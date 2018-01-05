Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AI Facebook Social Networks Twitter Your Rights Online

Ex-NSA Hacker Is Building an AI To Find Hate and Far-Right Symbols on Twitter and Facebook (vice.com) 295

Posted by msmash from the one-man-army dept.
Motherboard reporter Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai has interviewed Emily Crose, a former NSA hacker, who has built NEMESIS, an AI-powered program that can help spot symbols that have been co-opted by hate groups to signal to each other in plain sight. Crose, who has also moderated Reddit in the past, thought of building NEMESIS after the Charlottesville, Virginia incident last year. From the report: Crose's motivation is to expose white nationalists who use more or less obscure, mundane, or abstract symbols -- or so-called dog whistles -- in their posts, such as the Black Sun and certain Pepe the frog memes. Crose's goal is not only to expose people who use these symbols online but hopefully also push the social media companies to clamp down on hateful rhetoric online. "The real goal is to educate people," Crose told me in a phone call. "And a secondary goal: I'd really like to get the social media platforms to start thinking how they can enforce some decency on their own platforms, a certain level of decorum." [...]

At a glance, the way NEMESIS works is relatively simple. There's an "inference graph," which is a mathematical representation of trained images, classified as Nazi or white supremacist symbols. This inference graph trains the system with machine learning to identify the symbols in the wild, whether they are in pictures or videos. In a way, NEMESIS is dumb, according to Crose, because there are still humans involved, at least at the beginning. NEMESIS needs a human to curate the pictures of the symbols in the inference graph and make sure they are being used in a white supremacist context. For Crose, that's the key to the whole project -- she absolutely does not want NEMESIS to flag users who post Hindu swastikas, for example -- so NEMESIS needs to understand the context. "It takes thousands and thousands of images to get it to work just right," she said.

Ex-NSA Hacker Is Building an AI To Find Hate and Far-Right Symbols on Twitter and Facebook More | Reply

Ex-NSA Hacker Is Building an AI To Find Hate and Far-Right Symbols on Twitter and Facebook

Comments Filter:

  • Awesome (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @04:03PM (#55871277) Homepage Journal
    Nothing can possibly go wrong with this. It has everything: NSA, hacking, white supremacists, reddit, AI. Definitely worth funding.

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Definitely worth funding.

      Unfortunately for them it is missing the most important factor: Blockchain.

      • Re:Awesome (Score:4, Insightful)

        by cayenne8 ( 626475 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @04:19PM (#55871425) Homepage Journal
        Hmm....why aren't they building this for extremists on BOTH sides of the aisle?

        There's plenty of hate and violence on the left these days to match those on the far, far right.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by skam240 ( 789197 )

          Nice.

          "hate and violence" is on the Left but then only on the "far, far right", Way to advocate for political neutrality while being completely non-neutral.

          Extremism is what defines political violence. Me telling you that probably won't change anything though.

    • Re:Awesome (Score:4, Informative)

      by Train0987 ( 1059246 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @04:15PM (#55871385)

      He's a trans SJW who often writes about the trials of being a female in IT. To this person ANYONE who doesn't celebrate their flavor of crazy is "far-right" and full of "hate".

      • Re:Awesome (Score:4, Insightful)

        by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @04:17PM (#55871413) Homepage Journal
        But...Nazis. You don't like Nazis do you? If you are against this, you must be a Nazi. Look everyone, a Nazi!

        • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

          by Train0987 ( 1059246 )

          It takes a special kind of guy to cut his penis off and then complain about being treated differently "as a female in IT".

          And then to go on a crusade against "far-right" symbols? There is no greater "far-left" symbol than cutting off your own junk and then demanding everyone else pretend you're a woman.

          This is what feminism is now? Men are even better at being female hackers? Well done feminism.

          • I have no problem with it, but I see people complain about "Nazis" and then they start applying it everything else.

      • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

        by Hal_Porter ( 817932 )

        Him and Bradley "Chelsea" Manning are sure making the case that it's a good thing to hire transsexuals to work in intelligence.

      • He's a trans SJW who often writes about the trials of being a female in IT. To this person ANYONE who doesn't celebrate their flavor of crazy is "far-right" and full of "hate".

        So it complains about working in IT - did I read that correctly?

    • Nothing can possibly go wrong with this. It has everything: NSA, hacking, white supremacists, reddit, AI. Definitely worth funding.

      I hope this was sarcasm!

  • Dude, there isn't some sort of secret hate group code. Everyone knows those douches when they talk about "dem liberuls" or "dose imagrunts". They are not even trying to hide, they wear their status proudly.

    • Re:signal to each other in plain sight (Score:4, Insightful)

      by RightwingNutjob ( 1302813 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @04:18PM (#55871417)
      It's even better than that. Not only are they not drying to hide, they pop up whereever some offended snowflake deems them appropriate. Can't win an argument on merits? Call the other guy a Nazi and you're golden! I'll demonstrate:

      1. American immigration laws should be enforced.
      2. There is no evidence that police in America apply different standards to white citizens and non-white citizens.
      3. Islamic fundamentalism motivates the violent act committed by many extremists and must be combated and defended against using within the framework of foreign diplomacy, foreign aid, military policy, and immigration policy.
      4. Government benefits should only be provided to the demonstrably infirm or aged citizens and not be made available to able-bodied persons of working age.
      5. Restrictions on the sale, ownership, or possession of firearms punish the law-abiding and do not make any dent in violent crime.

