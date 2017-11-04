Appeals Court Rules: SCO v. IBM Case Can Continue (arstechnica.com) 42
Long-time Slashdot reader Freshly Exhumed quotes Ars Technica: A federal appeals court has now partially ruled in favor of the SCO Group, breathing new life into a lawsuit and a company (now bankrupt and nearly dead) that has been suing IBM for nearly 15 years.
Last year, U.S. District Judge David Nuffer had ruled against SCO (whose original name was Santa Cruz Operation) in two summary judgment orders, and the court refused to allow SCO to amend its initial complaint against IBM. SCO soon appealed. On Monday, the 10th US Circuit Court of Appeals found that SCO's claims of misappropriation could go forward while also upholding Judge Nuffer's other two orders.
Here's Slashdot's first story about the trial more than 14 years ago, and a nice timeline from 2012 of the next nine years of legal drama.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Did you also pay them $1400 for a TCP/IP stack? Gee I have no clue why SCO Unix faded away. No idea at all how Linux possibly could have taken over with pricing strategies like that.
Time for a fidonet <-> owncloud gateway! The future is here at last!!!!1!
Is that PPP or are you still using SLIP?
please tell me this is just the legal system grinding out the last little bits of this farce??
message to the 4 interns and junior lawyer that SCO has
You are Going Against THE NAZGUL bail now and you might be able to continue in the legal field someday.
You ain't Hobbits and you do not have the ONE RING
What copyrights? As the article indicated, it was discovered at the end that SCO never owned the copyright to UNIX, they'd just bought for about 5% the value of that the right to administrate the licencing of it. And they demonstrated they knew this just before starting SCO v. The World by trying to get the rights from Novell.
You missed the part where it turned out that SCO didn't actually own any of the source that went into the Linux kernel. Also the part where evidence suggests they knew that but figured they could grab a few million off of IBM.
Now, they're claiming IBM distributed code as part of AIX that they were only permitted under a technicality. They wish for the court to find that the technicality was too thin.
This is just the legal system grinding out the last little bits of this farce. The courts really don't care how stupid the case is, all the little technical bits still have to get handled the same.
The reason it is still around is that IBM isn't willing to just walk away and let it go, they want to burn the case completely to the ground as a warning to others who would sue them. So as long as SCO isn't willing to walk away the clear loser, they can drag it out like this. Both sides have lots of money, so the
SCO still in business? (Score:2)
How? I have not seen a version of Caldera Linux (now sco) sold in a very very long time now. No one buys SCO in 2017 either. They just already have them and the servers are 30 something years old now and are bandaided together. 95% of them have been migrated to Linux or Windows Server eons ago.
Where are they getting there money from as lawsuits are certainly not cheap?
Re: (Score:3)
They sell licenses for $699 each. That can buy some lawyers.
Anyone besides 10 people bought them? I realized Microsoft 13 years ago funded them but ironically Windows 10 and Azure would have to pay some fees with the WSL Linux subsystem and Azure images so it would not be in there best interests for a SCO win.
My hunch is fucking thank Oracle due to the lawsuit with Android the courts have now interpreted clean room implementations and look alikes as actual derivatives. So Wine is owned by Microsoft even they didn't write it! GNUC is owned by AT&T even if they di
Fortunately it's not hardly this bad. That decision was made by the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit [wikipedia.org], a court that was created in 1982 and that is very biased towards rights holders. They are the court of appeal for patent issues, and Oracle was able to go directly to it because they had both patent and copyright issues in t
Well this appeal was lodged while they still had a few pennies left, so although there's an order now that allows the appeal, whether or not they can actually do it is a very different question.
Most (all?) of the SCO core have been disbarred, and most of the lawyers that have helped them in the past have been threatened by judges, so them finding someone to go in front of a judge with a straight face could be challenging.
The problem here all along has been one of odds. If you have a 1 in 100 chance of winn
IBM should contersue.
If CIOs read headlines like this it hurts Linux sales. Microsofts old Halloween documents showed most customers for Windows Server would bulk the most with legal issues and liabilities and instead of competing traditionally against Linux, the most effective counterattack is to have FUD.
I have yet to see anything that unequivocally states what you are repeating throughout this discussion. Links, please.
The question has more to do with legal agreements between SCO and IBM. And the code is not something that is strictly defined as infringing SCO, as the code in question that is present in the Linux kernel (or as patched from IBM) was authored by IBM and copyright by IBM. That aspect the non-infringing nature of the code in Linux is not disputed.
SCO asserts they have every one who has agreed to their Unix license to be under a non-disclosure agreement. And that by releasing code to open source, IBM has viola
In Praise Of Groklaw (Score:3)
Well, I guess its still not time to say "Goodnight PJ, wherever you are."
Owing for the most part to this ongoing SCO saga, the web was once gifted with the presence of Groklaw and the inimitable Pamela Jones, who brushed aside direct and very personal attacks from Darl McBride, Maureen O'Gara, and others as she provided insights and clarity for computer geeks on what tends to be a quite opaque judicial system. The comfort bar amongst FOSS supporters was raised significantly by her.
Now please, SCO, die already. Just die.
Now is not the time for zombies to rise from their graves.
My first thought this was one of the randomly generated Slashdot stories from last week from, say, 2006.