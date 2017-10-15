Julian Assage Taunts US Government For Forcing Wikileaks To Invest In Bitcoin (facebook.com) 18
Saturday's tweet from Julian Assange says it all: "My deepest thanks to the US government, Senator McCain and Senator Lieberman for pushing Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, AmEx, Moneybookers, et al, into erecting an illegal banking blockade against @WikiLeaks starting in 2010. It caused us to invest in Bitcoin -- with > 50000% return."
Assange's tweet was accompanied by a graph showing the massive spike in the price of bitcoin -- though most of that growth occurred in the last year.
Screamed yet another agitated U.S. President at the sky.
And, BTW, I wonder how much the UK still spends each year pretending that they just want to deport him to answer some questions about a sexual assault that even the victims admit never happened. "ASSAAAAGE!" screams yet another Prime Minister too.
"ASSSANGGGE!!!!" - Screamed yet another agitated U.S. President at the sky.
Nah, the current US President is more likely to scream, "TRUMP IS GREAT!" at the sky because that's where he thinks Sky Magazine comes from and they are being so unfair to him!
Nah, the current US President is more likely to scream, "TRUMP IS GREAT!" at the sky because that's where he thinks Sky Magazine comes from and they are being so unfair to him!
still underestimating trump? some never learn.
Word is that the President of Ecuador is getting pretty tired of this guy and is thinking about ejecting him from the London embassy. I think under the circumstances I'd keep a lower profile.
yes you are right, a coward will keep a lower profile when a neutral party is buckling under threats of arbitrary tyrannical power.
but I can leave my house
