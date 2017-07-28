Hackers Vandalize Vegas Pool Party Club in 'All Out War' (cnet.com) 8
From a CNET report: Next to DJ Tiesto's loud image on Wet Republic's website sits a photo of a bikini model with a beard and an eye patch, with a simple message: "It's all out war." Not exactly the type of message you'd expect from a spot that advertises itself as a dance club that doubles as a pool party, but when hackers are in town for Defcon, everything seems to be fair game. The hacker convention, which is in its 25th year in Las Vegas, typically has hotels on alert for its three days of Sin City talk, demos and mischief. Guests are encouraged not to pick up any flash drives lying around, and employees are trained to be wary of social engineering -- that is, bad guys pretending to be someone innocent and in need of just a little help. Small acts of vandalism pop up around town. At Caesars Palace, where Defcon is happening, the casino's UPS store told guests it was not accepting any print requests from USB drives or links, and only printing from email attachments. Hackers who saw this laughed, considering that emails are hardly immune from malware. But the message is clear: During these next few days, hackers are going to have their fun, whether it's through a compromised Wi-Fi network or an open-to-mischief website. Wet Republic's site had two images vandalized, both for the "Hot 100" party with DJ Shift. The digital graffiti popped up early Friday morning, less than 24 hours after Defcon kicked off.
all out war against what? (Score:1, Funny)
knowing most security experts, probably all out war against basic hygiene and quality interpersonal communication skills
I think it varies...the scary-smart ones are borderline autistic and have the fresh-from-mom's-basement air about them. You need that in order to have the concentration and mental ability to solve the most complex puzzles to find new vulnerabilities. Even in the brogrammer web startup hustler era, deep below everything there really are a bunch of nerds holding the world up.
Every place I've worked that bothered with a security team worth more than the 2 "experts" the consulting company gave them has a split
"During these next few days, hackers are going to have their fun,..."
And the hotels will have much more secure networks.
Afterwards.
getting on the slot network is the big score (Score:2)
getting on the slot network is the big score even more so when you can print your own tickets off.
Last time I went to Vegas ~2 years ago my hotel had the most secure network of all.
One on one could get on. When you could get on it was near dialup speeds. I have no idea how they host tech conferences.
