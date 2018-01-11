House Passes Bill To Renew NSA Internet Spying Tool (reuters.com) 106
Dustin Volz, reporting for Reuters: The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to renew the National Security Agency's warrantless internet surveillance program, overcoming objections from privacy advocates and confusion prompted by morning tweets from President Donald Trump that initially questioned the spying tool. The legislation, which passed 256-164 and split party lines, is the culmination of a yearslong debate in Congress on the proper scope of U.S. intelligence collection -- one fueled by the 2013 disclosures of classified surveillance secrets by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden. Senior Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives had urged cancellation of the vote after Trump appeared to cast doubt on the merits of the program, but Republicans forged ahead.
Oh, this is rich. msmash now requires "credible sources". Thank God I wasn't taking a drink when I read that.
Hundreds of stories about Russia hacking the election, which never happened and has no credible sources, and now all of a sudden Slashdot requires "credible sources."
Now I remember why I had "forgotten" my login for the longest time.
Nice bait "hacking the election". Excellent revisionism, goal post shifting, and putting words in peoples' mouths.
Except grandparent is right, there were a large amount of literal fake news on slashdot about russia hacking the election
How much more credible can it get when the information is coming straight from the Twitter engineers mouth? LOL.
This must be a joke, have you guys not read what you let on the front page??
Good enough for Pulitzer Prize winning news outlets, good enough for Slashdot.
The only source reporting the "shadowban" is James O'Keefe, who has never, ever broken an honest story. I would think that before you believe anything a source has to say, there needs to be at least one instance of that source not being dishonest.
Whatever your definition of credible source, O'Keefe and Project Veritas are the exact opposite of that.
Does O'Keefe hire voice actors to make it seem like Twitter and CNN employees say things they actually don't, or do you just consider recording people without their knowledge to be dishonest reporting?
No, he employs editorsK to make it seem like they say something they actually don't.
Care to provide an example of an edit in a Project Veritas video that wildly changed the context of the statement?
Did James O'Keefe edit several innocuous videos of a Twitter engineer together to create a narrative about shadowbanning?
“One strategy is to shadow ban so you have ultimate control. The idea of a shadow ban is that you ban someone but they don’t know they’ve been banned, because they keep posting and no one sees their content. So they just think that no one is engaging with the
Dishonest from start to finish.
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
http://www.nationalreview.com/... [nationalreview.com]
https://www.snopes.com/2016/10... [snopes.com]
Until there are meaningful restrictions and requirements to report "incidental" collections of Americans communications then we know this still law and others are being used for mass surveillance of Americans on American soil.
When congress yet again passes the buck on this law it will be up to the President to step up and order those restrictions and reporting be put into place.
Unfortunately one of the few examples of bipartisanship coming out of Washington over the past decade or so has been the continual support for the erosion of Americans' rights in the name of fighting terrorism.
Somewhat encouraging to see President Trump express some push back and to see 183 votes for some reform.
President Trump could easily just order additional reforms himself, or at least order a report on how many Americans are getting their communications swept up without a warrant.
Except his second tweet said that he didn't support the privacy exceptions and his concern was the ability of government to "unmask" americans colluding with foreign governments.
Don't fool yourself, Trump fully supports this as do most of the Republicans and Democrats. There are a few people on both sides opposing the bill and pushing the privacy protections but if counted by party (which you shouldn't) more Democrats wanted the privacy restrictions than Republicans.
This is.... (Score:1)
Meanwhile, those who do have nefarious plans have access to unbreakable encryption, and aren't going to stop using it just because congress passes a law.
Hell, even from a conservative point of view it should be obvious that businesses outside the US are still going to use it, and win an advantage over law-abiding US businesses who won't.
This is EXACTLY why the people *MUST* have access to unbreakable encryption. The government doesn't have any right to know when someone's spouse asks them to pick up milk on their way home!
You have access to unbreakable encryption now..
The ONLY unbreakable encryption technique is a one time use pad that uses truly random data for the pad.
All you need is a way to generate and distribute the pads securely...
It would have been better if you had posted the link to the right roll. The one you posted is about rapid DNA analysis, not the counter individual network act. Try http://clerk.house.gov/evs/201... [house.gov]
And weep.
And weep.
Funny enough the "Rapid DNA Act of 2017 is actually the http://clerk.house.gov/evs/201... [slashdot.org]">correct roll call. The text of what was on the schedule as the "Rapid DNA Act of 2017 was completely replaced with the text for the FISA 702 extension.
This was the Amash amendment Roll Call [house.gov] for the amendment that would have included some privacy protections.
Apparently it is a somewhat common practice that bills get swapped out in this fashion. It threw me at first also.
Now that is just twisted. How are we to know what our representatives voted for and against, if the bill has nothing to do with the bill?
If a congresscritter shows as having voted NAY for "allow offshore oil drilling", and AYE on "increase NASA Earth Science funding", he might have voted for warrantless surveillance and against the right of immigrants to have abortion?
And weep.
Sorry copy paste screwed up... but yes it was the Rapid DNA Act of 2017 [house.gov]
that was the FISA extension. Passed 256 to 164
65 democrats voted for it (Score:1)
That's why it passed. The party is worthless to anybody outside the circle.
We all expected the republicans to vote for it, but 44 didn't. With those votes the democrats could have stopped it, but didn't. In truth they're not really against it. So they throw in just enough votes to squeeze it through, and make various excuses. You can save your breath, the renewals will pass no matter who is swinging the gavel.
Hmmm.. Bipartisan support and you and Rand Paul (R) are pissed off..
Might there be a valid reason we need this law that both parties in congress actually recognizes? Need this always be attributed to some nefarious intent?
No, but I have always acknowledge that the majority isn't really against it. Doesn't make it right, but that's the way the cookie crumbles.
History speaks for itself. It's just the way people play. *I can accept that*.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is prepared to filibuster the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act, which is up for a vote in the House to authorize a six-year extension, in an effort to get warrant requirement for Americans.
“My worry is that they also collect information on millions of Americans, and I don’t want that database to be searched without a warrant,” “I will filibuster and do whatever to stop that,” he added.
In the event that protections were included for U.S. citizens’ private information, Paul said he would support reauthorizing Section 702.
