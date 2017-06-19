Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Social Networks The Courts Communications Crime Networking Your Rights Online

Supreme Court Rules Sex Offenders Can't Be Barred From Social Media (gizmodo.com) 22

Posted by BeauHD from the lawful-speech dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo: In a unanimous decision today, the Supreme Court struck down a North Carolina law that prevents sex offenders from posting on social media where children might be present, saying it "impermissibly restricts lawful speech." In doing so, the Supreme Court asserted what we all know to be true: Posting is essential to the survival of the republic. The court ruled that to "foreclose access to social media altogether is to prevent the user from engaging in the legitimate exercise of First Amendment rights." The court correctly noted that "one of the most important places to exchange views is cyberspace." The North Carolina law was ruled to be overly broad, barring "access to what for many are the principal sources for knowing current events, checking ads for employment, speaking and listening in the modern public square, and otherwise exploring the vast realms of human thought and knowledge."

Supreme Court Rules Sex Offenders Can't Be Barred From Social Media More | Reply

Supreme Court Rules Sex Offenders Can't Be Barred From Social Media

Comments Filter:

  • Bummer (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @06:07PM (#54650751) Homepage Journal
    So I guess half of the people here are still able to post.

  • So, how long before it happens again? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by SuricouRaven ( 1897204 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @06:11PM (#54650779)

    Right now, some politicians are planning how best they can pass a new law that will do exactly the same, but be just different enough that it can be tied up in court for a few years before being struck down.

    Sex offenders are perhaps the most reviled people in the US. Any law which causes them difficulty is an easy pass with overwhelming public support.

    • In the US--pursuing child molesters is the last bastion of the bureaucratic tyrant. No right is beyond revoke and no punishment too severe to stand in the way of "protecting the children".

      My local police (like many in the US) has a special web page showing convicted sex offenders.
      There is no page showing convicted murderers; somehow the normal public record of that was enough...
      What's wrong with this picture?...

  • Makes one feel better about this country.

    Pity so many people think have so much evil in their heart and the desire to blame it on someone that society considers an acceptable victim (sex offenders).

    When you want to know someone's deepest, darkest, thoughts, ask them to describe their enemy.

    Ask an innocent child to do this and they talk about someone stealing toys. Ask an alt-right person and they talk about other races secretly taking over the world.

  • Something narrower- say making it illegal for them to send direct or group messages to a minor, or to make friend requests/add them to groups would seem to be a reasonable law. Barring them altogether prevents them from interactions with adults. And then we get into the whole question of what counts as social media (would a website with a forum be social media? The comments page on a newspaper article? Again this could be very broad).

  • Whew! (Score:2)

    by kenh ( 9056 )

    Dodged a bullet with that decision...

Slashdot Top Deals

You do not have mail.

Close