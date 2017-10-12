Down the Rabbit Hole With a BLU Phone Infection (threatpost.com) 19
msm1267 writes: BLU phones, marketed as affordable Android devices, have recently been pulled from Amazon and other retailers after allegations the devices were infected with spyware and posed a privacy threat to users. This is the tale of one such victim who purchased 11 devices that instantaneously began serving pop-up ads and downloading unwanted applications. The phones were analyzed and the root of the issue in this case was uncovered.
Maybe BLU should open source the SoC drivers? (Score:2)
I wonder if stuff like this could be mitigated by BLU having the kernel drivers available, if not open-sourced, so people could make custom ROMs. Perhaps get LineageOS as a viable option on the devices?
That way, there would be some faith that the phones would have been shipped clean and decently secure.
There is not much of a revenue stream when retailers refuse to carry their shit.
android 3 4 and 5 were pretty terrible. 6 was all about security. 7 will overtake Apple in all meaningful ways.
But lets be honest, if you know what you are doing, even the open and broken walls of android 3 could be secured to a greater level than the black box that is apple devices will ever.