      All of those are either factually true or present an opinion within the mainstream of acceptible American thought. How long will it take for someone to label one or all of them extreme and me an extremist beyond the pale of acceptable civil discourse.

      • #2 and #5 are factually wrong. Wrong facts alone cannot constitute an opinion.

        • Wrong facts alone cannot constitute an opinion.

          Welcome to the modern world.

        • No, they aren't false. The myth that they are is pushed by people who stand to profit monetarily and/or politically from a wide-spread belief that they aren't true.

          You can usually tell when a talking point is propaganda by the fact that it is asserted to be incontrovertible fact and that it is already commonly known, thus there is no point talking about it. Both of those tactics are repeatedly employed by both the gun grabbers and and ghetto strongmen politicians to score points in the sound-bite competit

      • While I do agree these claims by themselves are not racist, I did notice a strong correlation between these claims and people who are racist or support racists. Does it mean that everyone with these opinions is racist? No. Does it make sense to mistake them for one? I dont know, for me it is just the same as commenter "Train0987" who used "trans" as a pejorative.

        Ironically enough, i just realized, I admitted the reason to associate these claims with racism is because the person doing the association is a bi

        • First of all I didn't use "trans" as a pejorative. I did use "crazy" as one though.

          Since you call me a bigot/racist, exactly which race do you imagine me to be? That I've put you on the spot with that question should indicate that you're already wrong and that you've been caught. The only dog-whistles here are those in your own head that you've been conditioned by others to hear. In other words, you are the bigot - not me.

      • Re:signal to each other in plain sight (Score:4, Insightful)

        by hey! ( 33014 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @07:39PM (#55872607) Homepage Journal

        Actually there is abundant data confirming that minorities get different treatment by police than whites. For example epidemiological research says whites are slightly more likely to use weed than blacks, but law enforcement statistics show that blacks are roughly 3x more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession.

        It is also true that police actually shoot roughly twice as many white people per year as blacks, but there are five times as many whites as blacks. This doesn't mean that every time a cop shoots a black man that race is a factor, but statistically it is bound to be a factor in a large number of shootings, although not in the simplistic way favored by many left-wing blogs on the topic -- although that probably happens at least some of the time. Assuming that the police are no better or no worse than society at large they must have enough racist sociopaths to produce at least a few shootings like that per year.

  • Should be fun (Score:5, Funny)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @04:09PM (#55871331)

    I give it a day before someone convinces the rainbow flag has been co-opted and is now a symbol of hate.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      You can get any result you want out of a machine learning approach to classification. Training the model to give the answers you want isn't cheating, it's how the algorithms are supposed to work.

      • You can get any result you want out of a machine learning approach to classification. Training the model to give the answers you want isn't cheating, it's how the algorithms are supposed to work.

        ... and proof that such algorithms area terrible method for producing unbiased information.

        Of course, that's hardly the intent.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by hey! ( 33014 )

          I think the question is broken. These methods aren't supposed to produce unbiased results. They're supposed to automate human judgements.

  • And the far left (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mschuyler ( 197441 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @04:10PM (#55871343) Homepage Journal

    And the far left gets a pass!

    • Of course. After all far left academia have been rewriting the definitions of everything for years now. Be it the idea of what is racism to the very concept of gender. All while the news media covers for them by writing puff piece after puff piece proclaiming the virtues of these bat-shit and abjectly false notions.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by taustin ( 171655 )

      Maybe he'll open source it, and it can be tuned to any hate speech. Left, right, misogynist, misandrist, racist, even people who hate goats.

      Or maybe it won't work worth a shit, like all the rest of the algorithms that are supposed to flag stuff on social media.

    • To be fair, the far left isn't dumb enough to actually call themselves Nazis.
    • Indeed. As it happens, I believe that (at least in America) the far right is much, much, much more dangerous than the far left, but that doesn't mean these pathetic hypocritical leftist witch hunts put a smile on my face. I mean, this is so stupid. We KNOW that the American leftists are not sufficiency energized by this tactic, hence why there was dip in the turnout of Ds last year, leading to Hillary's loss. Over a year later, and it's nothing but more self-sabotage, more of the War on Humor, etc.

      And ye

      • How many clusterfucks is it going to take for people to wake up and realize that this has been a FAILED strategy and move on?

        Based on my experiences? All of them.

        It will take all the clusterfucks.

  • Needs a good Xenophobe filter (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, 2018 @04:11PM (#55871347)

    It definitely needs to find a way to filter out ANYTHING that might be Xenophobic because that's always racist.

    Unless it's about Russia.

    Or unless it's about Boycott, Divest & Sanction which is the politically correct way to literally act like 1933-era Hitler but OK on the UC Berkeley campus so not a hate group.

