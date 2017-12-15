Feds Moving Quickly To Cash in on Seized Bitcoin, Now Worth $8.4 Million (arstechnica.com) 14
A federal judge in Utah has agreed to let the US government sell off a seized cache of over 513 bitcoins (BTC) and 512 Bitcoin Cash (BCH). At current prices, that would yield approximately $8.4 million for the bitcoins and nearly $1 million for the BCH. From a report: In a court filing, prosecutors noted that due to the volatility of the Bitcoin market, both coins risk losing value. Both the BTC and the BCH have already been transferred to government-controlled wallets. The new round of seized digital currency belonged to a Utah man named Aaron Shamo, whom prosecutors say led a multimillion-dollar ring of counterfeit pharmaceuticals, including oxycodone and alprazolam that were sold on Dark Web marketplaces. Shamo was arrested over a year ago -- his trial has not yet been scheduled. On Tuesday, US District Judge Dale Kimball allowed the sale to proceed. Once sold, the money would go to an account held at the Treasury Executive Office for Asset Forfeiture.
"Worth" (Score:1)
The same way Jesusanta is "real", yes?
You couldn't buy jack shit from me for all the imaginary money in the world.
(In an ideal world, I only take things that are an actual proof of work. And no, wasting GPU cycles does not count. Neither does banking, management, reselling, copyright, theft, robbery, etc, even if you worked to avoid working.)
Re: (Score:1)
You could buy 9 million dollars, that's pretty valuable.
It seems utterly foreign to me (Score:2)
.. that government servants are able to cash in on their seizures like they earned the money. It should rightfully be destroyed, or returned directly to taxpayers via a refundable credit.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I would like to see seized assets either be applied directly to the national debt or donated to charity. I would even be ok with the local police department deciding which 501c3 to donate it to but in no ways should they be allowed to directly benefit from either seized assets or fines.
Re: (Score:2)
Why do you libs all hate the first responders?
Re: (Score:2)
It seems pretty foreign to me that they can do whatever they please with the property of someone whose trial hasn't even been set yet.
Feds Cash In (Score:2)
"Feds Cash In BitCoin." A title like that, carried by enough outlets, just might ignite the "correction".