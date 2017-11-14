Pentagon To Make a Big Push Toward Open-Source Software Next Year (theverge.com) 26
"Open-source software" is computer software with its source code made available with a license in which the copyright holder provides the rights to study, change, and distribute the software to anyone and for any purpose. According to The Verge, the Pentagon is going to make a big push for open-source software in 2018. "Thanks to an amendment introduced by Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) and co-sponsored by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), the [National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018] could institute a big change: should the bill pass in its present form, the Pentagon will be going open source." From the report: We don't typically think of the Pentagon as a software-intensive workplace, but we absolutely should. The Department of Defense is the world's largest single employer, and while some of that work is people marching around with rifles and boots, a lot of the work is reports, briefings, data management, and just managing the massive enterprise. Loading slides in PowerPoint is as much a part of daily military life as loading rounds into a magazine. Besides cost, there are two other compelling explanations for why the military might want to go open source. One is that technology outside the Pentagon simply advances faster than technology within it, and by availing itself to open-source tools, the Pentagon can adopt those advances almost as soon as the new code hits the web, without going through the extra steps of a procurement process. Open-source software is also more secure than closed-source software, by its very nature: the code is perpetually scrutinized by countless users across the planet, and any weaknesses are shared immediately.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, this is exactly right. Now that they know, Russian, Chinese, and ISIS hackers will be adding new features like crazy to OpenOffice Impress, all with the handy new feature of sending your deck to the cloud..........and more than one cloud...and more than you know about.
I will be stunned if this amandment survives (Score:2)
"the code is perpetually scrutinized" (Score:2)
No one is perpetually scrutinizing anything. That's an old fallacy wrongly attributed to ESR and/or Torvalds. "Linus's Law" merely states all bugs are shallow given enough eyeballs, not the some vast benevolent army of free labor is auditing everything all the time. That's fiction, as as been proven many times with the discovery of ancient zero days in software that's been open source for decades.
Re: (Score:1)
The presence of Heartbleed being an excellent example that belies this claim.
Re: (Score:2)
You might want to look at Open BSD. Much of what they have done has been adopted by lesser OSS projects.
Re: (Score:2)
Equally fallacious is that every weakness is reported immediately, not sure what fantasy writer made this article. There's plenty of black hats that'll sell backdoors to any system, open or closed. Regarding Linus's law, I think it's valid but with limitations. Like if you have a square mile of land, the more people use it the more likely they'll stumble upon something but nearly all will take the natural paths. It's vastly different from a search party where you comb the bushes and look in all the places t
Has already seen this episode of the Soap Opera. (Score:2)
There will be a LOT of yapping and some apps will be created then in about 9 months they will toss it all and sign a Billion dollar check to Microsoft.
What happened to NSA Linux.
The other fallout from that was tossing out all our Apple and Sun systems too.
Then came the ship with NT 4.0 that never worked correctly and the brief Idea to launch nukes from NT 4 computers.
lolwut? (Score:1)
Open-source software is also more secure than closed-source software, by its very nature: the code is perpetually scrutinized by countless users across the planet, and any weaknesses are shared immediately.
This is total bullshit. No one noticed, for example, the Debian OpenSSL vulnerability for nearly 2 years. There are also plenty of other examples that were around many times longer without being spotted despite all this claimed “perpetual scrutiny.”
More secure??? (Score:3)
More secure? (Score:2)
Open-source software is also more secure than closed-source software, by its very nature: the code is perpetually scrutinized by countless users across the planet, and any weaknesses are shared immediately.
Remember it wasn't that long ago when all you had to do was hit Backspace 28 times and you could bypass login security on almost all Linux distros....
Re: (Score:1)
It’s also not that long ago that OpenSSL had that massive Heartbleed bug and that Debian was generating predictable random numbers in their OpenSSL version.
Re: (Score:2)
Open-source software is also more secure than closed-source software, by its very nature: the code is perpetually scrutinized by countless users across the planet, and any weaknesses are shared immediately.
Remember it wasn't that long ago when all you had to do was hit Backspace 28 times and you could bypass login security on almost all Linux distros....
Exactly! Open Source is only as good as the company that wants to keep up with patching and devote resources for regression testing. These days that is very few (unfortunately).
uh guys (Score:2)
You'll be receiving my bill for $3,500,000 by the end of the week.
No, that amendment died in conference (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Dammit. I was hoping for the old
/. I new and loved so well. Just a teaser. Will anyone think of the children?
They're working on it (Score:2)
A friend of mine is working on one of those government projects you can't talk about. What he can say is that they are in a 'bake off' with other projects where his project is using OSS, quasi-Agile (*cough* SAFe *cough*) , automated testing (apparently an unknown concept to the beltway bandits, perhaps because there are huge billable hours to be made fixing bugs), CI, etc.
We'll see if they win the bake off.
This Is Huge (Score:1)
Open source? If they contribute! PowerPoint? Bah! (Score:2)
The author of the article wrote:
One big advantage is that, often, the agreements to run open-source software are much more relaxed than those behind proprietary code, and come without licensing fees. The license to run a copy of Adobe Photoshop for a year is $348; the similar open-source GNU Image Manipulation Program is free.
I feel that, for a large corporation or institution, licensing cost should probably be the least concern. Functionality is not free. What counts is transparency (you can inspect the software), control (you can modify the software), relaxed legal constraints (no need to waste resources counting billable seats or hours), and benefiting the community (enhancements you make or sponsor are usable by all). All of which will likely contribute to lowering costs in the long run.
So I a
There's already -a lot- of OSS in DoD (Score:2)
In 35 years in that business, I saw and used a lot of open source development tools, as well as in deployed software. Red Hat is a major provider of OS to DoD, including embedded in weapon systems. GNAT Ada is open source.
And on my last project we kept 2 lawyers (one government, one prime contractor) busy nearly full-time evaluating various OSS licenses for our intended use. The GPL was a significant debate; most OSS licenses were deemed acceptable by both sides. In each case, we evaluated OSS and propr