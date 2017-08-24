India's Top Court Rules Privacy a Fundamental Right in Blow To Government 140
India's top court unanimously ruled on Thursday that individual privacy is a fundamental right, a verdict that will impact everything from the way companies handle personal data to the roll-out of the world's largest biometric ID card program. From a report: A nine-member bench of India's Supreme Court announced the ruling in a big setback for the Narendra Modi-led government, which argued that privacy was not a fundamental right protected by the constitution. The ruling comes against the backdrop of a large multi-party case against the mandatory use of national identity cards, known as Aadhaar, as an infringement of privacy. There have also been concerns over breaches of data. Critics say the ID cards link enough data to create a comprehensive profile of a person's spending habits, their friends and acquaintances, the property they own and a trove of other information. "This is a blow to the government, because the government had argued that people do not have a right to privacy," said Prashant Bhushan, a senior lawyer involved in the case.
Re: (Score:3)
I don't get it. (Score:1, Redundant)
"There have also been concerns over breaches of data. Critics say the ID cards link enough data to create a comprehensive profile of a person's spending habits, their friends and acquaintances, the property they own and a trove of other information"
Well these can also be obtained by a breach of a front-door, should we then forbid front-doors as well?
Criminals commit crimes, you can't stay in the past out of fear, just put them in jail when it happens.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Would you trust any government with a complete profile of your every move or transaction?
Here, FTFY.
Re: I don't get it. (Score:1)
Google amazon nsa the war is over and privacy lost
Re: (Score:2)
They're not government, but they have more insidious powers. For instance, they're not required to grant access to anybody who wants it, since they're private companies. But in reality, they are the place most people are, so denying people access is a de-facto denial of facilities based on things like their political viewpoint.
Re: (Score:2)
Ever heard of NSLs? They come with gag orders, too, so if a private company is so served, they cannot talk about it.
Re: (Score:2)
Would you trust any government with a complete profile of your every move or transaction?
Here, FTFY.
Yes I would. There are plenty of governments out there which are ruled by the people rather than the other way around. There are plenty that don't have incredible sizeable armies. There are plenty that haven't degenerated into a 2 party fuck the voters systems. There are plenty that still aim to please the people.
Re: (Score:2)
Sadly, I agree. And the trendline in the US is going the wrong way, to boot.
Re: (Score:3)
Major non-sequitur. You're in control of your front door, not someone else. Make it as secure or insecure as you wish. Unlike a data breach, breaching a front door requires physical presence - come busting through and expect to get shot. A single breach of a government databank exposes millions of records, making it an attractive target. Breaching millions of front doors would be a lengthy, resource int
Re: (Score:2)
Re:"Progressives" pissed off! (Score:5, Insightful)
It's a right given to you by the government. What's so difficult to understand about that?
There are two ways to look at how a government should work for any group that is being governed:
Both have problems (amusingly, it's the same problem: There winds up too much that the governed has to keep track of to ensure they don't break law), but when it comes to individual freedoms, I'm exceedingly aware of what I appreciate more.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
you have a right to move slower than light and increase entropy, and some other things
Exactly. Those are the only inviolable rights we have. Our man made stuff, like the bill of rights, is more properly termed "essential freedoms", which require constant active maintenance in a sometimes brutal fashion.
Re: (Score:1)
It's a right given to you by the government. What's so difficult to understand about that?
So if rights are merely given to you by the government, you have nothing to complain about if that government takes away your freedom and makes you a slave just because you're black?
If rights are given to you by the government, slavery must be OK, because there's nothing that makes your freedom special.
So, do you really want to stick with that?
That there's no inherent evil in slavery?
Or do you want to start actually THINKING about what you believe?
Re: (Score:1)
If rights are given to you by the government, slavery must be OK...
Ah, but slavery is okay [cornell.edu]! At least in the US
"Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist..."
That door is wide open.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
It's a right given to you by the government. What's so difficult to understand about that?
In the United States (I know we're talking primarily about India here) rights are considered to have been endowed in all people by their Creator, not the government. The government is expected to protect rights that we all have naturally. It's a subtle but important distinction.
Re: (Score:1)
If rights need explicitly human protection, they aren't natural. Sorry, but human rights need a human with a gun. A natural right would require no such thing, like gravity for example, when pushed off a cliff, you have the right to fall.
Re: (Score:2)
In the United States (I know we're talking primarily about India here) rights are considered to have been endowed in all people by their Creator, not the government.
But that's quite problematic given the nonexistence of such a creature. Is the default case that you have *no* rights if this is shown to be the case, then? Betting something so essential as setting acceptable limits of basic human behavior in such a way so as to maximize the overall life quality of the society on the off chance that some bronze age nomads had such advanced insight into cosmogony that we have to reach it yet seems extremely careless.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a right given to you by the government. What's so difficult to understand about that?
It's a right given to you by the government. What's so difficult to understand about that?
