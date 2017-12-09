Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Privacy Security

Reporter Regrets Letting Amazon's Delivery People Into His House (washingtonpost.com) 23

Posted by EditorDavid from the one-click-locking dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Washington Post reporter Geoffrey A. Fowler describes his short-lived experience with "Amazon Key", a $250 smart lock system with a security camera that grants Amazon's delivery people access to your home. The lock sounds "like R2-D2 with constipation," and at one point it actually jammed (though his persistent delivery person eventually got it working properly). The unlocking of the door triggers a live video feed of the delivery -- which is also stored in a private archive online -- plus an alert to your phone -- and the Post's reporter writes that "The biggest downsides to the experience haven't been the strangers -- it's been Amazon."

They missed their delivery windows four out of eight times, and though the packages all arrived eventually, all four were late by a least a day. But his larger issue is that Amazon "wants to draw you further into an all-Amazon world... Now Amazon wants to literally own your door, so it can push not just packages but also services that come through it, like handymen, dog-walkers, groceries, you name it." His ultimate question? "Who's really being locked in?"
The Post's reporter notes that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post, "but I review all tech the same." He did identify some advantages to the $250 smart lock system -- the door can now also be unlocked with the Amazon Key app, and he can even share that access with his friends by giving them a special access code.

But he also notes that security researchers discovered a way to freeze Amazon's security camera, potentially allowing a rogue delivery person to lurk in your house. And all things considered, it was apparently all too creepy. "After two weeks, my family voted to remove the Amazon Key smart lock and take down the camera."

Reporter Regrets Letting Amazon's Delivery People Into His House More | Reply

Reporter Regrets Letting Amazon's Delivery People Into His House

Comments Filter:

  • Seems dumb but need is real (Score:3)

    by kencurry ( 471519 ) on Saturday December 09, 2017 @12:41PM (#55706849)
    My current pet peeve is getting into delivery race-condition. They leave a note a the door - someone must sign but no option to sign and leave at front door? So then you miss day two, and when you get home from work you call, only to find that package won't be at local facility until after 8 blah blah... Spent extra for overnight shipping and you don't get package for three days.

    • You sound petulant over it. 'Signature required' means someone has to physically be there to sign for the package. It doesn't mean you can just sign a slip of paper. Anyone could do that. If you're having consistent problems with delivery then perhaps you *should* start having them delivered directly to the deop where you can pick them up at your leisure.

    • Solution: Put a close-to-lock box on your front porch. Then go to Amazon, click on "track this order" and then click on the signature waiver.

    • My take from your story is that you didn't really need overnight shipping, and you even paid for it without knowing a signature would be required the next day. This makes the irony of your sig even more funny.
    • I just have it sent to work. The mail room sends me an e-mail when it arrives.
  • Nothing happened worth regretting. He pretty much just doesn't want to give amazon control to his lock because paranoia but that's the service he signed up for!
  • ...what possibly could go wrong ???

    • ...what possibly could go wrong ???

      In this case, nothing. The reporter just doesn't like the concept of in-home delivery, signed up for it anyway, and then wrote an article about how he doesn't like the concept because it was "creepy", even though in practice it worked out fine.

      • The reporter took too long to work out what many people here already know; that letting a person into your private residence really does feel scummy.
  • for Amazon to just leave the package at the customer's local post office or UPS office, or similar package handlers, then they could just go to the postoffice with a photo ID or driver's licence proving who they are and then pick up the package at their convenience, there is no way in hell am i going to let amazon or anyone else have access to my house like that

    • then they could just go to the postoffice with a photo ID or driver's licence proving who they are and then pick up the package at their convenience

      As long as "at your convenience" means between the hours of 8;30am and 5:30pm. If you are someone who actually has to work for a living, that's probably not your definition of "convenient".

      • As long as "at your convenience" means between the hours of 8;30am and 5:30pm.

        Nope. Most Amazon Locker [amazon.com] locations are accessible 24/7.

        The closest to my house is inside a gas station convenience store that never closes.

  • They need this but instead of access to your house it needs to access a large lock box.
    • that would work for some, just build or buy a box that is anchored to the ground so nobody can walk off with it, something made of steel plate and anchored in to about 1500 pounds of portland cement

Slashdot Top Deals

Get hold of portable property. -- Charles Dickens, "Great Expectations"

Close