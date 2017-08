FBI Warns US Private Sector To Cut Ties With Kaspersky

An anonymous reader quotes CyberScoop:Meanwhile Bloomberg Businessweek claims to have seen emails which "show that Kaspersky Lab has maintained a much closer working relationship with Russia's main intelligence agency, the FSB, than it has publicly admitted" -- and that Kaspersky Lab "confirmed the emails are authentic."Kaspersky Lab told ZDNet they have not confirmed the emails' authenticity . A representative for Kaspersky Lab says that the company does not have "inappropriate" ties with any government, adding that "the company does regularly work with governments and law enforcement agencies around the world with the sole purpose of fighting cybercrime."