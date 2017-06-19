Offensive Trademarks Must Be Allowed, Rules Supreme Court

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


In a ruling that could have broad impact on how the First Amendment is applied in other trademark cases in future, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a federal prohibition on disparaging trademarks as a constitutional violation in a ruling involving a band called The Slants. From a report: The opinion in Matal v. Tam means that Simon Tam, lead singer of an Asian-American rock band called "The Slants," will be able to trademark the name of his band. It's also relevant for a high-profile case involving the Washington Redskins, who were involved in litigation and at risk of being stripped of their trademark. The court unanimously held that a law on the books holding that a trademark can't "disparage... or bring... into contemp[t] or disrepute" any "persons, living or dead," violates the First Amendment. Tam headed to federal court years ago after he was unable to obtain a trademark. In 2015, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in Tam's favor, finding that the so-called "disparagement clause" of trademark law was unconstitutional.

  • I've wanted I(heart)269 on my car since California added their little set of additional characters

  • Wait, they got one right? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by XxtraLarGe ( 551297 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @02:08PM (#54648943) Journal
    Don't know if The Slants meant their name as disparaging or not, but I'm glad that the Supreme Court actually took a unanimous stance in favor of free speech. In these days of extreme political correctness/social justice warrior activism, I am surprised it wasn't a 5/4 or 6/3 split. If you think I'm being dramatic, you can look to our English speaking neighbors to the north & east to see how bad it's getting. [dailymail.co.uk]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by es330td ( 964170 )
      I think the justices recognized that one cannot have discourse of any kind if speech is prohibited. Once a group can determine what is or is not allowed, the line gets very subjective in a hurry. As things get more contentious, the freedom "to call a spade a spade" must be inviolate.

      (Yes, I chose that reference on purpose, specifically to illustrate the point. The phrase dates to the 1500's and is exactly representative of the speech SJW's would ban simply because they take offense when none is intended

  • A good example of bad laws. (Score:3)

    by Joe Gillian ( 3683399 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @02:08PM (#54648949)

    Realistically, the anti-disparagement law only lasted this long because Obama's administration wanted it to so they could use it against the Redskins. I don't think there are too many people who care about an Asian-American rock group naming themselves "The Slants" - after all, there's really nothing inherently disparaging about the word "slant" unless you're using it as part of a slur ("slant-eyed").

    This is really a case of the government trying to screw over the little guy because of a broader policy agenda (namely forcing the Redskins to change their name).

    • Regardless, if it gets to the point where you're not allowed to be disparaging toward yourself - something has gone too far. This trademark wouldn't even be disparaging to non-members of the band, if it were disparaging at all.

    • I think you are correct. If there is a political agenda, the judges normally vote along party line. If there are no politics involved, the courts will default towards the letter of the law.

      People have been redefining acceptable free speech for so many political views, they don't think about the legal impacts. As if only politically correct acceptable speech should be allowed, that's not how free speech works.

    • Realistically, the anti-disparagement law only lasted this long because Obama's administration wanted it to so they could use it against the Redskins.

      The anti-disparagement clause is part of 15 USC 1052(a), and was in the first version of the Lanham Act, passed in 1946, and signed by Truman. It has remained the same over the past 71 years, and Congress, not the President, has the power to change it or keep it.
      Trying to make this about Obama is just stupid, particularly when the first case about this - Pro-Football, Inc. v. Harjo [wikipedia.org] - was decided in 2005 during Bush Jr.'s presidency. And it's even stupider, because that case stemmed from a petition to cancel

  • Extra information (Score:3, Informative)

    by olsmeister ( 1488789 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @02:09PM (#54648951)
    NPR had a episode [npr.org] on their Planet Money podcast about this very case.

  • You can only take it.

    If enough people are outraged by the Redskins or the Slants, their respective businesses will suffer and they will make a financially informed decision to make a change. If -- as we all know in our hearts -- only a very few loud, whiny SJWs even gave these names a second thought, their respective businesses will continue as normal. Good Job, SCOTUS.

  • As soon as you do ban them, I'm going to protest that the supreme court has an offensive name (ok, not a trademark but still a name) because their assumption that they are supreme is very offensive to me.

    • It's not only offensive, but misleading. Everyone who has ever been to Taco Bell knows that "Supreme" means "With Sour Cream".

