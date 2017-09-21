DC Court Rules Tracking Phones Without a Warrant Is Unconstitutional (cbsnews.com) 19
An anonymous reader writes: Law enforcement use of one tracking tool, the cell-site simulator, to track a suspect's phone without a warrant violates the Constitution, the D.C. Court of Appeals said Thursday in a landmark ruling for privacy and Fourth Amendment rights as they pertain to policing tactics. The ruling could have broad implications for law enforcement's use of cell-site simulators, which local police and federal agencies can use to mimic a cell phone tower to the phone connect to the device instead of its regular network. In a decision that reversed the decision of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia and overturned the conviction of a robbery and sexual assault suspect, the D.C. Court of Appeals determined the use of the cell-site simulator "to locate a person through his or her cellphone invades the person's actual, legitimate and reasonable expectation of privacy in his or her location information and is a search."
Presumably the cops thought they didn't need a warrant.
A lot of the legal framework in the US around these matters dates back to the time of the Bill of Rights. In general courts have viewed police suspicion as something that doesn't violate your rights as a citizen. For example if a plainclothes cop decides you look suspicious and tails you for awhile, that's perfectly OK. He doesn't need a warrant.
No, the phone absolutely does not work this way. The location is implied by the tower. If it worked the way you say, we wouldn't have been able to use cell phones prior to GPS tech on smartphones since the phone wouldn't know where it was. How did this get modded up? ROFL. Mod moderator down.
Sure, for a cellular phone to work the phone must announce it's location to the carrier. The issue at hand though is that the phone does not have to tell the government where it is located to work. The carrier should not have to tell the government where a phone (and therefore the person carrying it) is located without a warrant. Also, the government cannot set up a fake cell site to scoop up the locations of people without a warrant.
They're not a suspect. There's no warrant. If they had cause to suspect someone, they could probably go get a warrant.
Assume that if the cops or feds don't need a warrant, they're doing it all the time to everyone and can use that against you whenever they see fit. Are you ok with the city cops keeping a database of everyone's location at all times?
If they do need a warrant, assume the cops and feds are doing it whenever they can to everyone... but can't use that in court so they find something else to nail you on. See: Parallel Construction.
Huh? The two aren't tied together.
A warrant requires probable cause — a fairly high standard to meet. A suspicion does not — and using a lower standard [washingtonpost.com] may be justified. Or no standard at all, as is the case in TFA.
Pervasive surveillance used to require a warrant. A stingray is pervasive surveillance.
Police in public places limited to things they can see and hear, even with amplified means, does not require a warrant.
I don't know, how you define the term "pervasive surveillance". But I do know, that use of stingray to target a suspect's phone is no different from following a suspect on the street. And that does not require a warrant [findlaw.com] — and never did.
Citations?
It's not even a honeypot. A honeypot requires intentional penetration of a system one knowingly is not welcome into.
This is arguably jamming and is an illegal use of spectrum that the device owner is not entitled to use.
An active cell-phone is no different in this regard from a person shouting, for example.
Sure it is. An active cell phone, idly waiting for an incoming call or to place one, is not detectable by human ears.
There's a legal concept calleed Plain View Doctrine [wikipedia.org]. Previously this concept has been applied to curtilage, aka the private property surrounding a house that police may have to tread-upon in order to knock at the door. Officers are allowed to take actions if they, with their natural human senses, detect a crime, but they're not allowed to use tools and if they have a clear path to the door
As your "papers", safe and secure inside your house, move online, you do indeed maintain the expectation of privacy you did in your home. And in any case, your papers are separate from your home in the expectation of privacy.
The Founding Fathers couldn't have foreseen computers tracking everybody in a dozen different ways, from cell phones to license plate recognition to face recognition to cameras on every corner, all being fed into a machine panopticon for the government to watch you. The days when "well, you have no expectation of privacy" in data handed to a corporation need to come to an end.
Trump's Supreme Court will reverse this.