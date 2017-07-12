'World's First Robot Lawyer' Now Available In All 50 States (theverge.com) 17
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: A chatbot that provides free legal counsel using AI is now available in all 50 states starting today. This is following its success in New York, Seattle, and the UK, where it was invented by British entrepreneur Joshua Browder. Browder, who calls his invention "the world's first robot lawyer," estimates the bot has helped defeat 375,000 parking tickets in a span of two years. Browder, a junior at Stanford University, tells The Verge via Twitter that his chatbot could potentially experience legal repercussions from the government, but he is more concerned with competing with lawyers.
"The legal industry is more than a 200 billion dollar industry, but I am excited to make the law free," says Browder. "Some of the biggest law firms can't be happy!" Browder believes that his chatbot could also save government officials time and money. "Everybody can win," he says, "I think governments waste a huge amount of money employing people to read parking ticket appeals. DoNotPay sends it to them in a clear and easy to read format."
"The legal industry is more than a 200 billion dollar industry, but I am excited to make the law free," says Browder. "Some of the biggest law firms can't be happy!" Browder believes that his chatbot could also save government officials time and money. "Everybody can win," he says, "I think governments waste a huge amount of money employing people to read parking ticket appeals. DoNotPay sends it to them in a clear and easy to read format."
Surely this was a Futurama episode already. (Score:1)
Not that that counts as prior art, but...
Re: (Score:2)
The future is now (Score:3)
We seem to be closer and closer to Futurama every day, what's next, Atlanta underwater and hyper chicken lawyers?
About time. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
And when the time comes to kill you, you will be cool with that?
Re: (Score:2)
We were talking about killing lawyers, not people.
lots of things are available in all 50 states (Score:2)
Cinco e-Trial (Score:2)
Perfect for use with Cinco e-Trial [youtu.be]
Misleading title (Score:2)
Absence of a soul (Score:2)
n/c