    Or unless it's misgynistic AND xenophobic remarks about Melania Trump because reasons.

    Or unless it's antisemitism directed at Ivanka Trump because similar reasons.

    • Or unless it's about Boycott, Divest & Sanction which is the politically correct way to literally act like 1933-era Hitler but OK on the UC Berkeley campus so not a hate group.

      Literally Hitler started building concentration camps in 1933. If you thing a bunch of noisy students is equivalent to mass genocide then something is very wrong with you.

  • Trans SJW wackjob (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Train0987 ( 1059246 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @04:13PM (#55871367)

    https://www.self.com/story/tra... [self.com]

    Can't find anything claiming he worked for the NSA, simply Army intelligence (which is anything but intelligent).

  • Should be looking for Che Guevara (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mi ( 197448 ) <slashdot-2017q4@virtual-estates.net> on Friday January 05, 2018 @04:13PM (#55871369) Homepage Journal

    Communism is both much deadlier [reason.com] and more [townhall.com] socially-accepted [dailycaller.com] than any other kind of hateful school of thought today.

    Anything "fighting evil" that ignores images of Che Guevara and like symbols is simply partisan b.s.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ABEND ( 15913 )

      Hm, what about communism as a popular movement where those who believe in communism start, freely, working to the best of their abilities then, freely, sharing the profits of their work with those of less ability? Let's see that happen. Let's not see communism forced upon us.

      • Hm, what about communism as a popular movement where those who believe in communism start, freely, working to the best of their abilities then, freely, sharing the profits of their work with those of less ability? Let's see that happen. Let's not see communism forced upon us.

        Interestingly, if you read the chapter Acts in the New Testament of the Bible, you'll find that perfectly described as the way early churches and congregations lived. In commune with one another. Out of mutual love and respect for each other and for those of society, and simply preached their own moral code to others - no force implied or used.

        Now days, those same people are attacked and labeled as haters by the left, who seek to cloak themselves in modern "communism" which demands force from the Governme

  • Outsource it to Microsoft (Score:3)

    by omnichad ( 1198475 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @04:14PM (#55871375) Homepage

    Just see who Tay [theverge.com] follows on Twitter.

  • The media throws around the term " AI " a bit too much. They make it sound like we're bringing AI systems online on a daily basis to solve all of our problems.

    I doubt we're anywhere close to a true, sentient AI and won't be in our lifetime.

    Then again, this is the same media who calls everything an " assault rifle " regardless of what the weapon truly is.

    I guess " building an AI " sounds sexier than " Bob is writing code " :D

  • >twitter
    >decorum

    just fuck off already

  • "I disapprove of what you say, but..." (Score:5, Insightful)

    by imperious_rex ( 845595 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @04:57PM (#55871725)
    The famous statement "I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it" (incorrectly attributed to Voltaire) has always been the best summary of the principle and right of free speech. Given the sad state of civics education in the past three decades, we're seeing the result of this failure to learn this basic idea. When we put "feels" above principle, we get garbage like NEMESIS that ignores the far left crackpots and singles out the far right crackpots. People really need to listen to their elders' take on free speech and democracy and not be a sucker [youtube.com].

    • Updated version:-

      "I disapprove of what you say, but I defend your right to agree with me."

    • The famous statement "I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it" (incorrectly attributed to Voltaire) has always been the best summary of the principle and right of free speech.

      Note how he said "I will dedend the to the death your right to say it".

      Not "I will defend to the death your right to have a company provide a platform to you fror free".

      Nor "I will decfend to the death your right to never have any criticism"

  • "Crose's motivation is to expose white nationalists who use more or less obscure, mundane, or abstract symbols -- or so-called dog whistles -- in their posts, such as the Black Sun and certain Pepe the frog memes. "

    The Black Sun - fine you can call that one - I had to look that one up. Just about anything Pepe the frog is a post meant to troll people like this ex-NSA hacker.

    In order to be a proper victim there has to be a group that's in power and victimizing you, and if one doesn't truly exist, or isn't a

  • The real goal is to educate people

    Whenever a liberal talks about "educating" someone, they're really talking about indoctrinating them.

  • So awesome. Grooming deplorables off the public network will make everything so nice. Should be a big help when hiring as well. Maybe voter registration some day. Yay.

  • Twitter is absolutely flooded with death threats from Muslims.

    Load of "kill all cops" and "kill and white people" tweets.

    Hateful messages against whites is commonplace.

    That left-wing stuff all seems to be just fine with twitter.

    Even the most moderate conservatives get censored, suspended, or have the accounts pulled all the time.

    • Twitter is absolutely flooded with death threats from Muslims.

      That left-wing stuff all seems to be just fine with twitter.

      If you think death threats from religious fundamentilsts are left wing then you know so little about the political wings that you should probably refrain from using the term.

  • I wonder if they will open source their work, so that other like-minded individuals can use their program to ferret out communists, or Sufis, or Jews, or whoever else they want to round up.

Slashdot Top Deals

The test of intelligent tinkering is to save all the parts. -- Aldo Leopold

Close