The part about it not being true is what makes it difficult to understand. The First Amendment to the US Constitution does not give you freedom of speech; it prohibits Congress from making laws that infringe on your freedom of speech.
Re: (Score:2)
Which leaves all kinds of other authorities the freedom to infringe on your freedom of self expression, including the individual States as well as various private organizations. Even the 1st only allows some types of self expression rather then all types that do not harm others.
The only natural right is for the strong to enforce their will on the weak, often through violence. With people, the strong can be a group working together and they can decide to not enforce their will on individuals but the option i
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No. It is an intrinsic human right.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Nope you have it backwards.
Nope. It's the way of things. Whether you Admit [sfgate.com] it [thomhartmann.com] or [pagesix.com] not [huffingtonpost.com].
It's the Progressives who only respect a right when it benefits them.
Nope. The way it works is that Conservatives make claims about Progressives, expect us to ignore what they've said and done, and then mysteriously, expect us not to notice the rank hypocrisy that they possess themselves as they do what they want to do anyway.
It is part of their false virtues. When it comes down to it, I'd respect somebody who admitted what they were doing, rather than try to cloak it in sanctimony like Conservatives do.
Privacy is enshrined in the 4th Amendment as any US Conservative will tell you.
The 4th am
Re: (Score:2)
Nope you have it backwards.
Nope. It's the way of things. Whether you Admit [sfgate.com] it [thomhartmann.com] or [pagesix.com] not [huffingtonpost.com].
It's the Progressives who only respect a right when it benefits them.
Nope. The way it works is that Conservatives make claims about Progressives, expect us to ignore what they've said and done, and then mysteriously, expect us not to notice the rank hypocrisy that they possess themselves as they do what they want to do anyway.
It is part of their false virtues. When it comes down to it, I'd respect somebody who admitted what they were doing, rather than try to cloak it in sanctimony like Conservatives do.
Privacy is enshrined in the 4th Amendment as any US Conservative will tell you.
The 4th amendment, according to Conservatives only limits the government in its searches, providing no other protection, but you know this since...
We may admit that it's not as all encompassing a protected right as some would like.
Oh good, you admit your principles, if not as earnestly as you might have.
But it is there in our "Precious" Bill of Rights and it most certainly does exist.
Not according to Conservative thought. It isn't there at all. They wouldn't have a problem with this kind of ID, though fortunately, their own abusive acts keep losing [npr.org] in court.
I think both of you missed the point. The fact that the Constitution does not address privacy as a specific right does not mean privacy is not a right. From the 9th Amendment: "The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people."
Re: (Score:2)
Thank you. It's useful to remind so-called "originalists" that their readings of the Constitution tend to not be very "originalist" at all, and they pick and choose which portions they deem will be pre-eminent, and which parts they feel they can safely ignore. They don't like the idea of expansive rights (even though the 9th Amendment makes it clear the Framers understood the concept well), because that means people "originalists" don't like suddenly get liberties; and since they don't like the idea of a wo
Re: (Score:2)
It's always the right that wants to observe what people do in the privacy of their bedroom in case they do something bad like have illegal sex with their spouse. It's always the right that wants to control what substances people use in the privacy of their homes etc.
The idea that the right cares about many individual rights is a joke, at least based on actions
Re: (Score:2)
And which progressives say that?
Re: (Score:2)
Holding slaves was a constitutionally protected right up until the Thirteenth Amendment. So here right away we run up against a problem that plagued the Union for the first seven decades of its existence. Was slavery a natural right, or was it a government-created right, and was its abolition the depriving of some group of an inalieable right, or was it simply the retraction of a previously created "government" right?
Obviously, if you had asked an Abolitionist, they would have viewed the right to hold slave
"argued that privacy was not a fundamental right" (Score:5, Informative)
No one shall be subjected to arbitrary interference with his privacy, family, home or correspondence, nor to attacks upon his honour and reputation. Everyone has the right to the protection of the law against such interference or attacks.
India ratified this. [wikipedia.org] So what's the big deal, Modi?
Re:"argued that privacy was not a fundamental righ (Score:4, Insightful)
Nice of the Indian Supreme Court to rule in such a correct manner, and good luck to the people in India in taking their privacy back. Now if the US Supreme Court would just do so we can be rid of a whole lot of problems here.
Re: (Score:2)
I ain't no lawyer, but I bet that word "arbitrary" leaves a lot of wiggle room.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's kind of like "reasonable" in the 4th, open to interpretation. Shit, even things like the 1st are open to interpretation, you have free speech as long as we can't argue national security or as long as it doesn't hurt a child are a couple of exceptions to the rule that Congress can make no law infringing on speech.
Amazing (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
The judiciary of India is able to recognize that their bureaucrats (and possibly, their corporations) are untrustworthy, instead of blaming it on imaginary leftist provocateurs.
Re: (Score:1)
Please learn what "first world", "second world", and "third world" actually mean.
