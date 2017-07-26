Kaspersky Launches Its Free Antivirus Software Worldwide (engadget.com) 46
Kaspersky has finally launched its free antivirus software after a year-and-a-half of testing it in select regions. From a report: While the software was only available in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, China and in Nordic countries during its trial run, Kaspersky is releasing it worldwide. The free antivirus doesn't have VPN, Parental Controls and Online Payment Protection its paid counterpart offers, but it has all the essential features you need to protect your PC. It can scan files and emails, protect your PC while you use the web and quarantine malware that infects your system. The company says the software isn't riddled with advertisements like other free antivirus offerings. Instead of trying to make ad money off your patronage, Kaspersky will use the data you contribute to improve machine learning across its products. The free antivirus will be available in the US, Canada and most Asia-Pacific countries over the next couple of days, if it isn't yet. After this initial release, the company will roll it out in other regions from September to November.
How good is it compared to... (Score:4, Interesting)
[ ] Bitdefender Free
[ ] AVAST Free
[ ] AVG Free
[ ] Sophos Home (free)
In other words, is there a reason for me to install Kaspersky instead of Sophos or Bitdefender, which I both used in the past? (If you reply, please do NOT mention anything about US politics or Russia - thank you!)
I'm currently using BitDefender Free, quite happy with it, lightweight, silent, no ads, no popups, works quite well, and i'm also interested how it compares to this new Kaspersky Free AV
Instead of trying to make ad money off your patronage, Kaspersky will use the data you contribute to improve machine learning across its products.
Competes against built-in (Score:4, Interesting)
There is already an antivirus builtin to Windows. Honest question here, why should I install this one instead?
The question is whether you want to open your machine to NSA/CIA/FBI/CBP or to FSB/FSO/SVR/GRU. Who is more likely to break down your door in the middle of the night? Pick the other.
The question is whether you want to open your machine to NSA/CIA/FBI/CBP or to FSB/FSO/SVR/GRU. Who is more likely to break down your door in the middle of the night?
No antivirus is enough to protect yourself.
Should I trust Kaspersky more than Microsoft? In both cases it's about trust.
Antivirus built-in to Windows, brought to you by the people that make the highly-infectable Windows!
In all seriousness, the biggest logical fault I have with using Microsoft's antivirus tool is that being both the source of the problem and the solution to the problem doesn't make a lot of sense. Without knowing Microsoft's priorities it's difficult to really say how independent their antivirus team is relative to their mainstream products teams, so for all we know they're subject to the same pressures to p
