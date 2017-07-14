Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Amazon Web Services Drops Controversial Patent Clause From Standard User Agreement (geekwire.com) 2

Posted by msmash from the growing-up dept.
Amazon Web Services has quietly dropped a controversial provision from its user agreement that essentially forced customers to agree that they could never file a patent infringement lawsuit against the public cloud vendor. From a report: The clause in the basic user agreement raised a lot of eyebrows back in 2015 after AWS asserted it as a possible defense in a patent lawsuit filed by Appistry, a former AWS customer that sued the cloud vendor over high-performance computing patents. Until sometime around February 2017, Section 8.5 of the basic agreement for using AWS included this sentence: "During and after the Term, you will not assert, nor will you authorize, assist, or encourage any third party to assert, against us or any of our affiliates, customers, vendors, business partners, or licensors, any patent infringement or other intellectual property infringement claim regarding any Service Offerings you have used.

  • I actually prefer items like that remain in the agreements/EULA's etc as it makes them completely invalid and easy to argue in a court should you ever need to that they have created an illegal agreement that violates consumer rights and hence nothing in it can be enforced.

    • Does it actually work that way? Is the entire civil contract thrown out on the smallest technicality?

        by Asgard ( 60200 )

        Almost every contract will have a 'severability' clause (http://www.contractology.com/severance-clause.html) that seeks to pre-jettison any portions that that are deemed illegal / unforceable while keeping the rest of the terms.

