Let Consumers Sue Companies (nytimes.com) 52
Richard Cordray, the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, writes: When a data breach at Home Depot in 2014 led to losses for banks nationwide, a group of banks filed a class-action lawsuit seeking compensation. Companies have the choice of taking legal action together. Yet consumers are frequently blocked from exercising the same legal right when they believe that companies have wronged them. That's because many contracts for products like credit cards and bank accounts have mandatory arbitration clauses that prevent consumers from joining group lawsuits, forcing them to go it alone. For example, a group lawsuit against Wells Fargo for secretly opening phony bank accounts was blocked by arbitration clauses that pushed individual consumers into closed-door proceedings. In 2010, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was authorized to study mandatory arbitration and write rules consistent with the study. After five years of work, we recently finalized a rule to stop companies from denying groups of consumers the option of going to court when they are treated unfairly. Opponents have unleashed attacks to overturn the rule, and the House just passed legislation to that end. Before the Senate decides whether to protect companies or consumers, it's worth correcting the record. First, opponents claim that plaintiffs are better served by acting individually than by joining a group lawsuit. This claim is not supported by facts or common sense. Our study contained revealing data on the results of group lawsuits and individual actions. We found that group lawsuits get more money back to more people. In five years of group lawsuits, we tallied an average of $220 million paid to 6.8 million consumers per year. Yet in the arbitration cases we studied, on average, 16 people per year recovered less than $100,000 total. It is true that the average payouts are higher in individual suits. But that is because very few people go through arbitration, and they generally do so only when thousands of dollars are at stake, whereas the typical group lawsuit seeks to recover small amounts for many people. Almost nobody spends time or money fighting a small fee on their own. As one judge noted, "only a lunatic or a fanatic sues for $30."
Even if class action lawsuits fail to compensate consumers, they still act as a deterrent against bad corporate behavior. You are not rewarded, but the company is still punished.
My favorite one was from around 1999 when companies were sued for some arcane bug that might result in lost data on floppies. Yeah, most of these only make money for the lawyers
That's not the point.
Business-to-consumer contracts are legal documents, the understanding of which requires a high degree of technical knowledge. Likewise, there are few businesses with whom to do business in many cases--banks are abundant, yet most banks have these clauses, and so consumers are essentially locked into such agreements or locked out of the market. Searching for a bank without such a clause takes time and skill; and if the bank doesn't have the products (online banking with MFA, interest
As opposed to live tree books?
As opposed to ebooks, which was covered by a different class action lawsuit. I got $15 out of that one.
Contracts should never be allowed to waive legal rights.
That sounds great in theory, but if companies face more lawsuits the costs will be passed on as higher prices.
When I write a contract, I always insert an arbitration clause. If I sign an important contract for work or IP licensing and it doesn't have an arbitration clause, I will ask to have one inserted. Going to arbitration is almost always better than going to court.
I'm perfectly OK with that.
Going to arbitration is almost always better than going to court.
That all depends on the arbitrator and how the contract is worded. If the contract says that the results of arbitration cannot be appealed in court, then it's an unacceptable risk -- particularly if you're dealing with a major corporation, where the fairness of the arbitrator is very much in doubt.
There's another option... companies could follow the law... just sayin'...
In the EU / australia / etc Consumers have rights (Score:2)
In the EU / australia / etc Consumers have rights that we don't get in the usa.
And support (Score:2)
Not only that, but some European countries (some prominent examples: Germany and Switzerland) even have consumer protection groups which can help coordinating and engaging such actions on the behalf of consumers, who regularly scan products for fraud, etc.
Notice About Lawsuit Regarding... (Score:2)
Auto-renew subscriptions are supposed to come with information about whether you can get a refund if you're charged for a renewal ("Oops, cancel that"), an easy method by which to cancel a subscription, and instructions on how to cancel. They didn't, so Apple is in trouble for letting you subscribe to third-party apps without providing all of this.
On the few occasions that an auto-renewal went through before I could cancel it, I just open a ticket to request a refund. Not sure why that is so difficult.
The article said that arbitration recovers more $$ (Score:2)
The difference seems to be that a class action you just sign up and don't do anything, but in arbitration you have to take time to collect evidence.
Just need to repeal the law (Score:2)
How about we get arbitration for everything? I kill you, you must agree to arbitration and I get to select the arbiter.
Lawyers should be banned (Score:2)
Consumers should be able to sue, without lawyers on either side, for unlimited amount for a nominal fee. The impartial court should decide the law.
While the legal system cost so much, to go through it will never be fair. Even with class action suits you have to organize it and the lawyer gets a significant portion of any reward.
People should have the right to justice no matter how wealthy they are.
Blame for data security can be hard to establish (Score:1)
Let's say Home Depot used point-of-sale software from Vendor X, which uses a Linux distribution and relied upon a network driver from Manufacturer Y.
A hacker is able to penetrate their network by exploiting the combination of driver and linux, which was also misconfigured by Vendor X.
Who is to blame here? Home Depot for not completely investigating their entire stack ? Vendor X for sloppy configuration? Manufacturer Y for having a bug in their software?
It's so hard to ascribe blame in these situations. D
The way this should work is pretty obvious.
Home Depot would be the party responsible from the customer's point of view -- in other words, Home Depot would be on the hook for making things right (or as right as possible).
If the underlying cause was because a company Home Depot uses messed up, then Home Depot sues them to recover their losses (including whatever they had to pay to customers). And so on and so forth.
And if the Linux kernel has a vulnerability that was exploited, Home Depot would be on the hook for billions of dollars? Or if the software from a vendor included a unpatched 3rd party library (such as OpenSSL?) It just wouldn't work, and it would be a nightmare of responsibilities and dependencies. The only winners would be lawyers.
Lawsuits should proceed if (and only if) the company responsible was negligent in things under their control: If they used MD5 hashes for passwords, or left default system p
That Wells-Fargo one still twists my brain (Score:2)
How can the court hold that these people who never authorized, let alone agreed to the terms, of the credit card or account should have to follow the rest of the contract they never agreed to? That doesn't make any sense, legally or otherwise!
That's because many contracts for products like credit cards and bank accounts have mandatory arbitration clauses that prevent consumers from joining group lawsuits, forcing them to go it alone.
My guess - IANAL - is that if someone had the cash-ola and lawyers *cough* EFF *cough* perhaps they could invalidate these types of arbitration clauses who's sole purpose is to restrict the rights of consumers...
It is despicable (Score:2)
It is despicable that companies can and do get you to sign away your right to legal redress in the courts if you want to do business with them. I can't think of even one single good reason why that should be a thing that is allowed.