Third World meanings (Score:1)
Third World originally meant countries not allied with either the Soviet Union or the USA.
Later, it took on the meaning of a dirt poor country, typically in the tropics.
By *either* definition, India is the definition of THIRD WORLD.
Re:Amazing (Score:5, Insightful)
Why shouldn't a 3rd world country worshiping cows make better decisions than a 3rd world country worshiping a corpse nailed onto two poles? Just because the latter has nukes? So does the former.
Re: (Score:2)
cows give milk and meat.
what has jesus done for any of us, lately?
personally, I pray to joe pesci. that baseball bat is amazingly effective.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Much of modern political philosophy, human rights, etc., have come out of India
By the way, you better support this with some reasoning. Western civilization is generally based on and Greek and Roman heritage, especially when it comes to legal notions. Human rights were conceived in the Age of Enlightenment, or perhaps shortly before that.
Re: (Score:2)
Just wondering... (Score:5, Interesting)
Is this the first time a large, democratic government has expressly considered meta-data in a ruling?
Re: (Score:2)
Depends on how you define large. The Australian courts have made a few rulings regarding the use and collection of meta-data over the past 2 years.
Go India! =O (Score:1)
Poor Facebook... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And spare us the '3 billion clicks this month!' bullshit - you and I both know that your conversion rate to actual purchases is nearly zero.)
If my conversation was zero, why would I bother?
Re: (Score:2)
Because you enjoy being an obnoxious pest - you're 'paid' in notoriety here.
There are easier ways to piss off the trolls. But I like getting paid in cash better for something I'm already doing.
A country of 1,000,000,000 people.. (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
A country of more than 1 BILLION people just had their highest court rule that people's privacy is a BASIC HUMAN RIGHT; SCOTUS, I AM LOOKING AT YOU RIGHT NOW.
Why are you looking at SCOTUS? Look at Congress. Courts really aren't supposed to make the law, just apply it. The fact that SCOTUS has overreached in the past -- and sometimes done good things by overreaching -- doesn't mean it's not overreaching and a violation of the Constitutional separation of powers.
Yet again (Score:2)
Yet another nation puts the US to shame on these issues.
Easy to blame (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Privacy is a basic right, we don't need TSA/leftist style privacy violations to stay safe.
Re: (Score:2, Offtopic)
TSA was created by Dubya. How is that leftist?
Re:Just sad (Score:5, Insightful)
Try a two-dimensional political compass if you want to see something that resembles reality more closely. "Right" and "Left" fail when you look at the fact that Stalin and Hitler were on the opposite ends of the economy spectrum (State-planned economy vs. Fascist corporatism) but resided on the same end on the liberal vs. authoritarian spectrum.
In other words, try something like this [iagreetosee.com] if you really want to place people accurately. You might discover that a one dimensional "left" vs "right" scheme isn't able to actually display political reality accurately.
Unless of course this isn't your goal.
Re: (Score:3)
The two axis system is useful for a more precise classification of the fringe, but for current politics of most of the first world countries one axis usually is enough because that fringe is usually a tiny (albeit vocal) minority. On the two axis system that one axis would run diagonal from the not quite bottom left (where on that picture democratic socialism and anarcho-communism share their border) to the not quite top right (shared border of capitalism and fundamentalism). For USA this axis wouldn't work
Re: (Score:2)
For the US, a zero dimensional display would suffice because bluntly, there isn't that much of a difference between the two wings of The Party. Only that they cater to different flavors of insanity.
But even for Europe that one dimensional diagonal doesn't work. If you take the socialist and social-democratic parties of various countries alone, you'll find them spread out in the upper left corner. Likewise, taking some of the more economic-liberal parties that border on anarcho-capitalism in some countries,
Re: (Score:2)
Every country is also unique in its political history, and those histories greatly affect modern views. For example, in the US politics has evolved through the original divides of the north and the south. Primarily the key issue was slavery but also as the north become more industrialized there were fundamental differences between industrial vs agrarian values. The slave issue creted idea of states' rights and that concept is still a politial hot button even today. Another key factor in the US were strugg
Re: (Score:2)
You're probably confused because you can only see "left" and "right" with no subtleties. Strong central governments have been used in both traditionally leftist governments as well as traditionally rightist governments. A libertarian leaning is neither left nor right, and an authoritarian leaning is also neither left nor right.
Example: the Pinochet government of Chile. Very right wing, as trade unions were banned and many state institutions were privatized, while also have a pervasive surveillance with s
Re: (Score:2)
Some people always mix up left and right, that is why they shouldn't drive.
You're Confused (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
And the lowest common denominator has made himself know. I'm sure you're bitter that someone can be more intelligent than you despite not having mummy and daddy pay for their education, you shouldn't beat yourself up for being born stupid but being xenophobic is not acceptable and you can do something about that.
Re: (Score:2)
I assume your major was gender studies?