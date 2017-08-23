Mozilla Testing an Opt-Out System For Firefox Telemetry Collection (bleepingcomputer.com) 26
An anonymous reader writes: "Mozilla engineers are discussing plans to change the way Firefox collects usage data (telemetry), and the organization is currently preparing to test an opt-out clause so they could collect more data relevant to the browser's usage," reports Bleeping Computer. "In a Google Groups discussion that's been taking place since Monday, Mozilla engineers cite the lack of usable data the Foundation is currently receiving via its data collection program. The problem is that Firefox collects data from a very small fraction of its userbase, and this data may not be representative of the browser's real usage." Mozilla would like to fix this by flipping everyone's telemetry setting to enabled and adding an opt-out clause. Engineers also plan to embed Google's RAPPAR project [1, 2] for anonymous data collection.
Ever tried to opt out of anything using Chrome?
Not enough people were choosing to compromise their privacy, so we're going to do it for them.
Ack [activistpost.com]
Not really. They is a good rational for doing this, they are discussing it publicly and the opt-opt will be clear and easy. This is how you develop trust.
...They is a good rational for doing this...
No, there isn't.
Mozilla is hellbent on killing their browser.
...Engineers also plan to embed Google's RAPPAR project [1, 2] for anonymous data collection....
Using the word "google" with the phrase "anonymous data collection" may invoke laughter. And disbelief.