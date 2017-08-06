Browser Extensions Are Undermining Privacy (vortex.com) 7
pizzutz writes: Chrome's popular Web Developer plugin was briefly hijacked on Wednesday when an attacker gained control of the author's Google account and released a new version (0.49) which injected ads into web pages of more than a million users who downloaded the update. The version was quickly replaced with an uncompromised version (0.5) and all users are urged to update immediately.
Lauren Weinstein has a broader warning: While the browser firms work extensively to build top-notch security and privacy controls into the browsers themselves, the unfortunate fact is that these can be undermined by add-ons, some of which are downright crooked, many more of which are sloppily written and poorly maintained. Ironically, some of these add-on extensions and apps claim to be providing more security, while actually undermining the intrinsic security of the browsers themselves. Others (and this is an extremely common scenario) claim to be providing additional search or shopping functionalities, while actually only existing to silently collect and sell user browsing activity data of all sorts.
Lauren also warns about sites that "push users very hard to install these privacy-invasive, data sucking extensions" -- and believes requests for permissions aren't a sufficient safeguard for most users. "Expecting them to really understand what these permissions mean is ludicrous. We're the software engineers and computer scientists -- most users aren't either of these. They have busy lives -- they expect our stuff to just work, and not to screw them over."
Anti-extension Narrative Ramping Up? (Score:2)
Not false, but it's also true that ad-blocking (ublock) and script-blocking (flashblock, noscript) extension have done more for user privacy and security than most any other software, sometimes by working against the aims of the browser makers. I fear this story may be part of an anti-extension (and anti-user-control in general) narrative.
What about the privacy-undermining browser itself? (Score:2)
Because you know... Google.
I guess they don't like it when lose their data-sucking monopoly.