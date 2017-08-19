FBI Warns US Private Sector To Cut Ties With Kaspersky (cyberscoop.com) 30
An anonymous reader quotes CyberScoop: The FBI has been briefing private sector companies on intelligence claiming to show that the Moscow-based cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab is an unacceptable threat to national security, current and former senior U.S. officials familiar with the matter tell CyberScoop... The FBI's goal is to have U.S. firms push Kaspersky out of their systems as soon as possible or refrain from using them in new products or other efforts, the current and former officials say.
The FBI's counterintelligence section has been giving briefings since beginning of the year on a priority basis, prioritizing companies in the energy sector and those that use industrial control (ICS) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems. In light of successive cyberattacks against the electric grid in Ukraine, the FBI has focused on this sector due to the critical infrastructure designation assigned to it by the Department of Homeland Security... The U.S. government's actions come as Russia is engaged in its own push to stamp American tech giants like Microsoft out of that country's systems.
Meanwhile Bloomberg Businessweek claims to have seen emails which "show that Kaspersky Lab has maintained a much closer working relationship with Russia's main intelligence agency, the FSB, than it has publicly admitted" -- and that Kaspersky Lab "confirmed the emails are authentic."
Kaspersky Lab told ZDNet they have not confirmed the emails' authenticity. A representative for Kaspersky Lab says that the company does not have "inappropriate" ties with any government, adding that "the company does regularly work with governments and law enforcement agencies around the world with the sole purpose of fighting cybercrime."
Out of all the text at the end of the article:
The issue of a code audit was dismissed as a “publicity stunt” earlier this year by Jake Williams, an ex-NSA employee who has called the U.S. government’s efforts against Kaspersky “purely political.”
Cum grano salis (Score:5, Insightful)
Given that the FBI has repeatedly made it plain that they want unrestricted and owner-involuntary access to every piece of hardware on this planet, I'd take any cybersecurity recommendation they make with a grain of salt the size of the Benjamin Franklin [wikipedia.org].
Re:Cum grano salis (Score:4, Funny)
Kaspersky can make a great advertising campaign out of this.
*Banned in the US for refusing to whitelist government malware*
Pretty much my take also.
Agreed. This sudden vendetta against Kaspersky suddenly feels less like they did something and more like they refused to do something the government wants.
Probably indicates that Kaspersky is not collaborating with the FBI, but doing their job. Of course, they may be collaborating with Russian intelligence instead. So to be sure to find government malware, run both Kaspersky and an FBI-approved scanner.
Better idea. (Score:3)
Cut all ties with Microsoft and you won't even need ties to Kaspersky Lab. We should all cut ties with Microsoft.
You will be shocked to learn, that there are OSes that aren't affiliated with any of those companies!
Complain to World Trade Organization? (Score:2)
I wonder if Russia can fight that at World Trade Organization's dispute settlement body?
What's the point? The US has proven time and again that it simply ignores WTO decisions (where it has lost to Nicaragua, Antigua and more recently the EU) when they become inconvenient. The WTO is meant to happen to OTHER people.
Mr Pot, meet Mr Kettle (Score:2)
claiming to show that the Moscow-based cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab is an unacceptable threat to national security
Ohh wait a moment... (Score:1)
Is this the same FBI that was sure Iraq had WMDs? We all know what happened thereafter.
The report, while seemingly convincing, was a pile of lies. [scribd.com]
Sadly, after so much life had been lost. Folks continue to pay for the mistakes. why should we put any stock in these statements?
>Your ignorance indicates that you're probably a russian shill.
You are probably right. Just checked his comments, says very often something like "we (USA)" as he is speaking in the name of an US Citizen (Who the f*ck will non stop remember where he is form). And soon after takes position in favor of China, Russia, Iran,
... Anybody but US. Some other technical comments to hide, but very clear on the political side...
Guess which company hasn't given them access yey (Score:4, Informative)
Symantec and the like have outright admitted cooperation with US spooks. At this point, if I were in charge of security I would be buying all computer hardware from outside sources like Huawei and Kaspersky, at least they've indicated unwillingness to cooperate with US stooges and Chinese/Russians infiltration would both be easy to detect and any positive evidence would seriously damage their reputation. Symantec and Microsoft have plainly given NSA and even BSA access to their information.
Welcome to the land of the Free (Score:4, Interesting)
What would be inappropriate? (Score:3)
Maybe the question to ask Kaspersky is what exactly would an inappropriate relationship with the FSB look like according to them? It seems like there is some pretty damning evidence that a bad actor state (Russia) has been working closely with Kaspersky in a way that violates the expectation of most of the free world. If Kaspersky is serious about clearing it's name, it should clearly define and limit it's relationship with the FSB and the Russian government. Unfortunately for Kaspersky, being based in Russia, a country without a constitution or bill of rights limits what they can actually back up with action, unless they shift the bulk of their organization out of Russia, and I don't see that happening.
Offers to see code (Score:5, Insightful)
Fuck Kaspersky ... (Score:2)
... sever ties with the NSA.
proprietary software ? (Score:2)
Well between Microsoft, Apple and now Kaspersky seems there are little trust with Proprietary Software with vendors outside of the country of origin. And who knows what is embedded in modern cell phones.
Maybe this will finally convince people and businesses to move to Free Software. And more importantly, convince companies like Nvidia to release source of their drivers and firmware. one can always hope
:)
Kasperski, Huawei, ZTE are "threats" (Score:2)
And meanwhile, someone weaponized a couple exploits developed by the NSA, and, lo and behold, Wannacry is born...
Coño, no te jode?!
I live in Venezuela. If I have to get spied, I will better be spied by the most efficent and cost effective solution. If Kaspersky's products cathes the most Virii (NSA developed ones included), then that's the solution I'll use...
