Google Home Ends A Domestic Dispute By Calling The Police (gizmodo.com) 46
An anonymous reader quotes Gizmodo: According to ABC News, officers were called to a home outside Albuquerque, New Mexico this week when a Google Home called 911 and the operator heard a confrontation in the background. Police say that Eduardo Barros was house-sitting at the residence with his girlfriend and their daughter. Barros allegedly pulled a gun on his girlfriend when they got into an argument and asked her: "Did you call the sheriffs?" Google Home apparently heard "call the sheriffs," and proceeded to call the sheriffs. A SWAT team arrived at the home and after negotiating for hours, they were able to take Barros into custody... "The unexpected use of this new technology to contact emergency services has possibly helped save a life," Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III said in a statement.
"It's easy to imagine police getting tired of being called to citizen's homes every time they watch the latest episode of Law and Order," quips Gizmodo. But they also call the incident "a clear reminder that smart home devices are always listening."
Won't be long now (Score:4, Insightful)
What's the problem with welfare for poor folks? As long as there's an obligation for self betterment with the view to getting off welfare i.e. education, internship, community service, I don't see the problem.
Corporate welfare on the other hand, I have a big problem with that. It has been demonstrated time and time again that corporate leaders use tax breaks to pad their own packages rather than improve employment prospects. Trickle down simply does not work and greed is the main factor.
The devil's in the details.
What criteria are used to determine whether that obligation is being met? Can they be gamed by lazy people to do the bare minimum work to get maximum benefits? Is it fair to let people take advantage of welfare programs like that? Is it right to force people to meet that obligation if they legitimately can't hold a job due to disability? Who decides what disabilities qualify? Who decides whether someone meets a disability? Who has the ability to even answer these questions?
I am waiting for someone to post an article about when visiting someones' house and another someone says "Display last web site visited". Google home will then turn on the smart TV, open a web browser, and visit the last site the home owner visited. Might be kind of amusing on how that article will turn out.
XKCD should receive "first post" for this. Or possibly claim an infringement of copyright for the story?
https://xkcd.com/1807/ [xkcd.com]
Actually, George Orwell probably deserves "first post" honors.
viewing goatse.cx
Fun stuff!
Stop overreacting. How do crazy people like you come up with this garbage? Seriously though, they don't need this stuff because the NSA is already listening to your every word thanks to the radios in your fillings.
;)
Airstrip One called and wants their surveillance b (Score:2)
This was talked about in 1984. East Germany did as much as they could given their limited tech. China is doing a much more comprehensive job with modern tech.
And those audio tracks can be processed and blacklisted, so those particular lines won't have any effect. As I understand, there are ongoing efforts for such things, but they're still incomplete at the moment.
I'm not a lawyer, but my understanding is that's not how it works.
Setting aside the comedy of a terms-of-use dispute, the police still (apparently) acted lawfully, as they believed they had probable cause to visit the house. Anything they observed during that visit would be evidence in its own right, including any threats or actions made leading to the arrest. Even if the recordings (911 call and Google's recordings, if available) were thrown own of court, the officers' testimony would probably still be adm
abcnews article is updated, device not Google Home (Score:2, Informative)
At the very bottom of the linked story
http://abcnews.go.com/US/smart-home-device-alerts-mexico-authorities-alleged-assault/story?id=48470912 [go.com]
Editor's note: This story has been updated; an earlier version named a smart home device that was not the type found in the home and credited by police with calling 911.
A smart speaker, which was hooked up to a surround sound system inside the home, recognized that as a voice command and called 911, Romero said.
The summary sure made it sound like the device learned and reacted to "owner in distress" and not just accidentally mis-interpreted a shouted phrase "Did you call the sheriffs?" (spoken by the perpetrator, not the victim, might I add).
and not just accidentally mis-interpreted a shouted phrase "Did you call the sheriffs?" (spoken by the perpetrator, not the victim, might I add).
This is actually puzzling/concerning me - perhaps more than it should. But I can't figure out how that phrase could trigger any of the "common" virtual assistants - Google, Amazon, Apple, or Microsoft - unless at least one manufacturer has been less than forthright regarding what can trigger a response (and, therefore, regarding what the device actively listens for).
Back in the day... (Score:1)
When I was a kid (25 years ago) a family member insisted on unplugging the TV whenever they talked about the government, because this family member was concerned about them listening. I thought he was a whack job. In the late 90's I started to think it might be possible, early 2000's I was almost certain they were capable of it, and now it's current year, I'm reading about it on
/.
Due to paranoia I don't own a TV. Fortunately for the government I have 2 laptops and a Samsung phone, so they can still monitor
Hmm. (Score:2)
I call bullshit (Score:5, Insightful)
May 17: Google Home can now make phone calls for free [cnet.com]
That said, the feature may not have rolled out yet, and the original story now has this note:
Editor's note: This story has been updated; an earlier version named a smart home device that was not the type found in the home and credited by police with calling 911.
you:
"Google Home cannot yet make phone calls."
vs
"Googleâ(TM)s Home speaker can now make phone calls"
https://www.theverge.com/circu... [theverge.com]
Which is right?
" I'd like to see some proof that this was a Google Home at work."
It wasn't. TFA was updated to say it was 'something else'.
"Isn't anyone at all skeptical anymore about news stories?"
Sure. But in this case, it was fairly reasonable; given google did announce the feature a couple months ago. You were right this time, but that was mostly luck, seeing as you d
It wasn't, you're right, story has been updated. I've stopped sending in story corrections to
/. though.
Many Possible Permutations Not So Good (Score:3)
In the end, perhaps it was a good thing.
But consider that Google Home missed the part about it being a question. I can see other situations where such a sentence might be used where I didn't want a SWAT response or any response at all.
Yes, I understand the 911 people listened in and made the decision to respond based on what they heard, and again in THIS case they were correct.
But there are all sorts of permutations of this where Google Home and whoever they called might be bad.
I certainly don't want to be sitting around bad-mouthing my employer / parents / next door neighbor who owns guns / [insert someone else here] and have Google Home call them so they can here it all...
Yes, I understand the 911 people listened in and made the decision to respond based on what they heard, and again in THIS case they were correct.
If the law there is similar to that in my home state (Washington), police are obligated to respond to any 911 call when the dispatcher cannot determine what's happening.
When my daughter was little, she accidentally called 911 on our landline (which had a 911 button). A few minutes later, my wife got started by two police barging into our house (guns were not drawn or anything like that). The dispatcher had heard what sounded like toddler gibberish, but when they couldn't get an intelligible response the pol
Was his girlfriend's name Google? (Score:2)
Are we to believe that he shouted out, "Ok, Google, call the sheriff?"