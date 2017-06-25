Roadside Cameras Infected with WannaCry Virus Invalidate 8,000 Traffic Tickets (yahoo.com) 29
Long-time Slashdot reader nri tipped us off to a developing story in Victoria, Australia. Yahoo News reports: Victoria Police officials announced on Saturday, June 24, they were withdrawing all speed camera infringement notices issued statewide from June 6 after a virus in the cameras turned out to be more widespread than first thought. "That does not mean they [the infringement notices] won't not be re-issued," Assistant Commissioner Doug Fryer told reporters, explaining that he wants to be sure the red light and speed cameras were working correctly. Acting Deputy Commissioner Ross Guenther told reporters on Friday that 55 cameras had been exposed to the ransomware virus, but they've now determined 280 cameras had been exposed. The cameras are not connected to the internet, but a maintenance worker unwittingly connected a USB stick with the virus on it to the camera system on June 6.
Fryer said that about 1643 tickets would be withdrawn -- up from the 590 that police had announced on Friday -- and another five and a half thousand tickets pending in the system would be embargoed. Fryer said he was optimistic the 7500 to 8000 tickets affected could be re-issued, but for now police would not issue new tickets until police had reviewed the cameras to ensure they were functioning properly... The "WannaCry" malware caused the cameras to continually reboot, Fryer said. Fryer said there was no indication the malware had caused inaccurate radar readings, but police were being "over cautious" to maintain public faith in the system.
Last week Victoria's Police Minister was "openly furious" with the private camera operator, saying the group hadn't notified the relevant authorities about the infection.
For once (Score:1)
The bad guys accidentally did society a favor.
Some justice served (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: Holy negation Batman! (Score:2)
It means someone went to public school.
Won't not (Score:2)
They really do speak the Queen's English down there.
Re: (Score:2)
That does not mean they won't not be re-issued
going for the triple negative, technically I think this means they will not be re-issued, but I'm sure that's not what the Blue footed Boobie (that's what they call Bobbies down under, heard it on the BBC once, must be true) intended.
how did this spread? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The camera SYSTEM isn't connected to the Internet. But they're connected to each other, and the system has Windows hosts on it... probably the C&C machines that collect the video feeds.
Re: (Score:2)
The camera SYSTEM isn't connected to the Internet.
That's what they say...
But then how is the camera data communicated to the Mother Ship?
Of course they are connected to some kind of Intranet perhaps? And is this Intranet "air gapped"? Doubtful.
Or perhaps they are connected by some big network of coax? Yeah, I don't think so either.
They have their own ethernet strung all over the country? Nope...
Or maybe by cell network? Oh, that would be received by some network connected phone device at the Mother Ship.
My guess is these things are connected to the Interne
Compromised Cameras (Score:1)
Uh-Oh! (Score:2)
I guess that the infection having been discovered means people will have to go back to placing burning tires filled with gasoline on them!
:P
Strat
But how will they account for (Score:1)
the additional loss of revenu-err... lives
Consequences of non-stop drive (Score:3)
Oh boy, a can of worm has been opened... (Score:2)
One thing is when it targets the public, then "we're going to do something about it, don't worry folks, calm down!". Nothing happens.
It now affects a gov. major income source - you bet the military is going to be on it now!
Private Operator (Score:2)
LOL. Once again the government outsourcing their responsibility to private operators turns out to be (yet) another million dollar mistake, fully funded by the taxpayer. Except in this instance, it's not an expense, rather a lack of revenue, and no one is crying because we all know in Victoria cameras are revenue machines, not road rule enforcement/deterrent. That's why most of them are on straight sections of highway with limits of 100kph or more.
I reckon they should 'fine' the operator their commission for
wanna cry on Linux? (Score:2)
She said wanna cry had infected the linux systems as well as the windows ones in her statement.
Re: (Score:2)
Where I live they are on the internet and connect to central station over VPN. Some of the older systems used MPLS, but I think those are mostly gone.