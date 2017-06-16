Movie Piracy Cost Australian Network 'Hundreds of Millions of Dollars' (theaustralian.com.au) 37
Film television piracy and illegal downloads are partly to blame for Australian broadcaster Ten Network's woes, according to Village Roadshow co-chief executive Graham Burke. From a report: He said piracy had cost Ten "hundreds of millions of dollars" in potential advertising revenue because of lower ratings resulting from pirated versions of films supplied by 21st Century Fox under an onerous output deal with the Hollywood studio. He said copies of Fox's Leonardo DiCaprio movie The Revenant and The Peanuts Movie were stolen last year and shared illegally via a piracy website. "Piracy is a much bigger channel and an illicit economy than the three main commercial networks combined. It is ripping off viewers from legitimate, taxpaying enterprises," Mr Burke said. "The product that Ten is buying from 21st Century Fox and is now arriving have been pirated out of sight."
Australia's refusal to let their citizens buy/watch foreign films has cost them billions of dollars.
Hey, you gotta point out both sides of the problem.
TFA is paywalled but the summary is incoherent. Pirating is costing them advertising dollars? They have an "onerous" deal with with the Hollywood studio?
I tend not to sympathize much with big media, but could we please have a summary that at least is reasonably easy to follow and describes what's going on in coherent terms?
I think this is syndication network complaining that content they buy is "outdated" because of hopelessly outdated market segmentation stratagems (NZ and AU getting especially short end of the stick).
Anyone relevant moved to simulcast, these people are dinosaurs.
It's as if media companies don't understand that with the internet, we have friends all over the world and see news from all over the world.
Let's take Game of Thrones as an example. If you could only watch Season 4 today, how much of it would you know just from what your friends and news sites have talked about? Can YOU talk to your friends in other countries about it, considering they're currently waiting for Season 7 to be released?
We have developed a network that allows essentially instantaneous planetwide communication - and somehow think that delaying entertainment for months and years is a GOOD idea that will not be circumvented by any means available.
Including illegal ones.
I'm curious about the "stolen" part of his statement.
Is the article about actual piracy? Were physical copies were taken in transit to be sold at street markets? Because that's seems like a legit worry. But then it turns around and says put on the internet. Which isn't how that works at all. You don't need to actually steal anything to make a copy like that.
Maybe he's just a confused, ignorant twat who can't figure out how the world works these days.
No, he's grizzling that the number of dollars he pulled out of his arse that he expected to get from advertising wasn't realised. Therefore it must be the fault of piracy and not some dodgy calculation on a fag packet that was taken as prophecy.
So you're ok with $1M, or $50k, or even $10? Dollar value itself shouldn't matter, assuming its greater than zero.
Why not? If they lost $10 to online copyright infringement, I don't think anything should be done about it, because any attempted solution would be more expensive than ignoring the "problem". Frankly even at half a billion dollars, I'm sceptical that anything should be done about it. Refusing to have the government address the "problem" might encourage the networks and studios to treat Australians with a little bit more respect and stop expecting them to pay to see movies 6 to 12 months after everyone in
Pretty hard to prove its pirates (Score:2)
What a sense of entitlement! (Score:4, Insightful)
Incoherent statement from media exec (Score:2)
Exactly how do lower ratings result from pirated versions? Is that because the public learns just how crappy the movie is even before it's released?
Whats likely happening in this case is that people are watching illegal copies of the new TV shows before Ten actually gets around to showing them (because Ten are stupid and only show the new episodes of good TV shows many months after they have already aired in the USA). Then when they finally show up on Ten, everyone has seen them and doesn't care anymore.
Buyer beware (Score:3)
"Piracy is a much bigger channel and an illicit economy than the three main commercial networks combined."
And your dumbass got in bed with those commercial networks anyway. How much more are they charging you than the other countries? How much longer must you wait for content? How much are they holding back? Did they offer you a higher price to get it sooner? Are they force-feeding you their commercials as part of the deal?
Pirates refused the bullshit terms. You did not. Now cry.
Chump.
Forget the next generation, it's been happening for a few years already.
I'm in my 40's and what you described is exactly how we grew up. I still can't believe we did that for decades though, I'm so used to Netflix now that I would never go back.
Only Some; the rest are gay paedobears. (Score:2)
All While they were making... (Score:1)
stop advertising - it cost US money! (Score:2)
Choices (Score:2)
My viewing choices for a new movie are....
1) pay $$$ to watch a crappy pirated version
2) pay $$$ to watch it at the theatre with 200 random ill-mannered strangers
3) pay $$$ to buy an official DVD and be forced to watch countless ads
4) watch it on netflix for free, no commercials, with people I know
Uh.... explain to me why I need to pay money again?
Of course piracy. (Score:2)
Of course it's piracy that has brought Network 10 to it's knees.
The absolute shit they show has nothing to deal with it, of course.
It wasn't so long ago that Network 10 was actually a very profitable station that never did well in the ratings. Then the powers-that-be decided ratings were more important, shoved their profitable shows to 11 and proceeded to watch their profits implode. But let's blame the consumer for piracy rather than facing the uncomfortable reality that they blew it.
Who actually gets that money? (Score:2)
Movie industries are small, high profit operations. They employ relatively few people in middle class jobs. So tell me Australia (or US, or Japan, or Germany, or every other movie industry on earth bitching about piracy), if you're not gonna pay into civilization why should I care?
And on a related note (Score:2)
I just got sued by Kroger's. Every time I drove by and didn't purchase something they considered it a lost sale.
100% bullshit (Score:2)
The movie industry banging the bullshit drum again.
I lost $329 Quadrillion dollars last year due to the movie industry stealing the right to use the word "the"