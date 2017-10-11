FCC's Claim That One ISP Counts As 'Competition' Faces Scrutiny In Court (arstechnica.com) 22
Jon Brodkin reports via Ars Technica: A Federal Communications Commission decision to eliminate price caps imposed on some business broadband providers should be struck down, advocacy groups told federal judges last week. The FCC failed to justify its claim that a market can be competitive even when there is only one Internet provider, the groups said. Led by Chairman Ajit Pai, the FCC's Republican majority voted in April of this year to eliminate price caps in a county if 50 percent of potential customers "are within a half mile of a location served by a competitive provider." That means business customers with just one choice are often considered to be located in a competitive market and thus no longer benefit from price controls. The decision affects Business Data Services (BDS), a dedicated, point-to-point broadband link that is delivered over copper-based TDM networks by incumbent phone companies like AT&T, Verizon, and CenturyLink.
But the FCC's claim that "potential competition" can rein in prices even in the absence of competition doesn't stand up to legal scrutiny, critics of the order say. "In 2016, after more than 10 years of examining the highly concentrated Business Data Services market, the FCC was poised to rein in anti-competitive pricing in the BDS market to provide enterprise customers, government agencies, schools, libraries, and hospitals with much-needed relief from monopoly rates," Phillip Berenbroick, senior policy counsel at consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge said. But after Republicans gained the FCC majority in 2017, "the commission illegally reversed course without proper notice and further deregulated the BDS market, leaving consumers at risk of paying up to $20 billion a year in excess charges from monopolistic pricing," Berenbroick said.
Fuck Ajit Pai (Score:4, Insightful)
He's just looking out for a job back at Verizon when he's done.
We suck for allowing this (Score:3)
See you don't understand. It's actually harder to compete against imaginary companies. They've got unicorn cavalry and time travelling wizards. How is a real company supposed to compete against unicorn cavalry and time travelling wizards? They can't. We should give those poor monopolist companies a big tax break.
Republican Corruption, what a surprise? (Score:3)
At this point, I'd be happy if we got even a single party that was effective, cared about the nation, wasn't bought off, and wasn't batshit crazy.
Except that's not something you get, it's something you make. Effective, sane, and powerful organizations that fight for the rights of the little guy don't just happen by accident. People have to work really hard to create something like that, and most people are just too lazy, unless their very lives are on the line.
People have to work really hard to create something like that
Tell me about it!
Feel free to start one. The entire platform could consist of the words "None of us are lawyers or career politicians. We promise to resign after ten years or at the end of our current term, whichever is later," and that would just about be enough of a platform by itself.
Drain the swamp (Score:3)
Oh that seems fair. Not "served by a competitive provider" but rather, "within a half mile of a location served by a competitive provider".
Which party is doing this shit again?
Oh, right.
Now who's the fucking moron?
And before people go "But he was an Obama nomination" it was Mitch fucking McConnell that recommended him.
Nobody competes with themselves (Score:2)
When is a monopoly not a monopoly? Why, when it's a monopoly, apparently.
This is beyond idiotic and dovetails nicely into the recent news that Comcast and other ISPs have decided that Americans "pay too little" for their broadband, which is an outrageous claim. Maybe we pay too little for road access too, why not just make all roads toll roads?
http://www.fiercecable.com/cab... [fiercecable.com]
Sad and sick (Score:2)
I thought the all too common gradeschool understanding of the market that thinks two players constitutes healthy competition was bad. Now apparently even almost having 2 players counts.
Price controls = no competition (Score:2)
Price controls are not only oppressive, they discourage competition by helping the incumbent service-providers. They can lobby for price-increases, but any newcomer would not be able to.
On the other hand, if the greedy KKKapitali$st$ do increase the price too much, the competition will appear.
Is there anything about this administration (Score:2)
that isn't evil?