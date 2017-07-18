California Lawsuit Wants To Weaken Noncompetes (axios.com) 25
An anonymous reader shares a report: California already prohibits companies from enforcing noncompetes within the state, but a Bay Area life sciences company is asking a state court to go even further. Veeva Systems is suing three of its East Coast-based competitors and asking a California Superior Court judge to declare that it has the right to hire employees who have signed such agreements. Veeva also wants a court to limit the use of non-disparagement and confidentiality agreements. "Non-compete agreements are bad," the company said in its suit. "These agreements limit employment opportunities. They suppress wages. They keep employees trapped in jobs they do not want, and they keep employees from fairly competing with their former employers. These agreements restrict fair and robust competition for employees."
Take this a step further, require them to report your last day of employment as the last day of the non-compete. Ie: no employment gaps on your resume.
Actually, that's (not quite) the reason why non-competes are invalid in CA. The court ruled that a company wouldn't just have to pay you your full salary, but in fact would have to pay you more than your full salary during the non-compete period. The justification was that during this period you would not be keeping up with the latest technologies, and your skills would bit-rot. You'd become inherently less employable, and the company must compensate you for that.
jimmy john's will cut you down to 1 hour / week after you quit / get fired at min wage.
Why does CA think it can unilateral terminate a voluntary contract between an employee and employer?
Same reason why it's not legal to sell your heart or lungs.
Because it's the sixth largest economy in the world.
Well one side of my previous contract basically said if I've walked past the type of work while working for them, I can't perform the work for someone else. The other side said there would be no changes to pay without a discussion involving both myself and my employer. A few days after I started they cut everyone's paycheck 15% across the board. When I left to work for a different division of the customer with someone else, guess which part of the contract was all anyone looked at?
Why you stupid ass. Have you ever heard of "contract law"? It's one of the biggest areas of the law. Probably half the laws on the books are what's legal in a contract and what's not.
"Voluntary". Let's not bullshit, in almost every job offer situation the employer making the offer has significantly more leverage than the person accepting the job and will press for concessions like a non-compete. A lot of people sign on to the non-compete because they need the job today, and can't worry about the nebulous effects of the non-compete as it may apply in the abstract future. Employers know this and take full advantage of it because once the employee is in the door, that's one more thing k
Employee/Employer relationships are hugely lopsided. It is reasonable for the state to step in and protect the rights of the little guy. Try red-lining and negotiating your terms of employment next time you get a job. Good luck with that.
I find it especially hypocritical that you have large companies who lobbied and won "Right to Work" laws in most states (i.e. at-will employment) to turn around and put in non-compete clauses. If you want to make it hard for employees to unionize and make it very easy/c
Why does CA think it can unilateral terminate a voluntary contract between an employee and employer?
CA is not "terminating" a contract. It is declaring that the contract was not valid in the first place.
What Makes a Contract Invalid? [lawdepot.com] :
When a contract is void, it is not valid. It can never be enforced under state or federal laws. A void contract is null from the moment it was created and neither party is bound by the terms. Think of it as one that a court would never recognize or enforce because there are missing elements.
A contract can be void for the following reasons:
Here on the East Coast in the Federal Circuit Courts, non-compete clauses in contracts have been declared invalid and not binding. And this will be why Veeva Systems is trying to sue in California court to make it universal—they do not want to be hauled into a court in a "foreign" state
This is a good strategy for Veeva. It is a pre-emptive move in a court of their own choice
Non-competes are illegal in CA.
I thought the People's Republic of California was a paradise for tech workers?
In all seriousness - violating a non-compete (if you're dumb enough to sign one) isn't a crime. It's a contract violation. It only matters if the company you signed with wants to enforce it in civil court. It has nothing to do with your new company- short of them potentially losing you when the old company takes you to court.
And when the six other people behind you get jobs and you don't, why, you can always eat your principles!
Sometimes egregious behavior needs to be squashed by the courts or legislatures, and not just simply left up to the free market Invisible Hand.
