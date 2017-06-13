Someone Built a Tool To Get Congress' Browser History (vice.com) 9
A software engineer in North Carolina has created a new plugin that lets website administrators monitor when someone accesses their site from an IP address associated with the federal government. It was created in part to protest a measure signed by President Trump in April that allows internet service providers to sell sensitive information about your online habits without needing your consent. Motherboard reports: A new tool created by Matt Feld, the founder of several nonprofits including Speak Together, could help the public get a sense of what elected officials are up to online. Feld, a software engineer working in North Carolina, created Speak Together to share "technical projects that could be used to reduce the opaqueness between government and people," he told Motherboard over the phone. "It was born out of just me trying to get involved and finding the process to be confusing." The tool lets website administrators track whether members of Congress, the Senate, White House staff, or Federal Communications Commission (FCC) staff are looking at their site. If you use Feld's plug-in, you'll be able to see whether someone inside government is reading your blog. You won't be able to tell if President Trump viewed a web page, but you will be able to see that it was someone using an IP address associated with the White House. The tool works similarly to existing projects like CongressEdits, an automated Twitter account that tweets whenever a Wikipedia page is edited from IP addresses associated with Congress.
Nice (Score:2)
I just hope he will donate that tool free of charge to pornhub if they give him the data they collect.
Gitmo in 3, 2, 1... (Score:2)
I'm taking bets on how long until this guy gets v& on Trumped-up (harhar) national security charges.
I bet a lot of conservatives don't want their history on hotmale.com exposed.
One step (Score:2)
Now all we need is a tool to signal every time somebody from the Congress uses TOR.
Misleading headline (Score:2)
This does not have anything to do with Congress' browser histories.
This tool makes it easier to determine if Congress visits YOUR WEBSITE ONLY.
This info is in the summary, but come on SlashDot, there is no need for the clickbait headlines.