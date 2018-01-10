Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Violating a Website's Terms of Service Is Not a Crime, Federal Court Rules

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from the Electronic Frontier Foundation: Good news out of the Ninth Circuit: the federal court of appeals heeded EFF's advice and rejected an attempt by Oracle to hold a company criminally liable for accessing Oracle's website in a manner it didn't like. The court ruled back in 2012 that merely violating a website's terms of use is not a crime under the federal computer crime statute, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. But some companies, like Oracle, turned to state computer crime statutes -- in this case, California and Nevada -- to enforce their computer use preferences. This decision shores up the good precedent from 2012 and makes clear -- if it wasn't clear already -- that violating a corporate computer use policy is not a crime.

  • I think I might put "I do not accept the terms of your user agreement" somewhere in the User Agent String of my browser, see what happens.

  • Headline is misleading (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    First, this is a civil case rather than a criminal one. Laws like the CFAA and the equivalent state laws allow for criminal and civil action. More importantly, the ruling is a narrow one, focused on the specific aspects of this case. The court ruled that Oracle made the data available for downloading from their website. Oracle's objection was the use of automated tools to download the data. The court agreed that Remini violated the terms of service in how they downloaded the data. However, because Remini wa

    • Computer Fraud and Abuse Act is a crime (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No, Computer Fraud and Abuse Act is a criminal act, and rejecting the notion that violating a website EULA is a violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act is to say it's not a crime.

      So headline is spot on: "Violating a Website's Terms of Service Is Not a Crime, Federal Court Rules"

      " It is entirely possible that someone violations of the terms of service might also violate the law."

      If they violated the law, violating the EULA or not is irrelevant. It comes down to "do you have the right to access the webs

  • Once you’ve used Oracle they got you. If you try to leave, you can’t. If you stay, they’ll screw you more and more everyday. Best thing is not never start using Oracle.

