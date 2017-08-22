Sonos Says Users Must Accept New Privacy Policy Or Devices May Cease To Function (zdnet.com) 39
An anonymous reader writes: Sonos has confirmed that existing customers will not be given an option to opt out of its new privacy policy, leaving customers with sound systems that may eventually "cease to function". It comes as the home sound system maker prepares to begin collecting audio settings, error data, and other account data before the launch of its smart speaker integration in the near future. A spokesperson for the home sound system maker told ZDNet that, "if a customer chooses not to acknowledge the privacy statement, the customer will not be able to update the software on their Sonos system, and over time the functionality of the product will decrease. The customer can choose to acknowledge the policy, or can accept that over time their product may cease to function."
Is there any law to take companies that pull this kind of stunt to court and sue the pants of them?
In the UK, there almost certainly is a law to protect consumers. Under the Consumer Rights Act, consumers have a legal right to reject goods that are of unsatisfactory quality, unfit for purpose or not as described, and get a full refund.
If the manufacturer of a sound system has stated that its devices may eventually cease to function, I find it hard to imagine that a court would find that it was as described when sold.
Depends on the country. In Canada, this is right up illegal under privacy laws(federal and provincial), and modifying a product to degrade it after purchase(consumer protection laws), or changing/modifying a product that doesn't represent actual advertised claims(consumer protection laws).
It depends on the country where you live, but the vast majority of people do not care anyway. For example, Steam does the exact same thing. If they change their EULA and you refuse to accept it, you lose all your games, with no possibility of a refund. It doesn't stop the vast majority of people from buying games from Steam.
These are not the terms I agreed to! (Score:4, Insightful)
Internet of Legally Screwed (Score:2)
Why would anyone buy IoT after this is a mystery.
Why anyone ever bought IoT devices that talk to servers they don't control has always been a mystery to me.
Dodged a bullet, there (Score:2)
I recently updated my audio system and looked seriously at some Sonos hardware. I decided against it because it appeared that internet connectivity or a smartphone app was required to use (or at the very least, configure) it.
I clearly made an excellent decision!
For the educated, this kind of decision is easy. Is it standards-based, or do I need some proprietary garbage to manage it? To the general public, this stuff is confusing.
Unfettered capitalism at work (Score:4, Insightful)
Unfettered capitalism is ultimately only slightly better for society than unfettered communism. Large corporations can act as a single entity, while consumers are sufficiently segmented that in most cases coordination is unlikely.
The response is to change the market via legislation, and let the companies adapt to the new reality, rather than attempt boycotting them. A boycott - even if successful - only ensures they get sneakier about future attempts at the same goal.
Your approach would only work if the government was for the people. It isn't. Good luck getting the feds to enforce the type of laws you seek.
Oh, bullshit. If you don't like it, go buy or build something else that DOESN'T connect to the internet. There's about 100 years worth of audio amplifier designs to choose from.
That's capitalism, no one is forcing you to buy it, and these guys will be appropriately "selected out" soon enough.
You want to regulate this junk how?
The problem with having the legislature cough up some law is the same problem you have when you are trying to drive a finishing nail with a sledge hammer. You want the finished product to be nice looking so you are driving small nails, but all you have is a sledge hammer so you beat the stuffing out of what you are driving the nail into and what you get looks like junk, because it is junk.
Personally, I believe that capitalism already has a solution to this kind of thing
Unfettered capitalism is ultimately only slightly better for society than unfettered communism.
I'd argue that ultimately they amount to the same thing.
Bullet... (Score:2)
Bullet, meet foot.
Cease tio function? (Score:2)
Why would the device cease to function over time? It might just not accomodate any new formats or provide new features which would otherwise be available from the firmware updates. But it shouldn't the device still work with formats and features available at the time of manufacture? Is the Sonos really threatening to shut it down if you don't agree to their policy???
Probably they mean that the devices are no longer supported so when bugs get introduced, APIs change, get deprecated, etc, they will then start to fail. The devices themselves might not change but the servers that they have to communicate with probably will, and if Sonos stop testing with the old client firmware, or want to change something the over time that client won't be able to work with the server when the old API is switched off.
BOYCOTT bully brands... (Score:2)
That'll teach you, won't it? (Score:2)
Be sure to enjoy your class-action lawsuit, everyone.
Also, enjoy potentially going bankrupt, Sonos. That's the kharma you get for being pricks and forcefully invading people's privacy.
I think eventually the needle is going to swing back the other way, people are going to get sick and tired of shit like this, and there'll be a revolt, resulting in legislation prohibiting this sort of crap. Or at least I can hope.
Misread of the outcome? (Score:2)
I think the poster is looking at that statement wrong. " and over time the functionality of the product will decrease".
Anytime I have not done updates on Sonos it just prevents *new* features, but it does not take away old ones. As long as you leave the controller and units on the same version you'll have the same level of functionality you always did unless a 3rd party changes their integration method. In which case you could lose access to that service, but that is because the Sonos would have required an
Or because Sonos 'required' an update of integration to get rid of all the leeches that won't give them data access.
I predict lawsuits (Score:3)
Good information out of the gate (Score:4, Funny)
Yes, I have to admit, I did appreciate this. Sonos' statement made it very clear what sort of company they are: they view their customers with a measure of contempt.
I very much thank them for making their stance clear, and I wish the other companies who feel the same would be equally upfront about it.
Bi-directional? (Score:3)
Proprietary crap is proprietary crap (Score:2)
Why do people buy this stuff when it's so easy to set up an UPnP home audio system based on open source components ?