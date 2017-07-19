Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


EU Court to Rule On 'Right to Be Forgotten' Outside Europe (wsj.com) 29

Posted by msmash from the setting-precedent dept.
The European Union's top court is set to decide whether the bloc's "right to be forgotten" policy stretches beyond Europe's borders, a test of how far national laws can -- or should -- stretch when regulating cyberspace. From a report: The case stems from France, where the highest administrative court on Wednesday asked the EU's Court of Justice to weigh in on a dispute between Alphabet's Google and France's privacy regulator over how broadly to apply the right (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source), which allows EU residents to ask search engines to remove some links from searches for their own names. At issue: Can France force Google to apply it not just to searches in Europe, but anywhere in the world? The case will set a precedent for how far EU regulators can go in enforcing the bloc's strict new privacy law. It will also help define Europe's position on clashes between governments over how to regulate everything that happens on the internet -- from political debate to online commerce. France's regulator says enforcement of some fundamental rights -- like personal privacy -- is too easily circumvented on the borderless internet, and so must be implemented everywhere. Google argues that allowing any one country to apply its rules globally risks upsetting international law and, when it comes to content, creates a global censorship race among autocrats.

EU Court to Rule On 'Right to Be Forgotten' Outside Europe

  • How can the EU court rule on anything outside of Europe?

    • Re:Ask Slashdot: (Score:4, Insightful)

      by saloomy ( 2817221 ) on Wednesday July 19, 2017 @02:45PM (#54841059)

      If the EU laws work outside Europe, won't China'a laws work outside of China? Why pay for the big firewall, they could just demand removal of all "objectionable" content! Be careful what you wish for....

      • Of course there will always be pockets of information that don't forget. But yes, this is the future we are headed for sadly.

      • The whole approach to this is screwed up. Why is Google in the middle of it? The correct approach is to bring the person complaining and the website hosting into court and come to a decision. If the decision is to prevent listing in search engines, then modify the site's robot.txt to stop any search engine from indexing the page. In the current messed up situation Google has become judge, jury and executer for the decision. In my opinion that is abdication of governmental responsibility. It is the judic

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      The EU is emulating the US court system by making decisions for citizens outside of their borders.

      • making decisions for citizens outside of their borders

        Europe has been doing that for over 500 years. I guess old habits really do die hard

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kergan ( 780543 )

      Have you been living under a rock? They have been doing so ever since LICRA vs Yahoo.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]!

    • Seems like saying "You have a right" to something is useless if it's foiled by geography of the internet.

      If you have a right to free speech in the US, but your Chinese made computer and phone started automatically censoring you from criticizing the Chinese government or Foxconn, even in the US, I'm guessing we wouldn't be quibbling about issues of borders. You'd chuck your equipment out the window and buy new stuff of course, but if that somehow weren't an option (as it's not here), your next thought sh

      • 'Privacy rights' don't give you the right to censor the internet. And there is no 'right' to be forgotten. The concept is indeed insane. Nobody has a right to erase a memory. I hope any and all circumvention efforts succeed in telling all the governments to blow it out their ass. An indelible, universally accessible internet is a worthy goal.

    • How can the EU court rule on anything outside of Europe?

      1. USACorp is based in the United States. They have done well, and have expanded across the globe.
      2. They notice they can't sell ads or other products as well without local staff managing the language and cultural differences, so they setup a company based in the EU. This also makes it easier for their EU customers to purchase from them.
      3. USACorp does something the people of France don't like. They are told to stop doing it in France, and they comply.
      4. France notices that only stopping it in France doesn'

  • All complaints about U.S. websites must be sent in English, with no arrogant condescension, to complaints@usa.gov. Please allow 4 - never weeks for processing of your bullshit whiny complaint.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      From my experience with French and Russian image websites, they have no problem accepting DMCA complaints in English and replying back in English for emails. Submitting complaints in English won't be a problem. However, they might expect a faster response as they got back to me within 45 minutes to 48 hours..
  • To me Google and others are incorrectly using the TLDs to skirt local laws and it has the potential of biting them and us collectively in the ass. I don't think we'd even have this court case if Google were to follow EU law for queries coming from the EU regardless of TLD.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      If you access a different TLD, then you are connecting to servers in a different country, therefore the location IS very different.

  • The whole right to be forgotten thing is asinine to begin with.
    It doesn't remove any of the source information - it just makes it harder to find - and makes the net less useful.

