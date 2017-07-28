An End To Phone Pranking (axios.com) 19
An anonymous reader shares a report: A researcher at Carnegie Mellon University has developed an intelligent system that is helping the U.S. Coast Guard to distinguish and weed out prank mayday calls that cost it up to millions of dollars a year when it flies or motors out on pointless rescue missions, per Govtech.com. The program, created by Carnegie Mellon's Rita Singh, creates a barcode of a person's voice, deciphering whether the caller really is on a boat or actually in a house somewhere. It can unmask repeat pranksters since it can pick up telltale markers and match them up.
Whilst a really cool technology (Score:3)
Whilst a really cool technology, I hope it never makes a mistake and says a real-life situation is really a prank.
The cost of mistake with this tech could be one or more people's lives.
Re: (Score:2)
That's my concern too. a false positive rate of even 0.0001% would still be unacceptably high for this particular application.
A much better strategy is simply higher fines and enforcement for prank calls. It won't eliminate them, but it's much lower risk.
When dealing with emergency services, you MUST treat ALL calls as valid until fully investigated. If proven false, enforcement action is warranted, but not investigating it is not.
Re: (Score:2)
Many newer phone have increasingly better noise canceling technology. Or pick you speech from vibrations in your bones, then a normal over the air microphone.
Sure most calls would be from the boats radio, but increasingly it may be from a cell phone (If in range of a tower)
So now that this is public info... (Score:3)
...what's to stop said prankster from playing audio of a boat in the background?
Re: (Score:3)
...what's to stop said prankster from playing audio of a boat in the background?
In general, people who are prank calling the Coast Guard probably aren't terribly bright.
Bizarre (Score:2)
It is amazing to me that people do this sort of irresponsible behavior.
Re: (Score:3)
For pity's sake (Score:1)
that cost it up to millions of dollars a year
Does it cost millions of dollars a year or not? I'm willing to accept an average over a number of years or the total for the latest year or the highest in the last few years but "up to" is just crap.
It costs millions, yes or no?
Re: (Score:2)
Suppose the Coast Guard is responding to a prank and it delays the response to a real emergency? There are more than monetary costs to consider.
Thoughtcrime (Score:2)
Potentially it can help profile people from their voices.
I can see no possible nefarious uses of such a technology...
natch.
Heh, tell it to Rick Perry (Score:1)
Those pesky Russians are at it again [theguardian.com]
Building a better fool (Score:3)
Challenge accepted.
Why is this even a thing? (Score:3)
Trace the damn phones!
The phone companies are mandated to provide emergency services with position information, and if GPS isn't available that's cell tower triangulation... and so far as I am aware that data is added to the stream AFTER the call, so you can't easily spoof it unless you've hacked the phone system itself.
That data comes in a second or two after the initial phone connection is made, it's not like you need a warrant and have to get through to a person at the phone company to process the request.
Fake-Out Misdirection (Score:1)
I wonder if the fake calls to the coast guard are to distract them from an incoming drug shipment. Who would call the coast guard?? It sounds like misdirection or an insider/someone close to the coast guard..
Phone pranking? (Score:2)
If it's an emergency phone call to the Coast Guard, they could just use the GPS support like E911 so they get a location from the cell phone. Surely, that's the only type of phone being used on a boat these days.
I think what this is really about is people calling in on VHF (marine) radio, not a phone.