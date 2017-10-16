Ask Slashdot: Should Users Uninstall Kaspersky's Antivirus Software? (slashdot.org) 19
First, here's the opinion of two former NSA cybersecurity analysts (via Consumer Reports): "It's a big deal," says Blake Darche, a former NSA cybersecurity analyst and the founder of the cybersecurity firm Area 1. "For any consumers or small businesses that are concerned about privacy or have sensitive information, I wouldn't recommend running Kaspersky." By its very nature antivirus software is an appealing tool for hackers who want to access remote computers, security experts say. Such software is designed to scan a computer comprehensively as it searches for malware, then send regular reports back to a company server. "One of the things people don't realize, by installing that tool you give [the software manufacturer] the right to pull any information that might be interesting," says Chris O'Rourke, another former NSA cybersecurity expert who is the CEO of cybersecurity firm Soteria.
But for that reason, Bloomberg View columnist Leonid Bershidsky suggests any anti-virus software will be targetted by nation-state actors, and argues that for most users, "non-state criminal threats are worse. That's why Interpol this week signed a new information-sharing agreement with Kaspersky despite all the revelations in the U.S. media: The international police cooperation organization deals mainly with non-state actors, including profit-seeking hackers, rather than with the warring intelligence services."
And long-time Slashdot reader freddieb is a loyal Kaspersky user who is wondering what to do, calling the software "very effective and non-intrusive." And in addition, "Numerous recent hacks have gotten my data (Equifax, and others) so I expect I have nothing else to fear except ransomware."
Share your own informed opinions in the comments. Should users uninstall Kaspersky's antivirus software?
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, I second that.
All Antivirus are just snake oil full of security holes.
No (Score:3)
Why? What job do you think SVR/FSB do? (Score:1)
Of course russian intelligence services are using Kaspersky for their own purpose.
Re: (Score:3)
this is indeed pure propaganda by nsa.
kaspersky software detected(as it should) nsa's new malware in a negligent incompetent private contractor's private computer, alerted hq, russian gov may have heard about it, kaspersky is punished for doing its job. btw american made software did not detect such malware.
if, after knowing the facts(as opposed to nsa propaganda), you find kaspersky is a threat, uninstall it.
No (Score:2, Insightful)
The whole mass hysteria about Russia comes from the FUD campaign launched by Clinton to distract people from the fact that she was sending top secret emails in plain text using her own Exchange server instead of using the state department secure infrastructure.
She lost the election, can we stop this idiotic red scare? Russia is a third world country and their "state sponsored" hackers use the same kind of low quality scripts that mafiaboy used to ddos yahoo, let's get real.
Of course it should be removed (Score:1)
Of course Kaspersky should be removed from your system.
Or if you want to keep it, then don't complain when your files get reviewed by an invasive dictatorship. Of course, in 90% of cases they might not give a two shits about you, but if they do, then Kaspersky is one of their possible tools.
Also, there is absolutely no doubt that Kaspersky and similar Russian-made products should be removed from government networks or any computers handling sensitive information.
Re: (Score:2)
says establishment tool nsa's slaves,
.
willing to sacrifice money and blood(usually other americans' ) in wars, propagated by willfully false nsa and ilk, that further the interests of "allies" and exploiters willing to loot other country resources for their private profit,
willing to applaud torture camps and and mass human rights violations, against american laws and constitution,
willing to allow unaccountable mass surveillance by nsa, that dictators in russia can only dream about
etc etc.
-
kaspersky softwar
Re: (Score:1)
Kaspersky BENCHMARKS the shit out of Norton, McCrapee and most others reliably over longer periods of time.
Show us the code, the detail and the proof it has a backdoor or exploit. An open availability of technical explanations proving there is an exploit makes it credible. We've got them for just about everything else so this one stands at odds as an outlier which should ring alarm bells that its political and not founded.
There are two layers of logic to this:
Why install any? (Score:2)
Are antivirus programs really worth the impact on your machine? They use a surprising amount of resources and many experts have voiced opinions that the threats are outrunning their capabilities.
If you want to visit a site that might contain malware, just start a VM or boot a CD-based OS that doesn't use your drives.
When was the last time your antivirus actually prevented an infection? If it did, it definitely told you because they do everything possible to keep your fear level up.
Yes (Score:2)
Of course if I were in Russia I would have my doubts about running US software for the same reason. As a rule of thumb, don'