone who doesn't give a shit who you are or whether you pay for content. The FBI needs to shut you down.
>>Please learn to pirate, so that your video habits will stop being used to legitimize the ridiculous idea that software shouldn't be end-user maintainable.
So a studio who paid $100M to create a movie should gift it to you in order that you are able to... do what with it exactly? Copy it onto a second device? A third? Your boyfriend's? Your D&D Club's server? The internet? Help me out with this one... Seems as though if every movie was distributed for free, the creators would lack motivation to
boycott, don't pirate (Score:1)
Please learn to pirate, so that your video habits will stop being used to legitimize the ridiculous idea that software shouldn't be end-user maintainable.
If you can live without it, vote with your wallet and do without.
With few exceptions such as people who review movies for a living, people do not need to watch any specific movie that comes out of Hollywood.
That's an option. But you should compare the merits and flaws of that option, with the idea of "vote with your wallet and also pirate it."
Pirating it comes with more advantages and fewer disadvantages. Doesn't it seem like a pretty obvious improvement on your proposal?
Of course. This entire discussion i
They should sell it to me so that I can play it on the first device. I have an excellent computer that makes most home entertainment electronics looks like something out of the stone ages, and with non-DRMed files its quality and performance are unparalleled. It's a no-brainer way to watch TV. But it lacks the capacity to play anything DRMed because, like
Thanks for the pointer (Score:5, Insightful)
Where can I buy one??
Where can I download the designs so I can build one from raw materials if I am so inclined?
Raw materials meaning oil, rock/surface minerals, etc, not pre-existing chips or ready-to-use silicon wafers.
Tip of the hat to Carl Sagan . . .
If you want to build it from scratch, you must first invent the universe.
Well, I'll settle for building it with tools available in A.D. 2018 (factories, mining equipment, etc.) and "parts" available in 2018 B.C. (natural resources).
Dragon Box is a sham (Score:2)
How can anyone take them seriously with statements such as "any units bought from eBay or Amazon from an unauthorized dealer will results in your IP and Mac Address blocked from our Server" on their website? Neither of those are hard to modify.
The funny part is they're all about piracy until the tables are turned.
I am confused (Score:2)
Does DragonBox magically allow you to access Netflix and Hulu without paying for them ? Or is it simply the equivalent of a torrent client. This is the most stupid nonsense I've seen. And I am sad to see Netflix go the route of major channels and studios.
DragonBox is basiclly a kodibox with all the piracy add-on included and the main dragonbox web site acting as an index.
Dragon Box web site is hilarious... (Score:5, Funny)
Get rid of your premium channels ... (Score:2)
Stop paying for Netflix and Hulu.
They are going to sue book publishers?
Right... (Score:2)
But even the sites that are being scraped arent hosting the videos.
The difference is that the Dragon Box product is specifically designed and marketed for the purpose of downloading illegally copied content.
Companies who make products that are specifically marketed to users as a way to commit illegal acts SHOULD be hit with lawsuits and action to shut down their products.
Maybe studios should begin suing TV manufacturers (Score:1)
With more and more TV's coming out with the Android TV OS, which you can easily install Kodi and the addons onto it, shouldn't they also be a target for the studios?
I read this as (Score:1)
Studios use their considerable influence to inform everyone that DragonBox are a thing.
Thanks very much for the heads-up.
Million-card monte (Score:2)