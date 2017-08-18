Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Kit Kat Accused of Copying Atari Game Breakout

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: Kit Kat's maker Nestle has been accused of copying Breakout, the 1970s computer game, in a marketing campaign. Atari, the company behind some of the most popular early video games, has filed a suit alleging Nestle knowingly exploited the game's look and feel. The advert showed a game similar to Breakout but where the bricks were replaced with single Kit Kat bars. Nestle said it was aware of the lawsuit and would defend itself "strongly" against the allegations. Breakout was created as a successor to "Pong" by Apple founders, Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs. In the advert, which is titled "Kit Kat: Breakout", a row of people, of varying ages and appearance, share a sofa and play a video game during their work break. In the game depicted, a primitive paddle moves side-to-side to bounce a ball into a collision with the horizontal bars ranged across the top of the screen.

  • Shouldn't have used the name 'Breakout' (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @11:25AM (#55040779)
    that's where they screwed up. Funny thing is Atari probably could have got a lock on brick breaker games if they'd set precedent early enough (Namco/Atari won the KC Munchkin case as I recall).

    • that's where they screwed up.

      I don't see the problem. They aren't publishing a game. They decided to use a clever modification of the breakout game but they could have had people sitting around playing the actual breakout game or Mario for that matter. Taking a video of someone playing the actual breakout game should fall under fair use and playing a parody of it should also fall under fair use.

      • So I'm a fairly staunch opponent of copyright law in general. I think it is way too encompassing and blah blah blah.

        With that said, in the COMMERCIAL sphere, I'm much more accepting. If you are in the business of making commercials, I think you should have all of your ducks in a row when using someone else's work. I don't know if this case has merit or not, but "fair use" arguments seem to fall flat in a purely commercial context.

    • This won't go anywhere. Kit Kat 'Breakout' is different than Atari Breakout. Its also less than 30 seconds so fair use could apply. It looks like they've taken down the playable game out of an abundance of caution however: http://www.nestle.co.uk/Career... [nestle.co.uk]

  • Not your Granddaddy's Atari... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @11:25AM (#55040781) Homepage
    The current iteration of Atari is just recycling the Intellectual Property (IP) from the 1980's. And, not surprisingly, filing a lawsuit to protect the IP from everyone else.
    • Hell it's not even your daddy's Atari. The real Atari died in 1984, from then on it was a shambling zombie of its former self until someone decided to mercifully put it down in 1996. After that it was just a collection of IP and trademarks that has been bought and sold way too many times.

      • 1984? Atari went through some upheavals around then but under Tramiel continued to produce some decent hardware until the mid-nineties. The Atari ST range wasn't bad (even if the Amiga was a hundred times better), and Atari's Transputer based workstation, and on the other side, early 1990s 64 bit games consoles, were radical and interesting, at least as interesting as the Atari 8 bit home computers were before 1984 (which similarly made little impact on the market, but were loved by their owners.)

        Through

  • Can someone give me one good reason why the Atari game Breakout shouldn't already be in the public domain?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kbg ( 241421 )

      Money

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      Infogrames paid big bucks for Hasbro Interactive [wikipedia.org] that had the Atari IP, renaming the company to Atari, and, like its namesake, took a tour through bankruptcy. They're going to squeeze out every last penny out of the Atari IP since that's the only thing they still have after the dot com bust.

        So, some corporation that is three times removed from the people who actually created the work are able to prevent the work from entering the public domain.

        Ain't capitalism grand?

        • Capitalism IS grand at least compared to other economical systems. What is not grand in this story, are the IP laws , brought and paid for by corp to protect their ip forever.
        • What does capitalism have to do with this? You should be complaining about the ridiculous duration that the government has set for copyright.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by suutar ( 1860506 )

      this is in fact exactly the kind of thing that makes me think copyright should be 20 years, tops. That's a generation. After that, the work is most likely either forgotten and not going to earn much more, or it's become part of the general culture.

  • Here's the Move (Score:3)

    by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Friday August 18, 2017 @11:27AM (#55040799) Homepage Journal

    Quick, do a cross-marketing promo with Squeenix. We never meant to invoke the primitive 1970s Atari title Breakout, your honor. We were clearly referring to Arkanoid.

    • Do a cross-marketing with Fox at the same time:

      We were clearly referring to Arkanoid: Revenge of D'oh!

    • Since the ad specifically used the work "Breakout", that won't help. No one can copyright simple game concepts like hit-bricks-with-ball (otherwise there wouldn't be a billion three-in-a-row games on the app store), but if you reference a hit-bricks-with-ball game, you had better not call it "Breakout", because that is a trademark issue, not copyright.

      • Since the ad specifically used the work "Breakout", that won't help. [...] that is a trademark issue, not copyright.

        Glad someone can tell the difference. I was disappointed that the BBC article didn't clarify whether Atari asserted a claim under trademark or copyright.

        Does the title even appear in the ad? Ad titles aren't shown when an ad is played on TV.

  • Where Nelson Mandela died in prison, kids read The Berenstein Bears, and

    Breakout was created as a successor to "Pong" by Apple founders, Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs

    • and the Ford log didn't have the little curly Q on it.

    • It has elements of truth but is ultimately fundamentally wrong, the element of truth being Wozniak designed a device that implemented the game (it was all TTL circuits), based upon a concept by Bushnell. Somewhat infamously, Jobs handled the contract with Atari to do this, and told Wozniak it was for far less money than it actually was.

      However, critically:

      - Wozniak didn't come up with the idea of the game, he implemented a specification written by Bushnell.
      - Woz's design actually wasn't comprehensible

  • Oh, Atari (Score:3)

    by JohnFen ( 1641097 ) on Friday August 18, 2017 @11:36AM (#55040857)

    The Atari that produced Breakout hasn't existed for a long time. The name "Atari" no longer even refers to a single company -- it is simply a brand name that is licensed to be used by a number of companies.

    So even though the Atari we all know and love died a long time ago, it saddens me to see the current owners of the name drag it through the mud like this.

  • the copy of one of the million clones??
  • Breakout was played sideways on C64, Arkanoid was always upstanding, and Batty was top-down and wide screen. I bet I can come up with thousand more ball 'n' bricks game names, spanning coin-op arcades, C64, Amiga 500++, Atari 800, and hell, even ZX Spectrum 48k.

  • I never hear about this till now. So they used the Breakout name to get sued. What is a small fine to Atari for all this Free Press?

  • "You put your candy in our video game!"
    "Your video game looks like our candy!"

    *Hershey gives poster a cease-and-dissist order*

