Why is this Company Tracking Where You Are on Thanksgiving? (theoutline.com) 21
Earlier this week, several publications published a holiday-themed data study about how families that voted for opposite parties spent less time together on Thanksgiving, especially in areas that saw heavy political advertising. The data came from a company called SafeGraph that supplied publications with 17 trillion location markets for 10 million smartphones. A report looks at the bigger picture: The data wasn't just staggering in sheer quantity. It also appears to be extremely granular. Researchers "used this data to identify individuals' home locations, which they defined as the places people were most often located between the hours of 1 and 4 a.m.," wrote The Washington Post. The researchers also looked at where people were between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day in order to see if they spent that time at home or traveled, presumably to be with friends or family. "Even better, the cellphone data shows you exactly when those travelers arrived at a Thanksgiving location and when they left," the Post story says. To be clear: This means SafeGraph is looking at an individual device and tracking where its owner is going throughout their day. A common defense from companies that creepily collect massive amounts of data is that the data is only analyzed in aggregate; for example, Google's database BigQuery, which allows organizations to upload big data sets and then query them quickly, promises that all its public data sets are "fully anonymized" and "contain no personally-identifying information." In multiple press releases from SafeGraph's partners, the company's location data is referred to as "anonymized," but in this case they seem to be interpreting the concept of anonymity quite liberally given the specificity of the data.
Be more specific (Score:2)
Does the headline refer to Google or to Facebook?
Re: (Score:1)
Yes.
Normal (Score:1)
It's the Russians, who got you to vote for orange Hitler, thus dividing the country and now they are checking how badly they divided your families as well.
So if you celebrate with your parents, they'll adapt their ads until you don't talk anymore to your dad and uncle after the 2018 vote.
Re: (Score:2)
Tovarishch, all this talk of Russian interference is absurd.
Does this tea taste like polonium to you?
Re: (Score:1)
I don't live in some kind of bubble. It doesn't pass the smell test
http://slatestarcodex.com/2014... [slatestarcodex.com]
There are certain theories of dark matter where it barely interacts with the regular world at all, such that we could have a dark matter planet exactly co-incident with Earth and never know. Maybe dark matter people are walking all around us and through us, maybe my house is in the Times Square of a great dark matter city, maybe a few meters away from me a dark matter blogger is writing on his dark matter computer about how weird it would be if there was a light matter person he couldn't see right next to him.
This is sort of how I feel about conservatives.
I don't mean the sort of light-matter conservatives who go around complaining about Big Government and occasionally voting for Romney. I see those guys all the time. What I mean is - well, take creationists. According to Gallup polls, about 46% of Americans are creationists. Not just in the sense of believing God helped guide evolution. I mean they think evolution is a vile atheist lie and God created humans exactly as they exist right now. That's half the country.
And I don't have a single one of those people in my social circle. It's not because I'm deliberately avoiding them; I'm pretty live-and-let-live politically, I wouldn't ostracize someone just for some weird beliefs. And yet, even though I probably know about a hundred fifty people, I am pretty confident that not one of them is creationist. Odds of this happening by chance? 1/2^150 = 1/10^45 = approximately the chance of picking a particular atom if you are randomly selecting among all the atoms on Earth.
Firewall everything (Score:1)
I firewall every app, including google apps on my phone using the free firewall NetGuard. I also have data turned off and data limits set to zero. I also keep my phone in airplane mode, although that would be impractical for most people. This assures that I am never tracked by google, our Nazi snooping government, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
Simple answer: (Score:2)
Shitty privacy laws from shitty paid-for public "servants". Anything else is a distraction from that issue.
Why is this Company Tracking You On Thanksgiving? (Score:2)
If you don't have the data, you can't scan it. But if you do, you can squeeze the data so hard that a 0 becomes a 1.
I Just Stick My Phone In My Butt When I Sleep (Score:2)
The Common Defense (Score:2)
"A common defense from companies that creepily collect massive amounts of data is that the data is only analyzed in aggregate; for example, Google's database BigQuery, which allows organizations to upload big data sets and then query them quickly, promises that all its public data sets are 'fully anonymized' and 'contain no personally-identifying information.' "
I think it is critically important that we [as the data subjects ] recognise an important distinction.
This statement would be