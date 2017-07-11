British Judge Uses Personal Email To Send Details of Sensitive Court Case (theregister.co.uk) 1
New submitter evolutionary shares a report from The Register: Concerns have been raised over a British judge's use of his personal email address to send out a ruling in a family court case, which contained sensitive personal information. The Register has seen evidence that the judge in question used two personal accounts to send out a draft ruling and final ruling: one using a domain owned by his son and another email account associated with iCloud. The use of personal email seems highly unusual - with all government departments subject to the mandatory guidance for securing government email. [One legal expert, who asked not to be named, told The Register that the judge's behavior raised a number of issues such as a possible breach of mandatory standards, and "may pose a risk to the organization he works for and those he interacts with outside the organization."
evolutionary adds: "The article doesn't specify the tone suggests emails sent were unencrypted."
British Judge Uses Personal Email To Send Details of Sensitive Court Case
