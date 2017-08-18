Kit Kat Accused of Copying Atari Game Breakout (bbc.com) 53
An anonymous reader shares a report: Kit Kat's maker Nestle has been accused of copying Breakout, the 1970s computer game, in a marketing campaign. Atari, the company behind some of the most popular early video games, has filed a suit alleging Nestle knowingly exploited the game's look and feel. The advert showed a game similar to Breakout but where the bricks were replaced with single Kit Kat bars. Nestle said it was aware of the lawsuit and would defend itself "strongly" against the allegations. Breakout was created as a successor to "Pong" by Apple founders, Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs. In the advert, which is titled "Kit Kat: Breakout", a row of people, of varying ages and appearance, share a sofa and play a video game during their work break. In the game depicted, a primitive paddle moves side-to-side to bounce a ball into a collision with the horizontal bars ranged across the top of the screen.
break me off a piece of that big law suit!
Does that also mean I get to make a game stacking Nestle candy bars without them suing me?
Shouldn't have used the name 'Breakout'
For one thing, that depends on the country.
For another, in Slashdot's home country, you can copyright those elements that are just outside the scope of "mechanics". For example, the mechanics of Tetris aren't copyrighted, but the specific use of the seven one-sided tetrominoes with those mechanics is [slashdot.org].
that's where they screwed up.
I don't see the problem. They aren't publishing a game. They decided to use a clever modification of the breakout game but they could have had people sitting around playing the actual breakout game or Mario for that matter. Taking a video of someone playing the actual breakout game should fall under fair use and playing a parody of it should also fall under fair use.
So I'm a fairly staunch opponent of copyright law in general. I think it is way too encompassing and blah blah blah.
With that said, in the COMMERCIAL sphere, I'm much more accepting. If you are in the business of making commercials, I think you should have all of your ducks in a row when using someone else's work. I don't know if this case has merit or not, but "fair use" arguments seem to fall flat in a purely commercial context.
Not your Granddaddy's Atari...
1984? Atari went through some upheavals around then but under Tramiel continued to produce some decent hardware until the mid-nineties. The Atari ST range wasn't bad (even if the Amiga was a hundred times better), and Atari's Transputer based workstation, and on the other side, early 1990s 64 bit games consoles, were radical and interesting, at least as interesting as the Atari 8 bit home computers were before 1984 (which similarly made little impact on the market, but were loved by their owners.)
free to play
Can someone give me one good reason why the Atari game Breakout shouldn't already be in the public domain?
Money
Controversional as it sounds
We should probably amend that law for software and set it to 20 years from first publication.
We should probably amend that law and set it to 20 years from first publication.
There fixed that for you.
Actually, I would like to see copyright changed to 14 years from date of first publication with an option to renew it for an additional fourteen years. I find the idea of allowing copyright holders to pay for longer extensions something worth considering (If Walt Disney wants to pay $10,000 a year to keep the copyright on "Walt Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarves" going indefinitely, I can be convinced to allow that).
Because US copyright lasts for the life of the author plus 70 years.
This is not a case of copyright infringement, though, because the original work (the code for the breakout game) has not been copied.
Generally speaking, copyright infringement in software does not necessarily require that the code itself is actually copied. The graphical design of user interfaces, for instance, can themselves be copyrighted. Copying those designs would be copyright infringement even if code wasn't involved at all.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
So, some corporation that is three times removed from the people who actually created the work are able to prevent the work from entering the public domain.
Ain't capitalism grand?
Capitalism IS grand
this is in fact exactly the kind of thing that makes me think copyright should be 20 years, tops. That's a generation. After that, the work is most likely either forgotten and not going to earn much more, or it's become part of the general culture.
Here's the Move
Quick, do a cross-marketing promo with Squeenix. We never meant to invoke the primitive 1970s Atari title Breakout, your honor. We were clearly referring to Arkanoid.
Do a cross-marketing with Fox at the same time:
We were clearly referring to Arkanoid: Revenge of D'oh!
Ad titles aren't shown
Since the ad specifically used the work "Breakout", that won't help. [...] that is a trademark issue, not copyright.
Glad someone can tell the difference. I was disappointed that the BBC article didn't clarify whether Atari asserted a claim under trademark or copyright.
Does the title even appear in the ad? Ad titles aren't shown when an ad is played on TV.
Weird Al still does.
He also gets the permission of the copyright holders of the songs he parodies, although he himself says he does this purely out of courtesy and doing so is not legally required.
I live in an alternate universe
Where Nelson Mandela died in prison, kids read The Berenstein Bears, and
Breakout was created as a successor to "Pong" by Apple founders, Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs
and the Ford log didn't have the little curly Q on it.
It has elements of truth but is ultimately fundamentally wrong, the element of truth being Wozniak designed a device that implemented the game (it was all TTL circuits), based upon a concept by Bushnell. Somewhat infamously, Jobs handled the contract with Atari to do this, and told Wozniak it was for far less money than it actually was.
However, critically:
- Wozniak didn't come up with the idea of the game, he implemented a specification written by Bushnell.
- Woz's design actually wasn't comprehensible
Oh, Atari
The Atari that produced Breakout hasn't existed for a long time. The name "Atari" no longer even refers to a single company -- it is simply a brand name that is licensed to be used by a number of companies.
So even though the Atari we all know and love died a long time ago, it saddens me to see the current owners of the name drag it through the mud like this.
Are they sure it was not...
Hahaha, not in a long shot, ATARI!
Free Marketing
I never hear about this till now. So they used the Breakout name to get sued. What is a small fine to Atari for all this Free Press?
Yeah, I Went There...
"You put your candy in our video game!"
"Your video game looks like our candy!"
*Hershey gives poster a cease-and-dissist order*