Reddit, Twitter, and 200 Others Say Ending Net Neutrality Could Ruin Cyber Monday (theverge.com) 53
An anonymous reader shares a report: More than 200 businesses and trade organizations have signed a letter to the FCC asking that the agency reconsider its plan to end net neutrality. The letter is signed by an array of big and recognizable tech and web companies: that includes Airbnb, Automattic (which owns WordPress), Etsy, Foursquare, GitHub, Pinterest, Reddit, Shutterstock, Sonos, Square, Squarespace, Tumblr (certainly to the displeasure of its owner, Verizon), Twitter, and Vimeo, among quite a few others. The letter is being released on Cyber Monday and speaks directly to the internet's constantly growing role in the US economy. "The internet is increasingly where commerce happens," the letter says. It cites figures saying that $3.5 billion in online sales happed last year on Cyber Monday and $3 billion on Black Friday. Throughout all of last year, online purchases accounted for $400 billion in sales.
Finally, a convincing argument (Score:5, Funny)
Finally, a convincing argument to end net neutrality
Oh, repealing net neutrality would hinder a free and open exchange of ideas to promote democracy and mutual understanding? That's too bad, and we disagree because....
Wait, it might cost corporations money? Oh, maybe it is a bad idea, after all.
Yeah, it turns out that many current officials in government will only listen when money is on the line.
If the ISP's cant afford to offer people full bandwidth, then they should equally cut all their bandwidth, and sell it at the speed that it actually is.
Saying you offer Gigabit internet, while it is only Gigabit to a few sites that they choose to be Gigabit is wrong, because you are buying what you thinks is a high speed network while you actually get a slow speed network with a few choice options.
I am a supporter of Net Neutrality. However off the wall statements doesn't help the cause. Being that I expect 80% of Cyber Monday is via Amazon, and 15% going via other big names. That these companies are willing to pay for premium access. What is more worrisome, is that in today's political climate. That pressure can be put on the ISPs to Slow down companies that they don't like. Currently CNN by the Trump administration. But when the Democrats get back in office, it could target Fox News. Slowing
This is just
/.'s what, dozenth post of editorials in favor of FCC Title II Net Neutrality rules in the last few days?
We get it already, the
/. editors are going all out to preserve FCC regulation of Internet access.
Here's a different view, based on actual economics and studies and stuff... [marginalrevolution.com]
I'm one of the ones who think the FCC regulating Internet access under Title II just leads over time to established/entrenched interests using that to preserve the status quo and prevent innovation and change which might
Re: The mostest irony EVAR (Score:4, Insightful)
Again you are being stupid about the topic.
What would happen is amazing paid comcast $500 million to priotize their traffic for cyber Monday? So that Wal-Mart traffic ended up going half as fast as shopping at Amazon?
How much wouild that affect buying habits?
Net neutrality is there to prevent that kind of scenario. Where the big rich stores get extra fast service and everyone else loses out completely.
Stupid conservatives don't know what they are fighting. Because all they listen to us fox news.
Technically 1/2 the speed probably wouldn't be a big difference for online stores. I doubt it would be that noticeable. 30mbs vs 15mbs or even 2mbs vs 1mbs.
Where it would be more of an issue is for, the time sensitive releases. Such as a new iPhone that gets sold out in 5 minutes online, or The hottest sale which has a quick time to buy. So the ISP can slow down access to that site, so you don't get the deal, then if you still want it, you may go to the next lowest priced version who happens to be paying y
Where's that eye rolling emoji support on Slashdot when you need it most?
Then I would use it on your post. Thanks I'll be here all week. Try the fish and tip your waitstaff.
But seriously having rules to keep ISPs from preventing a free and open internet is exactly what's needed considering how they have tried to mess with it before. It's like those ridiculous warning sign label you've seen: "Do not lift lawn mower when it is running." It's ridiculous but you have to think there's a reason they are there. Some idiot cut his fingers and sued because there wasn't a label.
Please (Score:2)
Please reconsider.
Instead of doing anything to stop you, we'll just pretend we care and ask you to stop. We don't want established players such as ourselves to have a death grip on the industry. No, not at all. So please, won't you reconsider?
Competing with AT&T is almost impossible... (Score:5, Insightful)
Invest in your own network infrastructure, folks.
Well now, this is the problem isn't it. It would take billions to start a company to compete with the likes of AT&T, Verizon, and Level 3. And they will use their power to stand right in front of you at the city council meetings explaining why you shouldn't be allowed to use their poles that we the citizens paid for.
So yeah... let's get started building our own ISPs... It's going to be a long road.
unfortunately, we do not have a free market system. The oligarchy is using its quickly amassing wealth to fund further plun
Re:Competing with AT&T is almost impossible... (Score:4, Insightful)
free market..
telecom industry..
Thanks, needed a pick-me-up on this shitty Monday afternoon.
Good luck fighting incumbents who like to run crying foul to state legislatures into banning you from even entering the market.
One of the few times that the feds could use "interstate commerce" and actually do some good with it.
It's not that bad (Score:3)
If cyber monday and black friday only get 3x an average day in sales, that's like the difference in mall sales between a Saturday and a Monday.
I would have thought the difference was bigger than that.
Surprise (Score:2)
Store located on Elm Street claims making Elm Street less accessible will be catastrophic.
News at 11.
If I had points, AC, you would get at least one. Bravo, good sir.
Thank you!
Store located on Elm Street claims making Elm Street less accessible will be a nightmare.
FTFY
And if it happened, would Black Friday have to be moved to the 13th?
If it is that important then ... (Score:4, Insightful)
If it is that important to these players, and if they are handling that much of commerce, why the hell they did not spend enough in lobbying (wink, wink, nudge, nudge) to "educate" me using the proper channels (i.e K street firms staffed by ex senators and reps). The way I see it now, all these firms are making this load of money and they are not paying proper tribute, no no not tribute, campaign contributions, to us. Under what premise these companies expect any help from us? What part of pay to play they don't understand?
True, where the heck is Google, Facebook, and Amazon? They and their founders have deep pockets and grease their palms.
*sigh* What's that old saying? (Score:1)
"beware of Greeks bearing gifts"?
Can we still say that on the internet?
This is because of secret reasons (Score:1, Interesting)
I see Scumdog Millionaire has got his trolls out in full force.
Trying too hard (Score:2)
There is no way in hell the ISPs are going to mess with eCommerce except where it pertains to bandwidth-heavy goods and services. That would be so greedy and such an assault on ordinary users that it would make the average Republican voter become open-minded to nationalizing the big ISPs and making utilities out of them. It would rank right up there on the level of stupid as fining grandma for downloading family photos and using Facebook to talk to her grandkids.
So who do you want... (Score:2)
Re:So who do you want... (Score:4)
So who do you want controlling your access to the free market? Verizon, Comcast or AT&T?
Wait, I get a choice?
So who do you want controlling your access to the free market? Verizon, Comcast or AT&T?
Wait, I get a choice?
No, not really. Just the illusion of choice.
The FCC is not above the law (Score:3)
Fortunately, the FCC isn't empowered to make such decisions on their own. The tech companies need to be speaking to Congress if they want the laws changed, and legislators will work on legislation to change the US government policy.
I assume the tech giants, knowing how our government is set up, understand this and are just using their letter as a publicity stunt.
In any case, we absolutely should not promote the idea that regulatory agencies have such a free hand to implement whatever policies they can be convinced to implement.