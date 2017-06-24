Germany Cracks Down On Illegal Speech On Social Media. (smh.com.au) 71
ArmoredDragon writes: German police have raided 36 homes of people accused of using illegal speech on Facebook and Twitter. Much of it was aimed at political speech. According to the article, "Most of the raids concerned politically motivated right-wing incitement, according to the Federal Criminal Police Office, whose officers conducted home searches and interrogations. But the raids also targeted two people accused of left-wing extremist content, as well as one person accused of making threats or harassment based on someone's sexual orientation."
This comes just as a new law is being debated that can fine social media platforms $53 million for not removing 70% of illegal speech (including political, defamatory, and hateful speech) within 24 hours of it being posted, which Facebook argues will make it obligatory for them to delete posts and ban users for speech that isn't clearly illegal.
The players change, but the script remains the same.
Yes, there should.
The classic yelling fire in a crowded theater is a good example. Asking someone to commit murder is another example.
In this case, each nation has a different history and culture. The US has a very different history when it comes to Nazi's and antisemitism than many European nations. We allow Neo-Nazis to say the trash that they say because we believe that evil thrives in the dark and hates the light. Germany is a free democratic nation so if the citizens of Germany want to have those limit
I am not sure whether racist speech should be limited or not. I am sure that I prefer limiting racist speech over limiting sexual content (assuming consent). I don't get it what's up with you americans and sexuality.
I am not sure whether racist speech should be limited or not. I am sure that I prefer limiting racist speech over limiting sexual content (assuming consent). I don't get it what's up with you americans and sexuality.
Of course, once you begin limiting the free speech, beginning with the variety you find most offensive, it becomes so expensive that no one can afford it.
The classic yelling fire in a crowded theater is a good example.
This is not illegal. Google it.
Asking someone to commit murder is another example.
The standard is - if there is a reasonable expectation of your speech directly causing harm of someone specifically, then that can be considered incitement to commit violence or murder.
That's it. That's all that should be covered. The other exception is if you are motivated by hatred for some reason or another to commit a crime, which would be a hate crime - then your words can be used against you. But they can't be used to convict you of a crime alone, they have to be coupled with another crime.
How does conspiracy factor into that? In essence, a conspiracy is communicating for the intent to commit a crime. As with treason, conspiracy both involves the use of an accused's words as evidence of intent and as the crime itself.
Even in the United States speech has never been an absolute liberty (also see obscenity laws).
This comes just as a new law is being debated that can fine social media platforms $53 million for not removing 70% of illegal speech...
Exactly $53 million [billboard.com] you say... and Zuck had $11.5 million in his checking account and just sold some stock. [qz.com]
Hmmm...
This is not "yelling fire in a crowded theater", in any way, shape, or form. That theory is used incessantly to justify suppression of speech. In this case, it is being used to *intentionally suppress political speech that is not in accordance with the current government position*, which is the sort of speech that requires the most protection.
Germany's history of anti-semitism is not the issue. If you examined the history of anti-semitism of Germany, it's hardly any different in theory from anyplace els - anti-semitism has been a recurring theme throughout history.
What *is* different is their history of oppression that led to the most appalling - and efficient - attempt at genocide in human history. The root of this was permitting repression in favor of the government, leading to a dictatorship. This allowed thugs with delusions of racial superiority to take over.
The Germans are *dead wrong* to criminalize speech, because as soon as you do, you permit someone else to decide what "hate" means - just like 1933.
The Germans are *dead wrong* to criminalize speech, because as soon as you do, you permit someone else to decide what "hate" means - just like 1933.
Precisely so.
Good thing we in the US don't have any major institutions with Orwellian speech codes, adjudicated by absurd kangaroo pseudo-courts
...
You do realize this quote was the Supreme Court's justification of why it's okay for the government to jail anti-war protesters [wikipedia.org]?
Also that the original quote was limited to falsely crying that there was a fire, meaning it was always about claims of objective fact rather than opinion or emotion. On top of that, the justice who wrote it later recanted and said it was a wrong argument in the first place.
People that try to speak that don't agree with our rulers need to be beaten and arrested. Germany once again leads the free world.
There should be no such thing as illegal speech.
Absolute free speech is a great idea... until you add human emotion to the equation. There must be basic limitations on things such as death threats. I'm not siding with Germany here, I'm just siding with common sense.
Threats aren't protected speech.
They should be. In the highly unlikely scenario where someone truly intends to do me harm, I'd rather know about it than have it sprung as a surprise later. In the highly likely scenario of idle threats and foolish blustering, there's no point in worrying about it.
Germany .... taking (Score:5, Insightful)
Merkel is killing millions of Jews, occupying Europe and bombing Britain?
Authoritarian governments to the extreme since 1933.
Not that I agree with Germany's restrictions on speech but I'd say it much more a desperate attempt to avoid another authoritarian governemnt
Huh?
Since when has it been okay to be an authoritarian government in order to prevent your government from becoming authoritarian?
Meanwhile in the US . . . (Score:3, Interesting)
Assresting [sic] people for speech you don't like is something Hitler would do.
So is metabolizing oxygen. Well, when he was alive. So is drinking water and eating food.
I don't agree with what is going on with regards to curtailing speech, but comparing everything to Hitler and Nazis is just stupid.
Eisenhower also got the idea for the interstate highway system from Hitler's Autobahn. Should we also remove those? How about jet engines and rockets?
German people need to go 1776 on their government (Score:3)
I'm not saying "work within the system" the system is corrupt and does not represent it's people, any attempt to work with the system just creates more prisoners. The people have a duty to replace their government with a government that represents them.
narrowly avoided this in the US (Score:1)
We narrowly avoided this crap in the last election, because one of the candidates was hell-bent to follow European models.
I'm not sure how you can call one of the most successful and prosperous countries in the world a "failed state", but then again I suspect you have private definitions of common words and phrases so you can shock and overawe those of lesser wit than yourself.
Germany leader of the free world (Score:2)
Germany's limitations on far right speech have been around for seven decades, and were born out of the Allied Occupation and Allied Denazification policies. We can argue whether those laws are justifiable now, but the intent, as with banning the Imperial form of Shinto by the US during the occupation of Japan, was to assure that the militaristic regimes that had killed hundreds of millions would not rise again.
Coming soon to a country near you... (Score:3, Insightful)
Coming soon to a country near you with all the snowflakes who will want legally mandated safe spaces.
How to remove 70% of illegal posts on your site (Score:2)
1) Count how many posts are made each day.
2) "Arrange" for 2.5 as many illegal posts to be made.
3) Remove all the posts from step 2.
4) P- You know.
Wrong icon (Score:2)
Shouldn't this be under the censorship icon?