Info on 1.8M Chicago Voters Was Publicly Accessible, But Now Removed From Cloud Service (chicagotribune.com) 14

Posted by msmash from the fixed,-next dept.
A file containing the names, addresses, dates of birth and other information about Chicago's 1.8 million registered voters was published online and publicly accessible for an unknown period of time, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners said this week. From a report: The acknowledgment came days after a data security researcher alerted officials to the existence of the unsecured files. The researcher found the files while conducting a search of items uploaded to Amazon Web Services, a cloud system that allows users to rent storage space and share files with certain people or the general public. The files had been uploaded by Election Systems & Software, a contractor that helps maintain Chicago's electronic poll books. Election Systems said in a statement that the files "did not include any ballot information or vote totals and were not in any way connected to Chicago's voting or tabulation systems." The company said it had "promptly secured" the files on Saturday evening and had launched "a full investigation, with the assistance of a third-party firm, to perform thorough forensic analyses of the AWS server." State and local officials were notified of the existence of the files Saturday by cybersecurity expert Chris Vickery, who works at the Mountain View, Calif. firm UpGuard.

  • People love to bash on Chicago as allegedly being overrun with illegitimate voting. Now there is some data they can parse through to try to see if they can support it. How many people on this list are dead? What precincts can you put them in?

    There is pretty good data on how Chicago voted in the 2016 presidential election [chicagomag.com], and we see only 1.02M votes cast (out of the 1.8M voters on the rolls). Go ahead and get more granular though, can you find precincts with more votes cast than expected?

    • What part of TFS makes you think this data has been made publicly available?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dyfet ( 154716 )

      As they say in Chicago; vote early, vote often ;).

      Yea, I was wondering this too. It is said Chicago achieved greater than 100% turnout for the Kennedy election ;).

  • >> Saturday

    Nice job on the prompt reporting, Slashdot.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by darkain ( 749283 )

      TFA was published today. Just because a security violation is reported to the violator at a particular date doesn't mean the news of such event went public on the same day.

      • >> TFA was published today.

        Get better articles then. The was posted at least 24 hours ago. Here's an LA times story from yesterday afternoon:
        http://www.latimes.com/business/technology/la-fi-chicago-voter-data-20170817-story.html ...and an earlier one from Gizmodo:
        http://gizmodo.com/us-voting-machine-supplier-leaks-1-8-million-chicago-vo-1797947510
  • How many in that database were dead voters?

  • It's real hard to argue against a voter registry, it's hard to enforce that no one is voting multiple times without it. What of the other government databases? Can't they also be leaked and/or abused? Should we be using Social Security numbers everywhere?

    A couple examples. Licenses to drive, do we really need those? Maybe a license for minors that lack the legal authority for things like signing an insurance contract, would be difficult to sue in court if caught violating the law or doing damage, etc.

